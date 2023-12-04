« previous next »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December  4, 2023, 04:23:06 pm
I know the guy continues to provide at a ridiculous rate but I do think we need to find a way to get Salah more involved in our build up play. His numbers look great but performance wise I think he's struggling, he's always so deep and so wide, usually with two defenders on him, that he's virtually out of games. He pops up with a goal regardless either because of his goalscoring instincts or from the spot. But a player of his playmaking qualities I think should be more central now, given that the pace isn't quite there anymore and teams are so deep against us that he doesn't really get to use it anyway.

The trouble with that is we are already so narrow, with Trent's new position and the rest of our midfielders all wanting to play inside. Diaz on the other side will constantly cut in as well and it just feels like the middle of the park is so suffocated. I'd be tempted to start playing him as a striker with the chance to drop deep and create, and ask Diaz to hold a bit of width on the right.
Good point. We are very crowded centrally. In a way we need Trent on the right wing more than ever, but he's so lethal from the center and he's so clearly done with playing RB. We are also crowded vertically, with Salah playing less behind the lines than before.

These two individually can deal with the small spaces, fantastic players both of them, but others need to adapt.
Quote from: Knight on December  4, 2023, 04:27:39 pm
I've been wanting Salah more central for ages now. Now I don't know if there's actually a way to make it work but he's so lethal (normally) and so creative that getting him more involved would be great. And I don't think he has the same athleticism to make the most of being wide anymore. World class ageing attacking players often seem to move central as they age, I think there's a reason for it.
On top of that I think, other than that couple of months where he turned into prime Messi the season before last, his ability to dribble past a man isn't actually that good. So all he can really do from wide is turn back and pass or try to clip a ball over the top for Nunez. When he does beat his defender he then tends to get tackled by the second defender who is never that far away. Diaz is much more likely to beat a defender 1 vs 1 while Salah's current best qualities are far more suited to being central. His passing and finishing is far too good to be so far away from goal all the time.
Quote from: Knight on December  4, 2023, 04:27:39 pm
I've been wanting Salah more central for ages now. Now I don't know if there's actually a way to make it work but he's so lethal (normally) and so creative that getting him more involved would be great. And I don't think he has the same athleticism to make the most of being wide anymore. World class ageing attacking players often seem to move central as they age, I think there's a reason for it.

The early stages of 18/19 when Salah was playing centrally was some of our best football under Klopp too.
Ive been thinking a bit on why Szoboslai has lost a bit of his sparkle and Im thinking its how were trying to create width on the right thats mostly to blame.

I seem to feel like we were much more narrow on the right at the start of the season, with very few hugging the touch line type moments and so him / Mo / Trent were almost stacked vertically, which is not good but was somehow getting the best out of him. Now I think we try to stagger it much more with at least one of the three providing some width on the touch line and thats sort of dulled his edge a bit as hes much better centrally in an 8. Think the reason for the change is not so much attacking but more a defensive shape in transition thing.

I dunno, its not that hes not doing anything is that its obvious his attacking output has dipped since the last international break (or maybe just before).
Is hopefully becoming what we saw toward end of game.

Conventional RB offering width, two uncontainable strikers in middle in Salah and Nunez and Elliot playing from right. Trent and Mac double pivot.

Hope we can see this starting games more often now.
Quote from: Phineus on December  9, 2023, 02:40:47 pm
Is hopefully becoming what we saw toward end of game.

Conventional RB offering width, two uncontainable strikers in middle in Salah and Nunez and Elliot playing from right. Trent and Mac double pivot.

Hope we can see this starting games more often now.
Agree.

I prefer Harvey closer to the middle than sideline though.
Quote from: Phineus on December  9, 2023, 02:40:47 pm
Is hopefully becoming what we saw toward end of game.

Conventional RB offering width, two uncontainable strikers in middle in Salah and Nunez and Elliot playing from right. Trent and Mac double pivot.

