Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 982188 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11280 on: November 6, 2023, 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: Bincey on November  5, 2023, 06:55:35 pm
As Klopp has mentioned, especially the first half, the press was non existent. For a team that's at its best when we make it difficult for teams to get out, it really was poor.

Not an excuse for how we play with the ball.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11281 on: November 6, 2023, 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 11:52:26 am
Trent is fine in the middle but you then can't have Gomez inverting, Jota coming central, Szobo/Gravenberch operating between the lines, Salah coming central etc.

Our lack of width and stretching of the pitch really didn't help us, when Elliot came on and found pockets of space out wide he delivered 3 peaches right on the money and we scored off one.
Imo, Trent being in the middle was useful last season, as our midfield options were dire, and there wasn't anyone capable to play the penetrating vertical passes. I don't see the real need for him in this "free" role now. It kinda feels cumbersome, and somehow it always seem to be that trent's end product was always more successful from the byline. It's great that Szobo has the engine to provide the overlapping width, but I think that diminishes the opportunity for Szobo to unleash his physical qualities, and somehow it just feels that Trent is just more effective at providing the width anyway? Perhaps its a testament to Trent's quality I guess.

That right hand side is quite a funny one. Probably 3 of our best players in Salah, Szobo and Trent. However, they all prefer cutting in or being more central.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11282 on: November 6, 2023, 04:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  6, 2023, 11:54:09 am
Not an excuse for how we play with the ball.
No, but it does affect our ability to open up the opposition. Think it was Josh Williams who mentioned that even in the Nottingham Forest game, where we had most of the ball, our three goals came from counters.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11283 on: November 6, 2023, 07:00:37 pm »
I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.

It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.

It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11284 on: November 6, 2023, 07:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on November  6, 2023, 07:00:37 pm
I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.

It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.

It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.

Trent created one of our best chances yesterday with the deep ball to Nunez.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11285 on: November 6, 2023, 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on November  6, 2023, 07:55:37 pm
Trent created one of our best chances yesterday with the deep ball to Nunez.

Isnt that the point, he has a few highlight reel worthy passes but the rest of his game is lacking and now hes adding to a central area which is massively condensed.

Defensively he is all over the show for example, he was bullied by a very average winger on Sunday.

Him and Szobo need to be much more dynamic and take it in turns to going on the outside and creating overlaps down the right is one example of what we can improve.

Elliot was on for 23 mins and delivered three passes at the same quality as Trent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11286 on: November 6, 2023, 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 08:04:15 pm
Isnt that the point, he has a few highlight reel worthy passes but the rest of his game is lacking and now hes adding to a central area which is massively condensed.

Defensively he is all over the show for example, he was bullied by a very average winger on Sunday.

Him and Szobo need to be much more dynamic and take it in turns to going on the outside and creating overlaps down the right is one example of what we can improve.

Elliot was on for 23 mins and delivered three passes at the same quality as Trent.

Trent and Szobozslai are both in the top three when it comes to expected assists for our side. Both top 5 for key passes per 90.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11287 on: November 6, 2023, 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  6, 2023, 08:06:58 pm
Trent and Szobozslai are both in the top three when it comes to expected assists for our side. Both top 5 for key passes per 90.

And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11288 on: November 6, 2023, 08:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 08:27:33 pm
And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)

So we blame them now for the striker/attackers not burying their chances? If they are providing assists and key passes which create chances, they are doing their creative job.

I do agree that Trent was stifled yesterday and i didnt like that he camped into the centre.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11289 on: November 6, 2023, 08:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 08:27:33 pm
And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)

You cant blame them for strikers not finishing their chances.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11290 on: November 6, 2023, 08:43:29 pm »
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11291 on: November 6, 2023, 11:23:25 pm »
I like trent out wide crossing too but it looks like he prefers in the middle himself
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11292 on: November 7, 2023, 08:48:33 am »
Quote from: jepovic on November  6, 2023, 08:43:29 pm
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.

I think his passing range has just changed, hes now the one feeding the wingers a lot more having created space by drifting infield. It also opens up the straight ball to Darwin (where expected assists went to die on Sunday  ;)).

