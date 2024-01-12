There are a lot of things that could be written about Klopps template and the previous post makes an important point. The 5 sub rule is perfect for the way Klopp builds a squad to be able to play in slightly different ways. Our midfield and forwards are asked to press hard which means that the players will tire and bringing on subs keeps the intensity up.



Klopp has built a very strong squad that doesnt have stand out stars. Yes Salah, VVD and Alisson are probably the first players on the sheet and have been the most consistent performers. However they certainly dont act like primadonnas. The bond within the squad is more important than individual players. At this time of year the rumours of Mbappe surface again. Hes a great player but the danger is that he could upset the squad dynamics. He could become the centre of attention of the media and this could create divisions in the squad. That wouldnt be Mbappes fault but I really dont see him fitting in to the squad. You can see during interviews that each player supports the others and its about the team above all else. Most of the players on the bench know that they have an important part to play.



The players who Klopp brings in; especially the midfield and forwards, can play in different positions as all of them may be asked to play in slightly different styles. Its the unpredictable flexibility that the team has is a big asset. Salah is possibly the least flexible forward we have but thats because he is so good on the right.



Even within a match or phase of play we need to have players who can move into different positions. For example if Salah moves inside then Trent needs to move into the space that Salah has vacated but he then needs to be almost as good as Salah in beating a player and crossing the ball etc.



So for me, the key thing in Klopps squad is being able to play in different positions and to be able to come off the bench and slot into the role that the shape of the game needs.



For that reason we dont tend to buy players who are exceptional at one thing but are weak when asked to do something else.