Hope we can see this starting games more often now.


Klopp is starting to think along those lines though with Trent, but he's also adapting around the midfield issue we have. We're struggling manfully without a CDM. Endo or Mac can fill in here and there as a 6 but not every week.

Do we go out and buy a new right back or a proper CDM?
Quote from: SerbianScouser on December  9, 2023, 02:44:07 pm
Agree.

I prefer Harvey closer to the middle than sideline though.

He would drift inside but I think we have a better attacking shape when width on right to open spaces.

You dont want Salah or Trent on touchline, and you want Elliott in those pockets picking out passes. Teams wouldnt be able to contain that.
Great subs, but its not just random chance that our subs look good. We are tiring our opponents, and it starts to notice after about 70 min. The second yellow was a typical tired player tackle, and theres no way Elliott gets that much space too shoot earlier in the game. CP were exhausted.
After watching the Palace game I was impressed with Joe Gomez attacking ability and width he provided from right back. I also like Trent in midfield and think he has goals in him if playing as a 8.

So I would love to see this formation

                 Ali
Joe Konate Virgil Tsimkas
      Trent Mac Szobo
     Salah Nunez Diaz
I wonder how frustrating it must be for Klopp in games like the one on the weekend. First thing he said in the interview post match was that he wasn't happy for 70 minutes....for all of what he can do on the training ground and preparations etc, if we start sluggish or let the game meander he has to wait until the 2nd half really to change it.


I think his substitutions have been really good this season

We are so much better than these teams at the bottom and eternally struggle away its a strange one. Really hoping the results improving bring up the performances too

Reckon we have a few things to figure out with our setup currently also...Nunez needs a goal too, Grav maybe should start from bench, I'd love to see Curtis come in for a bit if fit....and think Grav would be better gliding past more tired players in 2nd half. Diaz sometimes looks like the odd man out.
We're very lucky Gomez is having a great season, VVD looks determined this seson also and Trent is stamping his authority on the team.
It's a solid foundation to the season we have now and could have gone the other way with so many new players...

Hopefully we can keep improving
1 goal in 5 for our front 3. This is a huge concern.

On top of Dom and Ryan going completely off the boil over the same period.

This set-up with no RB against low blocks has simply stopped working and needs some tinkering because our front 3 is completely disconnected from our attacking midfield.
Jurgen, please issue a ban on absolutely dumb long shots, it's amazing when they go in. The 499 missing attempts before one does not so amazing.
This is why the xG stats often posted here means nothing. Our attacking play been average for a while now and it's,not down to the players.
Zero synergy between our attackers. Every one is out for personal glory. Salah is Salah. Hes greedy. Admit it. The decision to shoot instead of laying it off for an overlapping Tsimikas was bonkers. Darwin is desperate for a goal. Gakpo is out to prove that he should be a starter. Diazs priority is showing that his joga bonito skillz and dribbling everyone. Sigh
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 06:42:54 pm
Zero synergy between our attackers. Every one is out for personal glory. Salah is Salah. Hes greedy. Admit it. The decision to shoot instead of laying it off for an overlapping Tsimikas was bonkers. Darwin is desperate for a goal. Gakpo is out to prove that he should be a starter. Diazs priority is showing that his joga bonito skillz and dribbling everyone. Sigh

Let's be honest our team is poorly coached attacking wise. Maybe the focus is on defending or any other reason but it's not one player or two our whole attacking play is random.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:39:03 pm
This is why the xG stats often posted here means nothing. Our attacking play been average for a while now and it's,not down to the players.

You realise long shots have low a low xG right?

It's definitely somewhat down to the players, Klopp isn't briefing them to be so braindead in the final 3rd.
I think you can see what we're trying to do on an attacking front, the issue is execution.

Like there's 3 or 4 instances in the first half where we've created the space between their back 4 or have a simple overlapping run on the edge of the 18 yeard box and the passes were hilariously bad.
The issue is that we are trying to bed in an entirely new midfield. A new attack and a different way of playing all at the same time.

