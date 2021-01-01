« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 982531 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:00:37 am
The change the formation nerds are out again after a bad result when playing a reserve team I see.

Not watch us v's Luton then?
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 10:47:43 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:12 am
Weve had one defeat in the league (if you can call it that) since we changed to this formation over 20 games ago. How is it even up for discussion that its not working now? Our form has been one of the best in the country.

If wed taken one of our guilt edged chances against Luton this conversation wouldnt even be happening.

Think some questions I have are:

Did the 4-3-3 get worked out?, so change was necessary?
If not, why did we change? was it to fix a defunct midfield?
If the midfield is fixed do we go back?
If we had got Caicedo, would we have persisted with Trent inverting?
If we don't go back, is the new formation going to be better than the 4-3-3 that got us to three European cup finals, because that has to be the aim.

Can this formation be as good or better than the 4-3-3?. Its a very high bar.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:36 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 10:50:03 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:12 am
Weve had one defeat in the league (if you can call it that) since we changed to this formation over 20 games ago. How is it even up for discussion that its not working now? Our form has been one of the best in the country.

If wed taken one of our guilt edged chances against Luton this conversation wouldnt even be happening.

and during the season were we challenged for everything we had clear issues which many pointed out and the response was we are in every competition we are good and those who said our midfield is average and will struggle next season got laughed at. With the way we play it will eventually cost us results.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:13 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 10:50:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:40:14 am
Not watch us v's Luton then?
Not watch us in the other ~20 games weve used these tactics?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:47:43 am
Think some questions I have are:

Did the 4-3-3 get worked out?, so change was necessary?
If not, why did we change? was it to fix a defunct midfield?
If the midfield is fixed do we go back?
If we had got Caicedo, would we have persisted with Trent inverting?
If we don't go back, is the new formation going to be better than the 4-3-3 that got us to three European cup finals, because that has to be the aim.

Can this formation be as good as the 4-3-3?. Its a very high bar.
Dont forget the 4-3-3 went through different stages too, we started with a very pragmatic midfield which was used to protect the defence and offered very little in the attacking third. It was great for a number of years but as teams started defended deeper and in numbers Klopp has tried to add more creativity to the midfield.

This formation is simply and evolution of that, adding more attacking players and getting your creative players on the ball more. Im not sure how realistic it is to say the aim should be three European cup finals etc. That would be a big ask whatever formation we played and the success of this team is going to be based on more than just formation.

Its also worth mentioning were still playing 4-3-3 as formations are defined by the set-up in defensive phases.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:15 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:50:43 am
Not watch us in the other ~20 games weve used these tactics?

What's your view on why we've been poor v's Bournmouth, Luton and Toulouse and in general all away games bar the Spurs one for some time?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,266
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 11:02:45 am »
If we were to go back to a 433 it wouldn't necessarily need to be the same setup as before.

Our midfielders are much more progressive these days and I think it'd give us more options, we'd keep the threat from midfield but we would also have the fullbacks providing width.  They don't need to push up as high as they used to with the midfield being more creative now, so what we'd lose defensively from the Gini/Henderson types in the middle, we'd gain from not needing the fullbacks right up the pitch and having to be covered in behind.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:04 am
What's your view on why we've been poor v's Bournmouth, Luton and Toulouse and in general all away games bar the Spurs one for some time?
Bournemouth away in the cup? Seriously?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,136
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:04 am
What's your view on why we've been poor v's Bournmouth, Luton and Toulouse and in general all away games bar the Spurs one for some time?

The lack of a specialist 6.

How did City do without Rodri?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 11:07:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:06:05 am
The lack of a specialist 6.

How did City do without Rodri?

Have you got this written in a template to copy and paste?
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 11:11:08 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:58:24 am
Dont forget the 4-3-3 went through different stages too, we started with a very pragmatic midfield which was used to protect the defence and offered very little in the attacking third. It was great for a number of years but as teams started defended deeper and in numbers Klopp has tried to add more creativity to the midfield.

This formation is simply and evolution of that, adding more attacking players and getting your creative players on the ball more. Im not sure how realistic it is to say the aim should be three European cup finals etc. That would be a big ask whatever formation we played and the success of this team is going to be based on more than just formation.

Its also worth mentioning were still playing 4-3-3 as formations are defined by the set-up in defensive phases.

Yep, true. Think what i'm missing is a front five including the full backs:

Robbo. Mane. Firmino Salah Trent

We don't have that now. your right what we have now is fluid 4-3-3 except we are not using the world class attacking width we have in Trent. Do we miss that at times?

I agree what we are playing now is an evolution and i am probably creating a problem that isn't really there or my thinking is clouded by nostalgia. It might be an idea if we get a top 6, to be able to switch between an inverted full back and go and push the full backs right up to create a front 5. Doubt that happens though given we have invested in attack minded central mids. Sorry, im thinking out loud in this thread.

