A few tough fixtures in the next month or so and with Salah off to AFCON, we'll have a good sense of the title credentials of this team.
Interested to see how we approach it. Everyone was worried about the midfield at the beginning of the season, then the defending, and now the attack.
Could make tweaks to improve everywhere.
In 2013/14, we had a flawed team but ended up as title contenders. We unfortunately didn't strengthen in January that year and couldn't get across the line. This year's team is better (and has more depth) but isn't as strong as 18/19, 19/20, or 21/22, so let's see how it plays out.
It's a great opportunity given City's struggles and inconsistencies among other teams.
I don't think most would've expected us to be top of the league (thereabouts) around Christmas, but now that we're here, might as well go for it.