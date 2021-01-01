Please
Topic: The Klopp Template
Re: The Klopp Template
«
Reply #11680 on:
Today
at 12:46:24 am »
Does anyone have any idea why our counter attacking has become so hopeless. Anytime we have a man advantage on the break more often than not we waste it. Is it players? Tactics? So painful to watch with plenty of examples on display again tonight.
Re: The Klopp Template
«
Reply #11681 on:
Today
at 12:55:10 am »
Bad decision making