Pairing it with Gomez at left back and Jota playing so narrow was a problem. I thought Gomez would at least nominally try and overlap.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11293 on: November 7, 2023, 08:58:53 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on November  6, 2023, 08:42:56 pm
You cant blame them for strikers not finishing their chances.

Expected Assists and Goals is an ok metric but its without context a lot of the time, yes some chances have been missed but others were hard chances..

The facts remain Trents actual assists have dropped massively since he came inside.

I'm not advocating widescale changes to a system which has looked good, what I'd prefer is us being a bit more flexible depending on the opponent especially ingame. Sunday we were crying out for width, Elliott showed within 5 mins how much space there was to be exploited.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11294 on: November 7, 2023, 09:11:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  7, 2023, 08:58:53 am
Expected Assists and Goals is an ok metric but its without context a lot of the time, yes some chances have been missed but others were hard chances..

The facts remain Trents actual assists have dropped massively since he came inside.

I'm not advocating widescale changes to a system which has looked good, what I'd prefer is us being a bit more flexible depending on the opponent especially ingame. Sunday we were crying out for width, Elliott showed within 5 mins how much space there was to be exploited.

Thats not how the metric works. Hard chances are wired into the numbers. If their numbers are high then either cumulatively they are providing decent volume and/or the amount they are providing are good chances. Thats also in the context that both are providing numbers in a side that is statistically one of the most creative sides in the league. Also Trent’s assist stats had dropped off at right back last season as well.

That said they didnt perform well in this particular game.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11295 on: November 7, 2023, 09:37:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  7, 2023, 09:11:57 am
Thats not how the metric works. Hard chances are wired into the numbers. If their numbers are high then either cumulatively they are providing decent volume and/or the amount they are providing are good chances. Thats also in the context that both are providing numbers in a side that is statistically one of the most creative sides in the league. Also Trents assist stats had dropped off at right back last season as well.

That said they didnt perform well in this particular game.
The metric is not very useful without something to compare with, in this case what expected assists Trent had from RB. I dont have those numbers, maybe someone can find them, but I would expect them to be very high since he had very high actual assists.

Nobody is arguing that Trent has become useless. I just think he is less dangerous from the center, and that our lack of width is making us easier to defend against.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11296 on: November 7, 2023, 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: jepovic on November  6, 2023, 08:43:29 pm
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.


Were much harder to defend against this season (the numbers are the numbers) because theres more fire power on the pitch
Trents numbers are down because the back 4 is a bit deeper and hes not getting the ball as high up the pitch
Overall the team is better so its not really super relevant what Trents numbers are doing - move him higher and theres less defensive cover so pick your poison
I do agree we couldve been more flexible in how we attacked Everton and Luton  but again its tough to argue with the best attacking numbers in the league
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11297 on: November 7, 2023, 09:48:56 am »
Quote from: jepovic on November  7, 2023, 09:37:29 am
The metric is not very useful without something to compare with, in this case what expected assists Trent had from RB. I dont have those numbers, maybe someone can find them, but I would expect them to be very high since he had very high actual assists.

Nobody is arguing that Trent has become useless. I just think he is less dangerous from the center, and that our lack of width is making us easier to defend against.
Trent for his career is Expected assists of .29(Including this season) per 90
at the last 10 games of last season he was at .5 Expected assists. In the PL so far he a .25 expected assists.
He put up his two best expect assists season in 21/22 at .38 and 22/23 at .35
He basically over his career played even to his Expected assists 53.9 with 55 this just for PL data.
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold
He Underperforming his expected Assists so far this season( he at 1.9 Xa with 1 assist).
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11298 on: November 7, 2023, 10:54:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November  7, 2023, 09:48:56 am
Trent for his career is Expected assists of .29(Including this season) per 90
at the last 10 games of last season he was at .5 Expected assists. In the PL so far he a .25 expected assists.
He put up his two best expect assists season in 21/22 at .38 and 22/23 at .35
He basically over his career played even to his Expected assists 53.9 with 55 this just for PL data.
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold
He Underperforming his expected Assists so far this season( he at 1.9 Xa with 1 assist).
Thanks for checking. Fairly similar numbers to the old system then.

