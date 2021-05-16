I'm just not really convinced by our attackers, be that individually or collectively as a unit. I don't think it's all that controversial to suggest that the current crop aren't as good individually as the players who formed our attack in 2018-2021 (including the current version of Salah vs the peak one) which is one thing, but it doesn't really feel like they complement each other or play with any cohesion either?



Gakpo and Nunez tend to rotate in that #9 position but offer two fundamentally different skill sets and styles of play - I dare say if you could combine them, you'd have a much better player. Diaz doesn't seem to link well with anyone in our side, in attack or midfield, and is becoming very predictable as a result. No-one apart from Nunez (and maybe Diaz, though post-injury I'm not so sure...) has genuinely electric pace, so without him we have precisely zero threat in behind. There's no width provided by anyone on the pitch half the time until we invariably abandon our original set-up 60 minutes into a match when it's not working. There's no rotation/movement between our attackers. There's not a huge amount of threat in terms of 1vs1 or being able to beat your full back at the moment either. It all just becomes very slow and laborious and relies a little too much on mistakes/"chaos" or individual brilliance. Pass and move, it is certainly not. Not that I think that we've ever really excelled in that sense to be honest.



I feel a bit like we have a collection of "nearly" great attackers who are just missing that last little edge to make them the kind of player you could look at and say yes let's build a title-winning side around them. And that somehow even allowing for that, they're less than the sum of their parts, rather than more.