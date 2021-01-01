Think some questions I have are:



Did the 4-3-3 get worked out?, so change was necessary?

If not, why did we change? was it to fix a defunct midfield?

If the midfield is fixed do we go back?

If we had got Caicedo, would we have persisted with Trent inverting?

If we don't go back, is the new formation going to be better than the 4-3-3 that got us to three European cup finals, because that has to be the aim.



Can this formation be as good or better than the 4-3-3?. Its a very high bar.







The bit you are missing for me is how much the game at the top level has changed. The Premier League is now full of progressive coaches who play a high line and who press you high up the pitch. That means you have to be able to beat the initial press. That is why so many teams play with an inverted full-back or push a centre-back into midfield when playing out.So you could only go back to our old way of playing if you got everyone else to do the same and go back to playing how they did 3 or 4 years ago. That isn't happening so you have to evolve.We are currently a victim of our own success. We have improved our ability to play out from the back so teams are now dropping deeper. That then brings into play us not having a specialist single pivot 6. The role of a single pivot 6 is so important the way the game has gone. You need your six to be press-resistant and elite at stopping transitions.The evolution of the game and the increased importance of the 6 is why prices have gone stratospheric for rounded specialist 6's.