I still think we'd be better off as a team with a RB - Trent or someone else.
I would have loved to see a right side with Trent, Szobo and Salah.
The central playmaking stuff can be handled by others now.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11299 on: November 7, 2023, 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on November  7, 2023, 10:54:34 am
Thanks for checking. Fairly similar numbers to the old system then.

I still think we'd be better off as a team with a RB - Trent or someone else.
I would have loved to see a right side with Trent, Szobo and Salah.
The central playmaking stuff can be handled by others now.
Expect this system is way better for creating chances and defending stat wise.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11300 on: November 8, 2023, 12:22:05 am »
I don't know how you can watch that Luton game and think anything other than the forwards were bad and if they were even average that's a pretty easy win. Not really a system issue. The only complaint that should really be made is if you're going to start Gomez at LB then having Jota on the left as well just made that whole side pretty one dimensional and not able to use the space well. But with Diaz not really available for obvious reasons and Jones out then I'm not sure what other options there were if starting Tsimi wasn't an option.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11301 on: November 8, 2023, 01:18:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  8, 2023, 12:22:05 am
I don't know how you can watch that Luton game and think anything other than the forwards were bad and if they were even average that's a pretty easy win. Not really a system issue. The only complaint that should really be made is if you're going to start Gomez at LB then having Jota on the left as well just made that whole side pretty one dimensional and not able to use the space well. But with Diaz not really available for obvious reasons and Jones out then I'm not sure what other options there were if starting Tsimi wasn't an option.

Well summed up imo.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11302 on: November 8, 2023, 01:21:03 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November  7, 2023, 09:52:30 pm
Expect this system is way better for creating chances and defending stat wise.
That may be true statistically, but Im not sure that we dont have better options. Before this season Trent was our only playmaker on he field for the most part. Thiago and Bobby played some part, but they were rarely playing. Now we have Szobo and Macca if we can move him forward, both of which can provide incisive passes. Ryan can dribble past 3-4 defenders to get in the box. Im think Trent might offer differently threat from his old position.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11303 on: November 8, 2023, 05:04:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November  8, 2023, 01:21:03 am
That may be true statistically, but Im not sure that we dont have better options. Before this season Trent was our only playmaker on he field for the most part. Thiago and Bobby played some part, but they were rarely playing. Now we have Szobo and Macca if we can move him forward, both of which can provide incisive passes. Ryan can dribble past 3-4 defenders to get in the box. Im think Trent might offer differently threat from his old position.
I would be shocked if going back to old system this one so much interchanging with the attacking talent. Trent still can make overlaps it just not like the whole attack based on the flanks.
Legit the attack is very even going from left, Middle, Right.
If Trent bombing up and down the wing on of CM has to sit more dont want to do that with how good those players are in the half spaces.
Also all the debate about Mac Allister at the 6, I mean the numbers for the team are really good and not super concerning with him there. Jones is also good going forward in those spaces.  The 11v11 Numbers for Liverpool are insanely good, like Title winning good. Getting Jones back with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister should be the top priority  as much I liked what i seen from Gravenberch, the balance seems best with those 3 wont happen this weekend.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11304 on: November 8, 2023, 08:01:20 am »
Quote from: Kansti on November  6, 2023, 11:47:22 am
I dont like Trent in the middle. Thats all

Especially against a team like Luton when we need width
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11305 on: Today at 06:53:02 am »
Not that I think we will play it again, but does anyone miss Trent and Robbo as attacking full backs who over lap and provide crosses?. When they were unplayable and the best full backs in the world?. I know Robbo didn't play last night, but watching Trent stay back in the middle of the park last night seemed a waste.

Edit: just caught up on the thread. think Haggis has a point.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11306 on: Today at 07:51:28 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:53:02 am
Not that I think we will play it again, but does anyone miss Trent and Robbo as attacking full backs who over lap and provide crosses?. When they were unplayable and the best full backs in the world?. I know Robbo didn't play last night, but watching Trent stay back in the middle of the park last night seemed a waste.

