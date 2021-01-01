« previous next »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 07:21:43 am
Yes thats what I mean, Szobo was the odd man out as Trent played 8 and 10. Its the biggest problem and until the team gets better defined roles and positions we wont make the next step.

I personally think its Trent or Szoboszlai in a starting 11. I wouldnt want both to be our 8s, the turnovers would be off the charts.
Klopp said post match that the change in shape/s

'That's the thing, it's just we play a team that play man-marking, so each little tweak can make a massive difference if we use it.'
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-press-conference-liverpool-0-0-manchester-united

Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 07:14:29 am
Why did we change shape along with the subs? Didnt get it personally, Szobo had that chubster on toast with his runs in behind.

We appeared to spend the first half refusing to cross it in when Nunez was lurking, we then take him off, put Salah central and the started to cross it. Made no sense.

Personally I think once we resolve Trents true position the team will grow, hes not playing inverted wingback anymore, hes more like a 10 which is exactly like the tactic we tried a year or so ago and it made us utterly disjointed. We either move Trent into midfield full time or he needs to be far more disciplined with his positioning including exploiting the space out wide. Must be incredibly hard for the rest of the team to work on patterns of play if everyone is constantly changing positions, there is being fluid and then there is being a group of individuals.

From what Ive seen, Gomez as a traditional right back with Trent in midfield has given us our best performances of recent weeks. Id like us to try that.

I think we are missing a RB providing width. Gomez played as a proper RB and that helped, and hes not a great attacking player.

As the team plays now I would put Szobo on the left 8, Trent at the right 8, and Endo/Mac at 6.
Get a RB in Jan.
Its telling that we tend to improve when we get a traditional right back on the pitch. Currently, its all a bit complicated with Trent inverting. I get it, Klopp wants a midfield overload which used to be achieved with Firmino dropping into midfield.

We may be better served have a traditional right back, moving Trent into midfield and creating the midfield overload with Gakpo (instead of Diaz) dropping into the midfield.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:41:13 am
Its telling that we tend to improve when we get a traditional right back on the pitch. Currently, its all a bit complicated with Trent inverting. I get it, Klopp wants a midfield overload which used to be achieved with Firmino dropping into midfield.

We may be better served have a traditional right back, moving Trent into midfield and creating the midfield overload with Gakpo (instead of Diaz) dropping into the midfield.

Maybe Klopp is thinking more about long-term. When Salah leaves we use a winger who stays wide and good at keeping the ball with Dom making underlapping rruns and Trent occupying the space Dom leaves behind. On paper this looks great and suits our players more especially Nunez but we would need a defensive midfielder and a more direct player than Diaz.
I'm not so sure that it is Trent's position harming our performances. Our front three just don't work as a unit.

You've got Salah who has become one of our best ever playing as the most advanced forward, playing on the last man and making runs in behind. Then you've got Diaz who was signed as a goalscoring winger and got off to a great start in red making those diagonal runs inside, again playing on the last man and stretching the opposition's defensive line. We've stuck Nunez in front of them and they've had to change the way they play, because Nunez is such a livewire and he's constantly looking to make those runs in behind and thereby occupying the spaces that they'd usually run in to. Salah's taken up this strange right-sided midfield role, and Diaz seems too far away from goal (I've also said elsewhere that he doesn't seem as explosive as he was pre-injury which is limiting his use as a 1v1 winger).

This video shows Diaz's early days and when we were using him most effectively, you don't see him make those runs anymore.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15xy1yxMnPg&ab_channel=Dezu7

Nunez isn't justifying his place in the side and he's been given an incredible amount of slack from the fans, players, manager. Gakpo should get a run in the side now.
