RyanBabel19

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11440 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:20:31 pm
Dont deal in early goals do we? Since the game against West Ham at the end of September, weve scored 2 inside the first 20 minutes.

Big problem, found myself mentioning an early goal in many pre match threads but we start games soooo slowly
BobPaisley3

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11441 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Big problem, found myself mentioning an early goal in many pre match threads but we start games soooo slowly
It is mate, can change the entire complexion of a game.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Haggis36

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11442 on: Today at 08:30:56 pm
I'm just not really convinced by our attackers, be that individually or collectively as a unit. I don't think it's all that controversial to suggest that the current crop aren't as good individually as the players who formed our attack in 2018-2021 (including the current version of Salah vs the peak one) which is one thing, but it doesn't really feel like they complement each other or play with any cohesion either?

Gakpo and Nunez tend to rotate in that #9 position but offer two fundamentally different skill sets and styles of play - I dare say if you could combine them, you'd have a much better player. Diaz doesn't seem to link well with anyone in our side, in attack or midfield, and is becoming very predictable as a result. No-one apart from Nunez (and maybe Diaz, though post-injury I'm not so sure...) has genuinely electric pace, so without him we have precisely zero threat in behind. There's no width provided by anyone on the pitch half the time until we invariably abandon our original set-up 60 minutes into a match when it's not working. There's no rotation/movement between our attackers. There's not a huge amount of threat in terms of 1vs1 or being able to beat your full back at the moment either. It all just becomes very slow and laborious and relies a little too much on mistakes/"chaos" or individual brilliance. Pass and move, it is certainly not. Not that I think that we've ever really excelled in that sense to be honest.

I feel a bit like we have a collection of "nearly" great attackers who are just missing that last little edge to make them the kind of player you could look at and say yes let's build a title-winning side around them. And that somehow even allowing for that, they're less than the sum of their parts, rather than more.
Red K8ers 4 his whole family at Xmas

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11443 on: Today at 08:36:15 pm
While the attack were poor today and have had questionable form this is the first time we failed to score in a lot of games.

If we are top when this team is in its infancy we just need abit of time and luck and be able to finish season strongly playing a few levels above. Long way to go
wemmick

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11444 on: Today at 08:36:45 pm
I'd like to see Mo and Diaz switch sides against a low block of 6 in the back line. Constantly cutting inside makes the middle too congested. Can't create clear passing or shooting lanes. Can't pass quickly. The fullbacks do not provide enough width on their own.
istvan kozma

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11445 on: Today at 08:38:38 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:54:32 pm
The issue is that we are trying to bed in an entirely new midfield. A new attack and a different way of playing all at the same time.

We are paying for ending up in a situation in which we needed a complete rebuild instead of a continual refresh.
What nonsense, if we'd won today we would of went top of the league. So far this season we've averaged 3 goals a game at anfield & we have the joint best defensive record in the league. Seems like certain posters wait for results not to go are way so they can to push their agenda. Ridiculous overreaction to today's result.
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11446 on: Today at 08:39:36 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:36:45 pm
I'd like to see Mo and Diaz switch sides against a low block of 6 in the back line. Constantly cutting inside makes the middle too congested. Can't create clear passing or shooting lanes. Can't pass quickly. The fullbacks do not provide enough width on their own.

I thought Gomez did when he came on, his balls in were probably the best ones of the game but he came on too late to influence the game fully.
Draex Navidad

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11447 on: Today at 09:02:54 pm
We lack pace, Salah and Diaz are painfully slow these days and Nunez doesn't know what to do with his. Never anyone stretching them, always coming deep so we end up with this turgid side to side backwards passing.
