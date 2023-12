Itís telling that we tend to improve when we get a traditional right back on the pitch. Currently, itís all a bit complicated with Trent inverting. I get it, Klopp wants a midfield overload which used to be achieved with Firmino dropping into midfield.



We may be better served have a traditional right back, moving Trent into midfield and creating the midfield overload with Gakpo (instead of Diaz) dropping into the midfield.