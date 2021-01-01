Weve had one defeat in the league (if you can call it that) since we changed to this formation over 20 games ago. How is it even up for discussion that its not working now? Our form has been one of the best in the country.
If wed taken one of our guilt edged chances against Luton this conversation wouldnt even be happening.
Think some questions I have are:
Did the 4-3-3 get worked out?, so change was necessary?
If not, why did we change? was it to fix a defunct midfield?
If the midfield is fixed do we go back?
If we had got Caicedo, would we have persisted with Trent inverting?
If we don't go back, is the new formation going to be better than the 4-3-3 that got us to three European cup finals, because that has to be the aim.
Can this formation be as good or better than the 4-3-3?. Its a very high bar.