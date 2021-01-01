I'm not so sure that it is Trent's position harming our performances. Our front three just don't work as a unit.You've got Salah who has become one of our best ever playing as the most advanced forward, playing on the last man and making runs in behind. Then you've got Diaz who was signed as a goalscoring winger and got off to a great start in red making those diagonal runs inside, again playing on the last man and stretching the opposition's defensive line. We've stuck Nunez in front of them and they've had to change the way they play, because Nunez is such a livewire and he's constantly looking to make those runs in behind and thereby occupying the spaces that they'd usually run in to. Salah's taken up this strange right-sided midfield role, and Diaz seems too far away from goal (I've also said elsewhere that he doesn't seem as explosive as he was pre-injury which is limiting his use as a 1v1 winger).This video shows Diaz's early days and when we were using him most effectively, you don't see him make those runs anymore.Nunez isn't justifying his place in the side and he's been given an incredible amount of slack from the fans, players, manager. Gakpo should get a run in the side now.