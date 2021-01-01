« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 06:48:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:34:30 am
They sacrifice attacking potency to maintain that control. You saw a preview of that against Man United.
Attack wins you games,defence wins you titles
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 06:49:26 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:44:13 am
Control as in conceding 3 to Luton iirc? City's control led them to giving up a two goal lead at the weekend. Teams are going to have chances. A Jürgen side even at it's best will.
It's about the trend. It's funny to judge them based on a few games.

We've been defending like this for 2 years.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 06:49:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:48:08 am
“Attack wins you games,defence wins you titles”

So basically you are saying that to win the title we need to create less for Nunez and co? How is that going to go down when him and Mo miss a lot of chances?

Also we have the joint best defensive record in the league. Is there a table for big chances created? Because if thats more important then we are third in that as well.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 06:51:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:49:45 am
So basically you are saying that to win the title we need to create less for Nunez and co? How is that going to go down when him and Mo miss a lot of chances?

Also we have the joint best defensive record in the league. Is there a table for big chances created? Because if thats more important then we are third in that as well.
You were quoting stats. Surely, you should know that conceding 2/3 big chances per game is not sustainable if you want to win the league LOL.

Over the course of a season, it will eventually bite you in the arse. It's fine if finishing in the top 4 is our target though but to win the league, you have to be able to dig deep and be solid defensively in some games to get points you don't necessarily "deserve" based on statistics like xG.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:29 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 06:55:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:51:47 am
You were quoting stats. Surely, you should know that conceding 2/3 big chances per game is not sustainable if you want to win the league LOL.

That very stat for big chances that you are concerned about has us in third. Last season we were 5th. In 18-19 and 21-22 we were second. 19-20 we were first. We have improved on last season and its not a disaster.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 06:58:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:42 am
That very stat for big chances that you are concerned about has us in third. Last season we were 5th. In 18-19 and 21-22 we were second. 19-20 we were first. We have improved on last season and its not a disaster.
Long may Ali keep saving those one-on-ones and long may attackers keep fluffing their lines against us because we'll need that if we want to win the league.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 07:11:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:58:40 am
Long may Ali keep saving those one-on-ones and long may attackers keep fluffing their lines against us because we'll need that if we want to win the league.

All teams concede big chances. You are making out we are the only team that doesnt.

Why did you class Garnacho a big chance and not Van Dijk? Both were clear strikes on goal if the defender doesnt intervene and Van Dijk is in the six yard box.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:44 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 07:22:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:25 am
All teams concede big chances. You are making out we are the only team that doesnt.

Why did you class Garnacho a big chance and not Van Dijk? Both were clear strikes on goal if the defender doesnt intervene and Van Dijk is in the six yard box.
You are right. Virg's chance is a big chance too.

There are some factors to consider:
1. If the ball is on the grass, it's easier than when it's the air. Gakpo could have won it with that header at the last minute but it's harder when the ball is in the air.
2. It's better when you have time to decide where to put it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 07:30:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:22:36 am
You are right. Virg's chance is a big chance too.

There are some factors to consider:
1. If the ball is on the grass, it's easier than when it's the air. Gakpo could have won it with that header at the last minute but it's harder when the ball is in the air.
2. It's better when you have time to decide where to put it.

I would argue even though Garnacho had time to put it, Virgil is striking it front on, in the six yard box. He gets that, its in. Garnacho has more chances to miss the goal or hit the keeper.

But I digress, neither are chances because the defender gets a tackle in. Thats what is called defending.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 07:46:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:08 am
I would argue even though Garnacho had time to put it, Virgil is striking it front on, in the six yard box. He gets that, its in. Garnacho has more chances to miss the goal or hit the keeper.

But I digress, neither are chances because the defender gets a tackle in. Thats what is called defending.
Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.
Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32.  He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.
The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.
Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel   opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 07:57:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:46:09 am
Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.
Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32.  He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.
The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.
Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel   opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.



Why is that Garnacho thing a chance when he doesnt get a strike?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 08:05:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:46:09 am
Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.
Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32.  He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.
The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.
Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel   opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.

Garnacho messed up there. An experienced attacker would do a lot better with that.

What this shows is how stats can be subjective.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 08:50:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:04 am
Why is that Garnacho thing a chance when he doesnt get a strike?
It recorded as an Off target chances. Checking the video back looks like Trent get a piece of it then Garnacho so it will go down as off target chance. It also recorded at 17 yards.
Virgil is at 12 yards by Opta fyi.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:05:55 am
Garnacho messed up there. An experienced attacker would do a lot better with that.

