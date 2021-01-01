« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 1005345 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 06:48:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:34:30 am
They sacrifice attacking potency to maintain that control. You saw a preview of that against Man United.
Attack wins you games,defence wins you titles
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 06:49:26 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:44:13 am
Control as in conceding 3 to Luton iirc? City's control led them to giving up a two goal lead at the weekend. Teams are going to have chances. A Jürgen side even at it's best will.
It's about the trend. It's funny to judge them based on a few games.

We've been defending like this for 2 years.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 06:49:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:48:08 am
“Attack wins you games,defence wins you titles”

So basically you are saying that to win the title we need to create less for Nunez and co? How is that going to go down when him and Mo miss a lot of chances?

Also we have the joint best defensive record in the league. Is there a table for big chances created? Because if thats more important then we are third in that as well.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 06:51:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:49:45 am
So basically you are saying that to win the title we need to create less for Nunez and co? How is that going to go down when him and Mo miss a lot of chances?

Also we have the joint best defensive record in the league. Is there a table for big chances created? Because if thats more important then we are third in that as well.
You were quoting stats. Surely, you should know that conceding 2/3 big chances per game is not sustainable if you want to win the league LOL.

Over the course of a season, it will eventually bite you in the arse. It's fine if finishing in the top 4 is our target though but to win the league, you have to be able to dig deep and be solid defensively in some games to get points you don't necessarily "deserve" based on statistics like xG.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:29 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 06:55:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:51:47 am
You were quoting stats. Surely, you should know that conceding 2/3 big chances per game is not sustainable if you want to win the league LOL.

That very stat for big chances that you are concerned about has us in third. Last season we were 5th. In 18-19 and 21-22 we were second. 19-20 we were first. We have improved on last season and its not a disaster.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 06:58:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:42 am
That very stat for big chances that you are concerned about has us in third. Last season we were 5th. In 18-19 and 21-22 we were second. 19-20 we were first. We have improved on last season and its not a disaster.
Long may Ali keep saving those one-on-ones and long may attackers keep fluffing their lines against us because we'll need that if we want to win the league.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 07:11:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:58:40 am
Long may Ali keep saving those one-on-ones and long may attackers keep fluffing their lines against us because we'll need that if we want to win the league.

All teams concede big chances. You are making out we are the only team that doesnt.

Why did you class Garnacho a big chance and not Van Dijk? Both were clear strikes on goal if the defender doesnt intervene and Van Dijk is in the six yard box.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:44 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 07:22:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:25 am
All teams concede big chances. You are making out we are the only team that doesnt.

Why did you class Garnacho a big chance and not Van Dijk? Both were clear strikes on goal if the defender doesnt intervene and Van Dijk is in the six yard box.
You are right. Virg's chance is a big chance too.

There are some factors to consider:
1. If the ball is on the grass, it's easier than when it's the air. Gakpo could have won it with that header at the last minute but it's harder when the ball is in the air.
2. It's better when you have time to decide where to put it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 07:30:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:22:36 am
You are right. Virg's chance is a big chance too.

There are some factors to consider:
1. If the ball is on the grass, it's easier than when it's the air. Gakpo could have won it with that header at the last minute but it's harder when the ball is in the air.
2. It's better when you have time to decide where to put it.

I would argue even though Garnacho had time to put it, Virgil is striking it front on, in the six yard box. He gets that, its in. Garnacho has more chances to miss the goal or hit the keeper.

But I digress, neither are chances because the defender gets a tackle in. Thats what is called defending.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 07:46:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:08 am
I would argue even though Garnacho had time to put it, Virgil is striking it front on, in the six yard box. He gets that, its in. Garnacho has more chances to miss the goal or hit the keeper.

But I digress, neither are chances because the defender gets a tackle in. Thats what is called defending.
Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.
Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32.  He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.
The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.
Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel   opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 07:57:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:46:09 am
Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.
Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32.  He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.
The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.
Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel   opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.



Why is that Garnacho thing a chance when he doesnt get a strike?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 08:05:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:46:09 am
Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.
Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32.  He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.
The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.
Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel   opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.

Garnacho messed up there. An experienced attacker would do a lot better with that.

What this shows is how stats can be subjective.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 