Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 07:21:43 am
Yes thats what I mean, Szobo was the odd man out as Trent played 8 and 10. Its the biggest problem and until the team gets better defined roles and positions we wont make the next step.

I personally think its Trent or Szoboszlai in a starting 11. I wouldnt want both to be our 8s, the turnovers would be off the charts.
Klopp said post match that the change in shape/s

'That's the thing, it's just we play a team that play man-marking, so each little tweak can make a massive difference if we use it.'
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-press-conference-liverpool-0-0-manchester-united

Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 07:14:29 am
Why did we change shape along with the subs? Didnt get it personally, Szobo had that chubster on toast with his runs in behind.

We appeared to spend the first half refusing to cross it in when Nunez was lurking, we then take him off, put Salah central and the started to cross it. Made no sense.

Personally I think once we resolve Trents true position the team will grow, hes not playing inverted wingback anymore, hes more like a 10 which is exactly like the tactic we tried a year or so ago and it made us utterly disjointed. We either move Trent into midfield full time or he needs to be far more disciplined with his positioning including exploiting the space out wide. Must be incredibly hard for the rest of the team to work on patterns of play if everyone is constantly changing positions, there is being fluid and then there is being a group of individuals.

From what Ive seen, Gomez as a traditional right back with Trent in midfield has given us our best performances of recent weeks. Id like us to try that.

I think we are missing a RB providing width. Gomez played as a proper RB and that helped, and hes not a great attacking player.

As the team plays now I would put Szobo on the left 8, Trent at the right 8, and Endo/Mac at 6.
Get a RB in Jan.
Its telling that we tend to improve when we get a traditional right back on the pitch. Currently, its all a bit complicated with Trent inverting. I get it, Klopp wants a midfield overload which used to be achieved with Firmino dropping into midfield.

We may be better served have a traditional right back, moving Trent into midfield and creating the midfield overload with Gakpo (instead of Diaz) dropping into the midfield.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:41:13 am
Its telling that we tend to improve when we get a traditional right back on the pitch. Currently, its all a bit complicated with Trent inverting. I get it, Klopp wants a midfield overload which used to be achieved with Firmino dropping into midfield.

We may be better served have a traditional right back, moving Trent into midfield and creating the midfield overload with Gakpo (instead of Diaz) dropping into the midfield.

Maybe Klopp is thinking more about long-term. When Salah leaves we use a winger who stays wide and good at keeping the ball with Dom making underlapping rruns and Trent occupying the space Dom leaves behind. On paper this looks great and suits our players more especially Nunez but we would need a defensive midfielder and a more direct player than Diaz.
I'm not so sure that it is Trent's position harming our performances. Our front three just don't work as a unit.

You've got Salah who has become one of our best ever playing as the most advanced forward, playing on the last man and making runs in behind. Then you've got Diaz who was signed as a goalscoring winger and got off to a great start in red making those diagonal runs inside, again playing on the last man and stretching the opposition's defensive line. We've stuck Nunez in front of them and they've had to change the way they play, because Nunez is such a livewire and he's constantly looking to make those runs in behind and thereby occupying the spaces that they'd usually run in to. Salah's taken up this strange right-sided midfield role, and Diaz seems too far away from goal (I've also said elsewhere that he doesn't seem as explosive as he was pre-injury which is limiting his use as a 1v1 winger).

This video shows Diaz's early days and when we were using him most effectively, you don't see him make those runs anymore.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15xy1yxMnPg&ab_channel=Dezu7

Nunez isn't justifying his place in the side and he's been given an incredible amount of slack from the fans, players, manager. Gakpo should get a run in the side now.
Personally I still feel a more traditional 6 transforms this side. MacAllister has done a good job there but even he would benefit from a dedicated 6 patrolling infront of the back 4

- The defence has more protection
- MacAllister can play further forward, his willingness to release the ball early alleviates some of the slow, ponderous play because he doesn't take a lot of touches on the ball, MacAllisters (also seen with Elliott) has the ability to spot and play the right pass early before opposition sides get the chance to reset their positions.
- Szoboszlai is freed up to play more of his natural game as he isn't tasked with keeping one eye on the transition constantly
- Trent can occupy the space in the right channel and gets more time on the ball to pick passes from his 'danger zone', he still has the chance to step inside if necessary but more time in that right channel offers more threat and a space for him to deliver dangerous passes with more higher regularity.
- Nunez has the chance to go early without getting caught offside so much because our midfielders can release the ball earlier, he still needs to check his runs more often but sometimes he makes the right run and the pass is just delayed too much.

