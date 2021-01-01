Overplaying and Overthinking everything at the moment. We are so soow and so bad at getting the ball out from the back. I get that we want to keep possession but we are basically running down the clock every game when it takes us so many passes to get out of our own half and even then half the time they eventually go long. Most teams are targeting this very successfully at the moment. We need to be getting out far quicker if we want to create more. For the amount of possession we have, its annoying how much of it is spent getting out and how many errors doing that has cost us in the last 5-6 games. If we are struggling with that, we need to change it. When Kelleher was going long, we were doing just fine. Lets go back to that until teams start allowing us the space to play out.