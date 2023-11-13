« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Dree

Re: The Klopp Template
November 13, 2023, 08:09:47 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 12, 2023, 07:04:47 pm
We're playing nominal attackers in the midfield and surprise surprise they aren't great at winning the ball? I do think the focus on duel winning is a bit over the top in that we're compensating for that by just not overcommitting in attack. Szobo and Gakpo were very hesitant to get into the box so we always have a lot of bodies in the way when Brentford was trying to counter. Now if that consistently leads to poor attacking output then things might need to change and while we didn't create all that much today that's certainly not been the norm.

Gakpo was the only one winning any duels though! Dom seems to be playing too high and is probably tired at this point, and Wataru is off the pace. We were better in the first couple of months. Obviously injuries and fatigue arent helping, but we could tweak things slightly.
lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
November 13, 2023, 12:12:11 pm
Quote from: Dree on November 13, 2023, 08:09:47 am
Gakpo was the only one winning any duels though! Dom seems to be playing too high and is probably tired at this point, and Wataru is off the pace. We were better in the first couple of months. Obviously injuries and fatigue arent helping, but we could tweak things slightly.

Obviously it massively sucks when we win 3-0.


 ::)




(Yes, there are things we could improve, the next match might be the one to bring those up, after a proper examination)
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
November 13, 2023, 12:34:50 pm
In some ways it's better to bring it up when we win, when we lose people are liable to be overly negative and emotional. Victories mean we can discuss potential issues without so much of the emotion of a bad result. I'm not sure what to make of the duel thing, it didn't really seem to cost us too badly although we coughed up quite a lot of XG against us. Szoboslai definitely isn't playing at the insane level he was hitting early in the season, don't know why that is.
LiamG

Re: The Klopp Template
November 13, 2023, 07:07:02 pm
Quote from: Knight on November 13, 2023, 12:34:50 pm
In some ways it's better to bring it up when we win, when we lose people are liable to be overly negative and emotional. Victories mean we can discuss potential issues without so much of the emotion of a bad result. I'm not sure what to make of the duel thing, it didn't really seem to cost us too badly although we coughed up quite a lot of XG against us. Szoboslai definitely isn't playing at the insane level he was hitting early in the season, don't know why that is.

The amount of minutes he's playing certainly won't help
ewok-red-97

Re: The Klopp Template
November 16, 2023, 05:45:49 pm
I really enjoyed this from Gareth Roberts. Pretty astonishing how integral home form has been to Klopp's liverpool, even in comparison with Rodgers and Benitez at their best.

On the 29 October 2022 Liverpool lost to Leeds at home. That was the only Premier League match Liverpool have lost in front of supporters since April 2017.

https://lovefollowconquer.com/blogs/news/liverpool-a-golden-time-for-going-to-anfield
Cruyff Turn

Re: The Klopp Template
November 16, 2023, 06:37:55 pm
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on November 16, 2023, 05:45:49 pm
I really enjoyed this from Gareth Roberts. Pretty astonishing how integral home form has been to Klopp's liverpool, even in comparison with Rodgers and Benitez at their best.

On the 29 October 2022 Liverpool lost to Leeds at home. That was the only Premier League match Liverpool have lost in front of supporters since April 2017.

https://lovefollowconquer.com/blogs/news/liverpool-a-golden-time-for-going-to-anfield

Impressive and testament to the coaches and players. Mourinho had a similar long record of being inbeaten at home at chelsea, and some other sides he coached (when he was a top coach at the time)
ljycb

Re: The Klopp Template
November 16, 2023, 10:40:47 pm
Quote from: Cruyff Turn on November 16, 2023, 06:37:55 pm
Impressive and testament to the coaches and players. Mourinho had a similar long record of being inbeaten at home at chelsea, and some other sides he coached (when he was a top coach at the time)

I couldn't believe it when we ended Chelsea's home record. It didn't seem possible. I would love to think that teams think the same about Anfield now.
PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
November 17, 2023, 09:49:03 am
So during his tenure, it's not like we've lost half our away games. But it's incredible what part home advantage plays.
Do we blame the travelling kop for our away form? Joke. I know they are amazing!
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
November 25, 2023, 02:31:20 pm
Can the Klopp template learn how to pass the ball out from the back when being pressed high please. Make it so much harder for ourselves than necessary. That midfield 3 had the technical ability to do it but we dont seem to know how.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
November 25, 2023, 02:38:43 pm
Jurgen is really underrated tactically. I think we restricted them well which gave us a chance.
Chakan Stevens

Re: The Klopp Template
November 25, 2023, 02:38:52 pm
Just wish he would save 1 sub for right at the end of the game. Seeing how Allison had to play on, we could have used 1 sub for him.