Our side seems scared to take the right risks as we dont want to lose the ball and be susceptible to a counter. You look at the base Fabinho created for our best sides and the impetus from the other players is on attack, progress the ball quickly and use the space afforded to attack early
Needs more width. We make our shape so narrow then made a striker who isnt great in tight spaces our biggest ever signing.

Too many squares in round holes moment, so either 1-2 needed in Jan or play a system that suits players weve got.

424 would be my preference on current make up of squad.
Only really concerning thing for me is that all the issues we had with breaking down teams and creating chances during the Brentford and Palace games - were even more pronounced last night, at home, after 8 days of rest. I mean, are we just banging our head against the wall at this stage hoping it cracks? Because that doesn't sound like a good plan.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:13:30 am
Our front three just don't work as a unit.
That's not entirely true.

Darwin and Mo had great understanding up until recently, creating a lot for each other.

Last 4 games our front 3 with 2 AMs behind are completely stuck and devoid of ideas. It's a problem but it would be unfair to say it was like this the entire season.

We are still in a fantastic position in the table with great chances of winning the league if we can get out of this rut (performances wise)
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 17, 2023, 10:35:40 pm
Last time I checked the league table Villa are a top team.

I mentioned top teams. The 'plural' meaning more than one.

Villa are doing well this season but it is based on their home record. We haven't played City, Arsenal, Spurs or Newcastle at home yet. They will be the big tests.
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 17, 2023, 11:15:25 pm

Today we had 14 shots outside the box  each one into a crowd of players, each one basically a breather and reset for them.

This element in particular was eye watering yesterday. Not sure I've seen us do it that much under post coutinho klopp. Wouldn't mind it occasionally a little more than we do but the quality of some of those shots was beyond abysmal.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:45:02 pm
This element in particular was eye watering yesterday. Not sure I've seen us do it that much under post coutinho klopp. Wouldn't mind it occasionally a little more than we do but the quality of some of those shots was beyond abysmal.

At least with Coutinho it was just him doing it, yesterday it was Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, all taking turns trying to take on absolutely brainless shots, and Elliott joined them as soon as he came on.
The 18/19 games against them was very similar. If it hadn't been for 2 deflections it have been a frustrating game where we took a lot of bad shots, was 19 outside the box that day after a quick check, and it'd have been billed as some sort of Mourinho masterclass. Think a game against Arsenal under Emery was a bit similair as well, won 3-1, but we're just taking lots of nothing shots until we scored from a set piece.
The other thing which surprised me yesterday was the fact that we didn't target the goalie at all. Even though we were standing off him he was still making errors and yet nobody was anywhere near him, half the time. A player like Jota would have seen that and been in there, but no one else was interested yesterday.
I do think the form of some of our attack minded players is putting a dampener on how things look currently.
Mo stopped scoring and things suddenly looked bleak.

I do however think Diaz and Nunez shouldn't start....both have good impact as a sub and it should be one or the other depending on the opponenet.
Gakpo needs to come back into the fold and he can help out more in midfield with our buildup, links better with others also...

The left side of our attack has been looking disjointed regardless of what is happening where Trent is.

Performances must improve, but we usually make a tweak or two to things every season so will see how we respond
A few tough fixtures in the next month or so and with Salah off to AFCON, we'll have a good sense of the title credentials of this team.

Interested to see how we approach it.  Everyone was worried about the midfield at the beginning of the season, then the defending, and now the attack.

Could make tweaks to improve everywhere.

In 2013/14, we had a flawed team but ended up as title contenders.  We unfortunately didn't strengthen in January that year and couldn't get across the line.  This year's team is better (and has more depth) but isn't as strong as 18/19, 19/20, or 21/22, so let's see how it plays out.

