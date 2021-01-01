I would argue even though Garnacho had time to put it, Virgil is striking it front on, in the six yard box. He gets that, its in. Garnacho has more chances to miss the goal or hit the keeper.



But I digress, neither are chances because the defender gets a tackle in. Thats what is called defending.



Virgil is not a big chance. He didnt have a shot in the 6 yard box.Garnacho Opta has a it .15 and Statsbomb at .32. He seems too far away in the box with ball pressure to stay it a clear chance. He like 17 yards out.The best chance in the game was the Gravenberch one in the 16th minute.Virgil like 8 yards out in an Aerial Duel opta has a it .4, Statsbomb at .10. Those seem pretty fair for that. It not better then 10% chance. All the stats bomb data in the image below. All the opta stats check on fbref for the game.