Personally I still feel a more traditional 6 transforms this side. MacAllister has done a good job there but even he would benefit from a dedicated 6 patrolling infront of the back 4



- The defence has more protection

- MacAllister can play further forward, his willingness to release the ball early alleviates some of the slow, ponderous play because he doesn't take a lot of touches on the ball, MacAllisters (also seen with Elliott) has the ability to spot and play the right pass early before opposition sides get the chance to reset their positions.

- Szoboszlai is freed up to play more of his natural game as he isn't tasked with keeping one eye on the transition constantly

- Trent can occupy the space in the right channel and gets more time on the ball to pick passes from his 'danger zone', he still has the chance to step inside if necessary but more time in that right channel offers more threat and a space for him to deliver dangerous passes with more higher regularity.

- Nunez has the chance to go early without getting caught offside so much because our midfielders can release the ball earlier, he still needs to check his runs more often but sometimes he makes the right run and the pass is just delayed too much.



Our side seems scared to take the right risks as we dont want to lose the ball and be susceptible to a counter. You look at the base Fabinho created for our best sides and the impetus from the other players is on attack, progress the ball quickly and use the space afforded to attack early