It's a great opportunity given City's struggles and inconsistencies among other teams.

I don't think most would've expected us to be top of the league (thereabouts) around Christmas, but now that we're here, might as well go for it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kfp0QsmGS_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kfp0QsmGS_8</a>
I think its as simple as Darwin cant really use his pace against a low block and everybody's a low block. He does tire the other team out, though.
For the first time since Klopps appointment, I feel a lack of identity towards the way we want to play.
It wouls be nice to not concede big chances in every game. That would allow our attackers to be human as they wouldn't need to be in top form all the time.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:08:24 am
It wouls be nice to not concede big chances in every game. That would allow our attackers to be human as they wouldn't need to be in top form all the time.

Chances and goals are two different things. We have conceded fewer goals than everyone but the team that has the same amount.

If anything, Ali should give them all confidence that they dont need to be perfect. Largely because Ali is the closest thing to perfect
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:14:03 am
Chances and goals are two different things. We have conceded fewer goals than everyone but the team that has the same amount.

If anything, Ali should give them all confidence that they dont need to be perfect. Largely because Ali is the closest thing to perfect
In an ideal world, Becker should have some off days. I don't see how conceding big chances in every game is a good thing because at some point, our opponents will take them no matter how good how GK is. It shows that we don't controls and that we need at least 2 goals to be comfortable.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:48:55 am
In an ideal world, Becker should have some off days. I don't see how conceding big chances in every game is a good thing because at some point, our opponents will take them no matter how good how GK is. It shows that we don't controls and that we need at least 2 goals to be comfortable.

Thats not true though, we are 3rd in xg against. The attackers dont need to be perfect generally this past week we let in none against Sheffield United, Man United and one against Palace. The attackers didnt have to be perfect to take maximum points, they were just shite.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:13 am
Thats not true though, we are 3rd in xg against. The attackers dont need to be perfect generally this past week we let in none against Sheffield United, Man United and one against Palace. The attackers didnt have to be perfect to take maximum points, they were just shite.
Was the Sheffield United comfortable?
Was the Palace game comfortable?
Was the United game comfortable?

If our attack is not firing then it's a nervy game. That's not realistic over the course of a season and sometimes you have to be able to see out a 1-0 lead comfortably.

United had better chances against us but our xG was 2 times higher than theirs LOL.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:56:45 am
Was the Sheffield United comfortable?
Was the Palace game comfortable?
Was the United game comfortable?

If our attack is not firing then it's a nervy game. That's not realistic over the course of a season and sometimes you have to be able to see out a 1-0 lead comfortably.

United had better chances against us but our xG was 2 times higher than theirs LOL.


Sheffield United was comfortable. United was comfortable bar that one Hojlund chance when we have tried to sacrifice control to get a goal. Yesterday we counter pressed and regained possession quickly with the centrebacks playing like they did.

Against United we had the structure to do well from a control point of view, but not from a creative/attacking point. The attackers are on a drought.

If we go 1-0 yesterday we generally see it out because when asked to defend we can defend. We protected a 1-1 against City, 1-0 against Sheff United well. Its not perfect but lets have it right, the attack doesnt need to be perfect, they need to start scoring.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:50 am
Sheffield United was comfortable. United was comfortable bar that one Hojlund chance when we have tried to sacrifice control to get a goal. Yesterday we counter pressed and regained possession quickly with the centrebacks playing like they did.

Against United we had the structure to do well from a control point of view, but not from a creative/attacking point. The attackers are on a drought.

If we go 1-0 yesterday we generally see it out because when asked to defend we can defend. We protected a 1-1 against City, 1-0 against Sheff United well. Its not perfect but lets have it right, the attack doesnt need to be perfect, they need to start scoring.
Being 1-0 up at '85 when you know that you give big chances away is not comfortable (Sheffield)

I also wouldn't class conceding two 1v1s at 0-0 as comfortable (United). City literally almost scored from that the last corner they had. Thankfully, they put it wide. It was a very nervy finish but it's easy to forget that when the result is positive.

