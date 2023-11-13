We've never been able to do it under Klopp. Our usual out ball was to ping it over opposing fullbacks to release Mane and Salah but we've moved away from that.



Even with a more technical midfield we still struggle, it's just not something Jurgen coaches us to do.



There are some ways to beat a press:1. Have skillful midfielders that can beat a man and open up a lot of space like Grav2. Play it into the channels for a quick player to chase- Darwin and Diaz (to a lesser extent) can do that3. Play it into a strong centre forward for him to hold it up- again, Darwin does this well.4. Pass it out- we have players like Mac, Grav and Szobo that can do it but I think we prioririze the first 3.We're not bad are we? I think last season, we were maybe a 1/4 when Darwin was playing on the wing (his holdup play wasn't great last year) but now we're a solid 3/4 so we've improved.