What this shows is how stats can be subjective.
Trent did a very good job in recovery defending.
Also no on the second one. The stats means they qualifying the chance of it, for what will it shows the chance of it is. Stats bomb and Opta xg formula are different. It a little odd it so far off but it a shot from 17 yards out and is 1v1 if not very close to with the goalie from there. Trent behind him.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 09:04:37 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:50:31 am
It recorded as an Off target chances. Checking the video back looks like Trent get a piece of it then Garnacho so it will go down as off target chance. It also recorded at 17 yards.
Virgil is at 12 yards by Opta fyi.
Trent did a very good job in recovery defending.
Also no on the second one. The stats means they qualifying the chance of it, for what will it shows the chance of it is. Stats bomb and Opta xg formula are different. It a little odd it so far off but it a shot from 17 yards out and is 1v1 if not very close to with the goalie from there. Trent behind him.
An experienced attacker would have protected the ball better.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:04:37 am
An experienced attacker would have protected the ball better.

Shoulda woulda. You are trying to create a perfect scenario that IF Trent doesnt get the ball and IF there is a better attacker and IF the keeper isnt good equals we cant defend.

Fact is Trent defended it. Thats his job.
Logged

Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
I wonder if subjective is the wrong word and incomplete is a better one. xG stats can't account for every bit of a context in a chance, there's information they miss out. The models are getting better I believe so more and more data is being included to build an accurate picture, but inevitably they can't include everything. So for example, take a chance inside the 6 yard box from a low cross. I don't believe xG can (yet) account for the crossing player hitting it too hard and the attacking player not having time to sort his feet out as a result.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 09:24:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:20 am
I wonder if subjective is the wrong word and incomplete is a better one. xG stats can't account for every bit of a context in a chance, there's information they miss out. The models are getting better I believe so more and more data is being included to build an accurate picture, but inevitably they can't include everything. So for example, take a chance inside the 6 yard box from a low cross. I don't believe xG can (yet) account for the crossing player hitting it too hard and the attacking player not having time to sort his feet out as a result.

Thats all fine, but when your defender gets a tackle in and gets across and we are classing that as how we are shite defensively then thats bizarre. Nobody ever says look how shite we were defensively in the Champions League final when Virgil got across to block Son when he went through, we class that as good defending.
Logged

Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 09:26:50 am »
We don't really play like you would imagine a Klopp team would these days.  There's no swashbuckling, blood and thunder football, it's lots of slow, sterile passing.  Whether this is the influence of Lijnders or just the direction football is going now, I dunno.  We're basically City-lite these days and it doesn't really suit us.  We have enough quality in the squad to get results, but it does feel like we've lost our identity somewhat.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 09:29:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:50 am
We don't really play like you would imagine a Klopp team would these days.  There's no swashbuckling, blood and thunder football, it's lots of slow, sterile passing.  Whether this is the influence of Lijnders or just the direction football is going now, I dunno.  We're basically City-lite these days and it doesn't really suit us.  We have enough quality in the squad to get results, but it does feel like we've lost our identity somewhat.

Not sure, I think if anything going back to a more direct football has harmed us. For one our pass completion numbers are reducing and started to reduce when we played poorly yet when we played better at the start of the season our pass completion was higher.

Mac Allister and Jones take better care of the ball and neither are playing much. Trent and Szoboszlai have gone full Hollywood.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:50 am
We don't really play like you would imagine a Klopp team would these days.  There's no swashbuckling, blood and thunder football, it's lots of slow, sterile passing.  Whether this is the influence of Lijnders or just the direction football is going now, I dunno.  We're basically City-lite these days and it doesn't really suit us.  We have enough quality in the squad to get results, but it does feel like we've lost our identity somewhat.

The reason the passing and play is slow is because the team aren't as familiar with each other as the previous incarnation. For example, Mane and Robertson's partnership was built up over years of playing together. There is been a midfield overhaul. I personally think the team are a victim of their own success. I think they are well ahead of schedule and have pushed themselves into title contention despite their flaws. The situation should be recognised for what it is, transition, and all the faults that come with that.
Logged

Online MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 09:34:28 am »
We are a much more individual team. We have lots of players going for long shots now Szobo,Mac,Trent,Gakpo,Diaz off the left even Salah.
We were more a data based team looking for the best placed player like with Firmino,Gini,Hendo & Thiago all unselfish. Gravenberch a dribbler.
Im not sure if we have more slefish players or we just have not built up the connections yet. But i would say Trent,Szobo & Gakpo are 3 quality of far too many long range efforts. Paid off vs Fulham & Palace i just we need to tone it down a bit.

We still have a good XG though in general but much more long shots
Logged
