I know the guy continues to provide at a ridiculous rate but I do think we need to find a way to get Salah more involved in our build up play. His numbers look great but performance wise I think he's struggling, he's always so deep and so wide, usually with two defenders on him, that he's virtually out of games. He pops up with a goal regardless either because of his goalscoring instincts or from the spot. But a player of his playmaking qualities I think should be more central now, given that the pace isn't quite there anymore and teams are so deep against us that he doesn't really get to use it anyway.



The trouble with that is we are already so narrow, with Trent's new position and the rest of our midfielders all wanting to play inside. Diaz on the other side will constantly cut in as well and it just feels like the middle of the park is so suffocated. I'd be tempted to start playing him as a striker with the chance to drop deep and create, and ask Diaz to hold a bit of width on the right.