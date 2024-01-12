Finished 5th
lost a few experienced players. Spent less then Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and City in the summer and now currently 1st.
Jurgen Klopp might be the most underrated manager of all time. Simply because he manages Liverpool.
Yeah for sure. The conundrum with him is he likes to operate with an underdog spirit, yet of course he uses top players, which we tend to wait for, in terms of transfers.
The average Joe sees how much players like Darwin Nunez cost but not how relatively peanuts we had spent on midfielders for literally years.
He's also carefully brought through Curtis Jones, Trent, Bradley, Quansah, Elliot, the list goes on and on. Did anyone think Curtis might not become a top performer in the Premier League - Jurgen Klopp didn't.
Did anyone think attack-minded Gini Winaldum, from relegated Newcastle, would make an amazing all action box to box midfielder? Jurgen Klopp did.
He's been greater, as a manager, than people thought he would be, and he was hugely hugely rated at Dortmund.