Firmino was central to the 4-3-3 dropping off with Mane and Salh being the forwrds. With Nunez, that wont work, with Gakpo it would.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:34 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,136
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 11:11:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:54 am
Have you got this written in a template to copy and paste?

Better than tying yourself up in knots whilst ignoring the obvious.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,467
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:12 am
Weve had one defeat in the league (if you can call it that) since we changed to this formation over 20 games ago. How is it even up for discussion that its not working now? Our form has been one of the best in the country.

If wed taken one of our guilt edged chances against Luton this conversation wouldnt even be happening.

We certainly wouldn't feel badly about the result...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,136
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 11:16:52 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:12 am
Weve had one defeat in the league (if you can call it that) since we changed to this formation over 20 games ago. How is it even up for discussion that its not working now? Our form has been one of the best in the country.

If wed taken one of our guilt edged chances against Luton this conversation wouldnt even be happening.

Yep.

City won 6-1 with an xG of 2.4. We drew 1-1 with an xG of 3.04.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 11:21:19 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:47:43 am
Think some questions I have are:

Did the 4-3-3 get worked out?, so change was necessary?
If not, why did we change? was it to fix a defunct midfield?
If the midfield is fixed do we go back?
If we had got Caicedo, would we have persisted with Trent inverting?
If we don't go back, is the new formation going to be better than the 4-3-3 that got us to three European cup finals, because that has to be the aim.

Can this formation be as good or better than the 4-3-3?. Its a very high bar.

There was a moment yesterday when Matip had the ball he couldn't pass to the congested midfield where our right back is playing so Harvey had to go all the way back making Salah isolated and a giving the opponent extra player to press our midfielders and of course Harvey had to play a long ball to Diaz, we simply gave them the ball with two passes. This pattern happened many times this season and will keep happening again especially the first half of our games. I hope it's just temporary until we get a top defensive midfielder.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
At the end of the day no matter how many times we might look good or be better than before, the key to football is consistency, especially in the league where you can't literally drop a point in november. For me, a proper number 6 is the difference between league contenders and top 4 contenders. Has there even been a team which didn't have a proper no 6 or destroyer that went on to win the big stuff? Can't think of any to be honest. Are we gonna reinvent the wheel? Could be, but probably not.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 11:26:40 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:21:19 am
There was a moment yesterday when Matip had the ball he couldn't pass to the congested midfield where our right back is playing so Harvey had to go all the way back making Salah isolated and a giving the opponent extra player to press our midfielders and of course Harvey had to play a long ball to Diaz, we simply gave them the ball with two passes. This pattern happened many times this season and will keep happening again especially the first half of our games. I hope it's just temporary until we get a top defensive midfielder.

I noticed that too. We can all agree that Trent is quality on the ball. We had a system in place where he could dictate the play from his "natural" (debatable I know) position at RB. Why do we need to put him in the middle? Is he really offering us that much more than he was before? I don't know the stats regarding that but purely on my recent memory, I doubt it.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,136
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11337 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:47:43 am
Think some questions I have are:

Did the 4-3-3 get worked out?, so change was necessary?
If not, why did we change? was it to fix a defunct midfield?
If the midfield is fixed do we go back?
If we had got Caicedo, would we have persisted with Trent inverting?
If we don't go back, is the new formation going to be better than the 4-3-3 that got us to three European cup finals, because that has to be the aim.

Can this formation be as good or better than the 4-3-3?. Its a very high bar.



The bit you are missing for me is how much the game at the top level has changed. The Premier League is now full of progressive coaches who play a high line and who press you high up the pitch. That means you have to be able to beat the initial press. That is why so many teams play with an inverted full-back or push a centre-back into midfield when playing out.

So you could only go back to our old way of playing if you got everyone else to do the same and go back to playing how they did 3 or 4 years ago. That isn't happening so you have to evolve.

We are currently a victim of our own success. We have improved our ability to play out from the back so teams are now dropping deeper. That then brings into play us not having a specialist single pivot 6. The role of a single pivot 6 is so important the way the game has gone. You need your six to be press-resistant and elite at stopping transitions.

The evolution of the game and the increased importance of the 6 is why prices have gone stratospheric for rounded specialist 6's.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 11:34:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:11:27 am
Better than tying yourself up in knots whilst ignoring the obvious.

No thats just your own agenda, this year it's FSG didn't provide a proper 6 for Klopp boo hisssss.

A true 6 would be great but it's not the root cause of all our problems.

One other cause is we miss Jones massively, he is full of energy on the press and he's exceptionally good at keeping the ball. I think Gravenberch can be like this also.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,136
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 11:26:40 am
I noticed that too. We can all agree that Trent is quality on the ball. We had a system in place where he could dictate the play from his "natural" (debatable I know) position at RB. Why do we need to put him in the middle? Is he really offering us that much more than he was before? I don't know the stats regarding that but purely on my recent memory, I doubt it.

Teams got wise to us though. The drop in Trent's assist numbers happened before he started playing as an inverted full back. First half of last season we just ended up putting low quality crosses into the box against set defences.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 