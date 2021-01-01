Why is that Garnacho thing a chance when he doesnt get a strike?



Garnacho messed up there. An experienced attacker would do a lot better with that.



What this shows is how stats can be subjective.



It recorded as an Off target chances. Checking the video back looks like Trent get a piece of it then Garnacho so it will go down as off target chance. It also recorded at 17 yards.Virgil is at 12 yards by Opta fyi.Trent did a very good job in recovery defending.Also no on the second one. The stats means they qualifying the chance of it, for what will it shows the chance of it is. Stats bomb and Opta xg formula are different. It a little odd it so far off but it a shot from 17 yards out and is 1v1 if not very close to with the goalie from there. Trent behind him.