SerbianScouser

Re: The Klopp Template
November 25, 2023, 03:02:01 pm
Title challenge is real.

I thought before today our only period of good football on the road was Wolves second half.

Today we competed against an unreal team so hopefully our away performances will match our home form from now on. Our belief will go to a higher level imo. This is still a relatively new team and they needed a result like today to start believing they can go all the way.

This is gonna be one hell of a ride.
RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
November 25, 2023, 06:52:03 pm
Quote from: Chakan on November 25, 2023, 02:38:52 pm
Just wish he would save 1 sub for right at the end of the game. Seeing how Allison had to play on, we could have used 1 sub for him.
He normally does the right around 60(I would prefer before it was today because of injury), then sub window around 70-75 then normally one like 85-90. That last one is helped saved for an injury or fresh legs.
Wonder who was the emergency keeper if Alisson had to come off
farawayred

Re: The Klopp Template
November 25, 2023, 09:20:53 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on November 25, 2023, 06:52:03 pm
He normally does the right around 60(I would prefer before it was today because of injury), then sub window around 70-75 then normally one like 85-90. That last one is helped saved for an injury or fresh legs.
Wonder who was the emergency keeper if Alisson had to come off
Yeah, after Steve Staunton has gone...
BobPaisley3

Re: The Klopp Template
November 26, 2023, 09:12:15 am
Quote from: Knight on November 25, 2023, 02:31:20 pm
Can the Klopp template learn how to pass the ball out from the back when being pressed high please. Make it so much harder for ourselves than necessary. That midfield 3 had the technical ability to do it but we dont seem to know how.
I think were normally good however I dont know why we dont use the longer one a bit more, particularly with Nunez up there.
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
November 26, 2023, 09:17:01 am
Quote from: Knight on November 25, 2023, 02:31:20 pm
Can the Klopp template learn how to pass the ball out from the back when being pressed high please. Make it so much harder for ourselves than necessary. That midfield 3 had the technical ability to do it but we dont seem to know how.

We've never been able to do it under Klopp.  Our usual out ball was to ping it over opposing fullbacks to release Mane and Salah but we've moved away from that.

Even with a more technical midfield we still struggle, it's just not something Jurgen coaches us to do.
Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
November 26, 2023, 10:19:06 am
Quote from: tubby on November 26, 2023, 09:17:01 am
We've never been able to do it under Klopp.  Our usual out ball was to ping it over opposing fullbacks to release Mane and Salah but we've moved away from that.

Even with a more technical midfield we still struggle, it's just not something Jurgen coaches us to do.
Firmino was also really good as a target through the middle as he could compete with most centre backs, hold the ball up and play others in. I don't think any of our current options are as good as him at doing that
Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
November 26, 2023, 10:22:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 25, 2023, 02:38:43 pm
Jurgen is really underrated tactically. I think we restricted them well which gave us a chance.
I think we did a good job restricting them, but at our best we could do that and generate turnovers and chances in transition. Don't think we really did that enough yesterday
MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
November 26, 2023, 10:27:05 am
Quote from: tubby on November 26, 2023, 09:17:01 am
We've never been able to do it under Klopp.  Our usual out ball was to ping it over opposing fullbacks to release Mane and Salah but we've moved away from that.

Even with a more technical midfield we still struggle, it's just not something Jurgen coaches us to do.
There are some ways to beat a press:
1. Have skillful midfielders that can beat a man and open up a lot of space like Grav
2. Play it into the channels for a quick player to chase- Darwin and Diaz (to a lesser extent) can do that
3. Play it into a strong centre forward for him to hold it up- again, Darwin does this well.
4. Pass it out- we have players like Mac, Grav and Szobo that can do it but I think we prioririze the first 3.

We're not bad are we? I think last season,  we were maybe a 1/4 when Darwin was playing on the wing (his holdup play wasn't great last year) but now we're a solid 3/4 so we've improved.
BER

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 03:51:28 pm
Why do we continue with this pig of a formation when Gomez is playing right back? Make it make sense.
Dree

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 04:38:49 pm
I think today showed why Jones was first choice early on, too many turnovers and we were easy to break on.

People will point to Kelleher but we kept conceding corners and being far too easy to break on. That midfield is quite gung ho and Fulham werent sitting that deep.
SerbianScouser

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 06:30:32 pm
If we finish above City but lose out to Arsenal I'm definitely giving up on football.
farawayred

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 07:04:56 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:30:32 pm
If we finish above City but lose out to Arsenal I'm definitely giving up on football.
Why? That would be a proper race, not with those cheats.
