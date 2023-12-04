I wonder how frustrating it must be for Klopp in games like the one on the weekend. First thing he said in the interview post match was that he wasn't happy for 70 minutes....for all of what he can do on the training ground and preparations etc, if we start sluggish or let the game meander he has to wait until the 2nd half really to change it.





I think his substitutions have been really good this season



We are so much better than these teams at the bottom and eternally struggle away its a strange one. Really hoping the results improving bring up the performances too



Reckon we have a few things to figure out with our setup currently also...Nunez needs a goal too, Grav maybe should start from bench, I'd love to see Curtis come in for a bit if fit....and think Grav would be better gliding past more tired players in 2nd half. Diaz sometimes looks like the odd man out.

We're very lucky Gomez is having a great season, VVD looks determined this seson also and Trent is stamping his authority on the team.

It's a solid foundation to the season we have now and could have gone the other way with so many new players...



Hopefully we can keep improving