Edit: just caught up on the thread. think Haggis has a point.
I really like the ability to play through the midfield and create changes centrally. I think the Cross numbers are way down.
It very even from left, middle and right how Liverpool attack.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11307 on: Today at 07:52:51 am »
The box midfield served its purpose last season, maybe its time to return to the 4-3-3.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11308 on: Today at 08:00:37 am »
The change the formation nerds are out again after a bad result when playing a reserve team I see.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11309 on: Today at 08:06:15 am »
The formation wasn't an issue, these stats courtesy of RedG13 was the issue. In terms of ground duels...

Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2

It goes to the point as to whether we are still short of the physicality we need in the squad.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11310 on: Today at 08:36:41 am »
We arent getting the best out of arguably our best player (certainly the playmaker) Trent. Hes on the periphery of games when he should be running the game.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11311 on: Today at 08:40:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:36:41 am
We arent getting the best out of arguably our best player (certainly the playmaker) Trent. Hes on the periphery of games when he should be running the game.

I'm pretty sure he's not press resistant enough or good enough on the half turn to be what we want from him as an inverted RB. Give him time on the ball and we're laughing but that doesn't happen unless the opponent is sitting back in a deep or mid block and in those situations it's harder for Trent's passing to be effective (harder, not impossible obviously). And when he doesn't get time on the ball I don't think he's good enough in tight spaces to play centrally.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11312 on: Today at 08:40:55 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:00:37 am
The change the formation nerds are out again after a bad result when playing a reserve team I see.

Hmmmm. This is a thread to discuss tactics, a place to discuss observations about how we set up from the games we watch. I don't post in this thread much because, well what do i know compared to Klopp. However, saying Trent has been deep and not as effective recently isn't cry arsing after a defeat or calling for a formation change. The 4-3-3 was scintillating, its ok to compare that to this formation in a tactics thread isn't it? Those discussing it don't have to be right or ungrateful or "Nerdy" or indeed ignorant of weather or not it was a reserve side, its just fans talking, misery guts  ;)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11313 on: Today at 08:49:03 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:40:55 am
Hmmmm. This is a thread to discuss tactics, a place to discuss observations about how we set up from the games we watch. I don't post in this thread much because, well what do i know compared to Klopp. However, saying Trent has been deep and not as effective recently isn't cry arsing after a defeat or calling for a formation change. The 4-3-3 was scintillating, its ok to compare that to this formation in a tactics thread isn't it? Those discussing it don't have to be right or ungrateful or "Nerdy" or indeed ignorant of weather or not it was a reserve side, its just fans talking, misery guts  ;)

It's become such a meme on here though whenever things go a little bit against us and is usually argued for in the teeth of the evidence. The reality is that the 433 was scintillating up until it went completely to pot and we became a mid table team. Then we switched up the formation and went on a very good run at the end of last year, followed up by league high numbers (with 11 men) this year. This season we're playing without a DM and with a totally new midfield, and with a mostly brilliant striker who, sadly, can't be relied upon to hit his XG (I thought it was just variance but I'm less sure right now). Most people who weren't being wildly optimistic thought top 4 would be a good result this year but it's looking like a title challenge may be possible right now.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11314 on: Today at 08:59:13 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:40:55 am
Hmmmm. This is a thread to discuss tactics, a place to discuss observations about how we set up from the games we watch. I don't post in this thread much because, well what do i know compared to Klopp. However, saying Trent has been deep and not as effective recently isn't cry arsing after a defeat or calling for a formation change. The 4-3-3 was scintillating, its ok to compare that to this formation in a tactics thread isn't it? Those discussing it don't have to be right or ungrateful or "Nerdy" or indeed ignorant of weather or not it was a reserve side, its just fans talking, misery guts  ;)
Seeing single line posts saying lets go back to 4-3-3 or were better suited to 4-4-2 after every bad result isnt really discussing tactics or how were set up though is it. Its tiresome football manager chat about formations that puts no thought into player roles or tactics.