We are paying for ending up in a situation in which we needed a complete rebuild instead of a continual refresh.
There were only 4 starters who didn't play in 21/22
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:57:36 pm
There were only 4 starters who didn't play in 21/22

Three of them were the entire starting midfield who have been here 4 months.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:57:36 pm
There were only 4 starters who didn't play in 21/22

Only 4? That's over a third of the outfield team ;D
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:59:05 pm
Three of them were the entire starting midfield who have been here 4 months.

Jones/Elliott should have started, maybe both.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:54:32 pm
The issue is that we are trying to bed in an entirely new midfield. A new attack and a different way of playing all at the same time.

We are paying for ending up in a situation in which we needed a complete rebuild instead of a continual refresh.
That generally makes sense and I'd agree, but we did look better synchronized in past games. This can't be the only explanation.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:59:17 pm
Only 4? That's over a third of the outfield team ;D
4 new players in 18+ months is nothing!

Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:59:05 pm
Three of them were the entire starting midfield who have been here 4 months.
Don't start them all then? It's not like any of them have been playing that much better than Elliott or Jones recently, if it's that obviously debilitating to start the three of them.
We are not only bedding in a completely new midfield. We are also trying to accomodate new midfielders in roles they haven't really played much in.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:59:45 pm
Jones/Elliott should have started, maybe both.

Neither of them are a six though. We have brought in a collection of 8's who don't really fit together and are playing a squad player as the six.

It would have been Jones/Grav or Elliott/Szob when the real issue is that we don't have a balanced experienced cohesive unit in midfield.
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 07:09:13 pm
We are not only bedding in a completely new midfield. We are also trying to accomodate new midfielders in roles they haven't really played much in.

This.

Quote from: Kansti on Today at 06:42:54 pm
Zero synergy between our attackers. Every one is out for personal glory. Salah is Salah. Hes greedy. Admit it. The decision to shoot instead of laying it off for an overlapping Tsimikas was bonkers. Darwin is desperate for a goal. Gakpo is out to prove that he should be a starter. Diazs priority is showing that his joga bonito skillz and dribbling everyone. Sigh

Yep. At our best you could usually see what we were trying to do in our patterns of play even when it didn't work. I've no idea what the plan is to score goals with this side at the moment.
Bedding in new players isn't really an excuse for repeatedly trying to lamp it in from 30 yards when there are better options right in front of you.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:50:23 pm
You realise long shots have low a low xG right?

It's definitely somewhat down to the players, Klopp isn't briefing them to be so braindead in the final 3rd.

Did you notice any plan whatsoever to our attacking play this season?
with Firmino, Salah and Mane Firmino will drop deep and become a playmaker and Salah, Mane will make direct runs at the same time providing space for our fullbacks. The players clearly had an idea what they were doing and it showed unlike now . It's not overreacting to today result its my opinion based on what I saw this season.


Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:22:29 pm
Bedding in new players isn't really an excuse for repeatedly trying to lamp it in from 30 yards when there are better options right in front of you.

I generally agree. We are in fact having many new players, but on the other hand bedding in isn't confirmed to succeed after some time. At this moment it looks like most of the days our plan is to get the ball to Trent and hope he does something. It's a generalisation but for me it feels like it.

I don't like the tiredness talk. Some of the players may be tired but we've been looking like that for a longer time now. It's ok to not execute plan correctly but it's difficult to say what we're trying to execute.

This is the weirdest Liverpool side for some time now. We generally had to play good to get points. Now we are 2nd in December but look meh.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:22:29 pm
Bedding in new players isn't really an excuse for repeatedly trying to lamp it in from 30 yards when there are better options right in front of you.

But it still needs to be learnt by the team as a whole, and this is what happens with a team that hasn't quite clicked yet.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:15:38 pm
This.

Which includes Trent by the way.