We need to improve defensively.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:18:19 am
Being 1-0 up at '85 when you know that you give big chances away is not comfortable (Sheffield)

I also wouldn't class conceding two 1v1s at 0-0 as comfortable (United). City literally almost scored from that the last corner they had. Thankfully, they put it wide. It was a very nervy finish but it's easy to forget that when the result is positive.

We need to improve defensively.

We always could improve defensively, but how does that change these last results? We played Palace, United and Sheffield United and scored 4 goals. Thats not enough.

The idea that we just completely stop all big chances ever so that our attackers dont have to worry at all at anytime is just odd. You really think they went in and were scared that they needed 2 or 3 against United and thats why they didnt score even one?

You said the attackers are under pressure to be perfect. They are absolutely not, the xG says that, the goals conceded says that and having the worlds best keeper telling them they dont need to be says that.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:33 am by killer-heels »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:21:08 am
We always could improve defensively, but how does that change these last results? We played Palace, United and Sheffield United and scored 4 goals. Thats not enough.

The idea that we just completely stop all big chances ever so that our attackers dont have to worry at all at anytime is just odd. You really think they went in and were scared that they needed 2 or 3 against United and thats why they didnt score even one?
I'm saying it's not sustainable.  We can't just accept that we'll concede 2/3 big chances every game. Surely, we should be able to at least limit the worst teams like Luton???
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:24:15 am
I'm saying it's not sustainable.  We can't just accept that we'll concede 2/3 big chances every game. Surely, we should be able to at least limit the worst teams like Luton???

But we didnt concede 2/3 big chances against Sheffield United or Man United. The xG against was high against Palace but not the 2 United’s. It could also be argued that we are being more open to allow our attackers to score more and a classic example is the United game on Sunday. In control, attackers play like shite, we make changes to try to score, we concede a chance.

The two things are interlinked. City play 4 centrebacks and Arsenal have a low attacking xG because they are more concerned about letting a goal in. They then rely on their front fours to create and score. Currently our attacking numbers are reducing.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:20 am by killer-heels »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:24:15 am
Surely, we should be able to at least limit the worst teams like Luton???
Like City & Arsenal did?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:47 am
But we didnt concede 2/3 big chances against Sheffield United or Man United. The xG against was high against Palace but not the 2 Uniteds. It could also be argued that we are being more open to allow our attackers to score more and a classic example is the United game on Sunday. In control, attackers play like shite, we make changes to try to score, we concede a chance.
Sheffield had two 1v1s against us. The first was brilliantly save by Kelleher while Virg recovered well for the second.

United also had two 1v1s- the one Hojlund missed and Garnacho's chance where Trent did well to recover.  We can quote xG as much as we like but I'd argue that United and Sheffield had better chances than us.

Other teams seem to be able to control games but not us. That'd be very important when the pressure is on. For example, in a final where the first goal is really important,  you shouldn't be going into it accepting that you'll give gilt-edged chances away.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:21:08 am
We played Palace, United and Sheffield United and scored 4 goals. Thats not enough.
Confused as to what this means?
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:30:55 am
Like City & Arsenal did?
But they control games don't they? Do they give give away as many clear opportunities as us?

Yes or no?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:32:33 am
But they control games don't they? Do they give give away as many clear opportunities as us?

Yes or no?

They sacrifice attacking potency to maintain that control. You saw a preview of that against Man United.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:32:22 am
Confused as to what this means?

All those teams are shite and have horrible defensive numbers. Our attack didnt function well as we could and should have scored more and made things more comfortable and less frantic.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:31:43 am
Sheffield had two 1v1s against us. The first was brilliantly save by Kelleher while Virg recovered well for the second.

United also had two 1v1s- the one Hojlund missed and Garnacho's chance where Trent did well to recover.  We can quote xG as much as we like but I'd argue that United and Sheffield had better chances than us.

Other teams seem to be able to control games but not us. That'd be very important when the pressure is on. For example, in a final where the first goal is really important,  you shouldn't be going into it accepting that you'll give gilt-edged chances away.

How can you consider the Virgil and Trent tackles big chances when the defenders made the block? Thats called defending. You are trying to say that no player should be in a position to attack against us.