Shall we discuss our record since we switched to this formation against Arsenal at home towards the end of last season? All formations are fluid and just simplifying it to lets play 4-3-3 again is just silly.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11315 on: Today at 09:08:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:49:03 am
It's become such a meme on here though whenever things go a little bit against us and is usually argued for in the teeth of the evidence. The reality is that the 433 was scintillating up until it went completely to pot and we became a mid table team. Then we switched up the formation and went on a very good run at the end of last year, followed up by league high numbers (with 11 men) this year. This season we're playing without a DM and with a totally new midfield, and with a mostly brilliant striker who, sadly, can't be relied upon to hit his XG (I thought it was just variance but I'm less sure right now). Most people who weren't being wildly optimistic thought top 4 would be a good result this year but it's looking like a title challenge may be possible right now.

Don't disagree with any of that. Ive said we look good for a stab at the title, which kind of makes my point moot but anyway, I guess my argument is we were at our best in the 4-3-3, it was one of the great Liverpool sides, we have changed and its good to watch it unfold. However isn't there a temptation at least to play the attacking full backs again?. It's a circular argument long discussed i guess, with many loving Trent inverted towards the end of last season and rightly so. The 4-3-3 may have gone off the boil for several reasons though, an aging midfield being the main culprit and some thought the inverted full back thing was to compensate for no legs in the middle rather than the future of how we are going to play?, dunno! Like I say, what do i know. Be interesting to see if we do sign a monster 6 if Klopp pushes the full backs up again. Things change, maybe dont look back, but it wasnt so long ago and it was some of the best football ive ever watched.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11316 on: Today at 09:10:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:59:13 am
Seeing single line posts saying lets go back to 4-3-3 or were better suited to 4-4-2 after every bad result isnt really discussing tactics or how were set up though is it. Its tiresome football manager chat about formations that puts no thought into player roles or tactics.

Shall we discuss our record since we switched to this formation against Arsenal at home towards the end of last season? All formations are fluid and just simplifying it to lets play 4-3-3 again is just silly.


Fair enough.  :thumbup
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11317 on: Today at 09:19:44 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:59:13 am
Seeing single line posts saying lets go back to 4-3-3 or were better suited to 4-4-2 after every bad result isnt really discussing tactics or how were set up though is it. Its tiresome football manager chat about formations that puts no thought into player roles or tactics.

Shall we discuss our record since we switched to this formation against Arsenal at home towards the end of last season? All formations are fluid and just simplifying it to lets play 4-3-3 again is just silly.
Also Coaches are going stay with something until it very clear it doesn't work. Working to make some better is the best situation over just changing a bunch.
Also since the change at 11v11 the Expected Goal Difference is over 1.3. That incredibility good and this goes back to last season. That is title winning good level.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11318 on: Today at 09:52:39 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:59:13 am
Seeing single line posts saying lets go back to 4-3-3 or were better suited to 4-4-2 after every bad result isnt really discussing tactics or how were set up though is it. Its tiresome football manager chat about formations that puts no thought into player roles or tactics.

Shall we discuss our record since we switched to this formation against Arsenal at home towards the end of last season? All formations are fluid and just simplifying it to lets play 4-3-3 again is just silly.
The problem with that argument is that we got several attacking players back from injury around the same time as the change in tactics. Jota, Diaz, plus Gakpo started playing centrally.

Also, we have a completely new set if midfielders now, so what worked in the spring might not work now.

I think our central midfield is static and crowded, and the lack of width makes us easier to mark.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11319 on: Today at 10:00:12 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:52:39 am
The problem with that argument is that we got several attacking players back from injury around the same time as the change in tactics. Jota, Diaz, plus Gakpo started playing centrally.

Also, we have a completely new set if midfielders now, so what worked in the spring might not work now.

I think our central midfield is static and crowded, and the lack of width makes us easier to mark.
Weve had one defeat in the league (if you can call it that) since we changed to this formation over 20 games ago. How is it even up for discussion that its not working now? Our form has been one of the best in the country.

If wed taken one of our guilt edged chances against Luton this conversation wouldnt even be happening.
