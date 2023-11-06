« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 980725 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11280 on: November 6, 2023, 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: Bincey on November  5, 2023, 06:55:35 pm
As Klopp has mentioned, especially the first half, the press was non existent. For a team that's at its best when we make it difficult for teams to get out, it really was poor.

Not an excuse for how we play with the ball.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • Stargazer
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11281 on: November 6, 2023, 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 11:52:26 am
Trent is fine in the middle but you then can't have Gomez inverting, Jota coming central, Szobo/Gravenberch operating between the lines, Salah coming central etc.

Our lack of width and stretching of the pitch really didn't help us, when Elliot came on and found pockets of space out wide he delivered 3 peaches right on the money and we scored off one.
p
Imo, Trent being in the middle was useful last season, as our midfield options were dire, and there wasn't anyone capable to play the penetrating vertical passes. I don't see the real need for him in this "free" role now. It kinda feels cumbersome, and somehow it always seem to be that trent's end product was always more successful from the byline. It's great that Szobo has the engine to provide the overlapping width, but I think that diminishes the opportunity for Szobo to unleash his physical qualities, and somehow it just feels that Trent is just more effective at providing the width anyway? Perhaps its a testament to Trent's quality I guess.

That right hand side is quite a funny one. Probably 3 of our best players in Salah, Szobo and Trent. However, they all prefer cutting in or being more central.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11282 on: November 6, 2023, 04:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  6, 2023, 11:54:09 am
Not an excuse for how we play with the ball.
No, but it does affect our ability to open up the opposition. Think it was Josh Williams who mentioned that even in the Nottingham Forest game, where we had most of the ball, our three goals came from counters.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11283 on: November 6, 2023, 07:00:37 pm »
I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.

It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.

It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11284 on: November 6, 2023, 07:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on November  6, 2023, 07:00:37 pm
I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.

It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.

It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.

Trent created one of our best chances yesterday with the deep ball to Nunez.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11285 on: November 6, 2023, 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on November  6, 2023, 07:55:37 pm
Trent created one of our best chances yesterday with the deep ball to Nunez.

Isnt that the point, he has a few highlight reel worthy passes but the rest of his game is lacking and now hes adding to a central area which is massively condensed.

Defensively he is all over the show for example, he was bullied by a very average winger on Sunday.

Him and Szobo need to be much more dynamic and take it in turns to going on the outside and creating overlaps down the right is one example of what we can improve.

Elliot was on for 23 mins and delivered three passes at the same quality as Trent.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,762
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11286 on: November 6, 2023, 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 08:04:15 pm
Isnt that the point, he has a few highlight reel worthy passes but the rest of his game is lacking and now hes adding to a central area which is massively condensed.

Defensively he is all over the show for example, he was bullied by a very average winger on Sunday.

Him and Szobo need to be much more dynamic and take it in turns to going on the outside and creating overlaps down the right is one example of what we can improve.

Elliot was on for 23 mins and delivered three passes at the same quality as Trent.

Trent and Szobozslai are both in the top three when it comes to expected assists for our side. Both top 5 for key passes per 90.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11287 on: November 6, 2023, 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  6, 2023, 08:06:58 pm
Trent and Szobozslai are both in the top three when it comes to expected assists for our side. Both top 5 for key passes per 90.

And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,762
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11288 on: November 6, 2023, 08:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 08:27:33 pm
And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)

So we blame them now for the striker/attackers not burying their chances? If they are providing assists and key passes which create chances, they are doing their creative job.

I do agree that Trent was stifled yesterday and i didnt like that he camped into the centre.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11289 on: November 6, 2023, 08:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 08:27:33 pm
And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)

You cant blame them for strikers not finishing their chances.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,140
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11290 on: November 6, 2023, 08:43:29 pm »
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11291 on: November 6, 2023, 11:23:25 pm »
I like trent out wide crossing too but it looks like he prefers in the middle himself
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11292 on: Yesterday at 08:48:33 am »
Quote from: jepovic on November  6, 2023, 08:43:29 pm
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.

I think his passing range has just changed, hes now the one feeding the wingers a lot more having created space by drifting infield. It also opens up the straight ball to Darwin (where expected assists went to die on Sunday  ;)).

Pairing it with Gomez at left back and Jota playing so narrow was a problem. I thought Gomez would at least nominally try and overlap.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11293 on: Yesterday at 08:58:53 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on November  6, 2023, 08:42:56 pm
You cant blame them for strikers not finishing their chances.

Expected Assists and Goals is an ok metric but its without context a lot of the time, yes some chances have been missed but others were hard chances..

The facts remain Trents actual assists have dropped massively since he came inside.

I'm not advocating widescale changes to a system which has looked good, what I'd prefer is us being a bit more flexible depending on the opponent especially ingame. Sunday we were crying out for width, Elliott showed within 5 mins how much space there was to be exploited.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,762
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11294 on: Yesterday at 09:11:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:58:53 am
Expected Assists and Goals is an ok metric but its without context a lot of the time, yes some chances have been missed but others were hard chances..

The facts remain Trents actual assists have dropped massively since he came inside.

I'm not advocating widescale changes to a system which has looked good, what I'd prefer is us being a bit more flexible depending on the opponent especially ingame. Sunday we were crying out for width, Elliott showed within 5 mins how much space there was to be exploited.

Thats not how the metric works. Hard chances are wired into the numbers. If their numbers are high then either cumulatively they are providing decent volume and/or the amount they are providing are good chances. Thats also in the context that both are providing numbers in a side that is statistically one of the most creative sides in the league. Also Trent’s assist stats had dropped off at right back last season as well.

That said they didnt perform well in this particular game.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,140
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11295 on: Yesterday at 09:37:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:11:57 am
Thats not how the metric works. Hard chances are wired into the numbers. If their numbers are high then either cumulatively they are providing decent volume and/or the amount they are providing are good chances. Thats also in the context that both are providing numbers in a side that is statistically one of the most creative sides in the league. Also Trents assist stats had dropped off at right back last season as well.

That said they didnt perform well in this particular game.
The metric is not very useful without something to compare with, in this case what expected assists Trent had from RB. I dont have those numbers, maybe someone can find them, but I would expect them to be very high since he had very high actual assists.

Nobody is arguing that Trent has become useless. I just think he is less dangerous from the center, and that our lack of width is making us easier to defend against.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,136
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11296 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: jepovic on November  6, 2023, 08:43:29 pm
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.


Were much harder to defend against this season (the numbers are the numbers) because theres more fire power on the pitch
Trents numbers are down because the back 4 is a bit deeper and hes not getting the ball as high up the pitch
Overall the team is better so its not really super relevant what Trents numbers are doing - move him higher and theres less defensive cover so pick your poison
I do agree we couldve been more flexible in how we attacked Everton and Luton  but again its tough to argue with the best attacking numbers in the league
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11297 on: Yesterday at 09:48:56 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:37:29 am
The metric is not very useful without something to compare with, in this case what expected assists Trent had from RB. I dont have those numbers, maybe someone can find them, but I would expect them to be very high since he had very high actual assists.

Nobody is arguing that Trent has become useless. I just think he is less dangerous from the center, and that our lack of width is making us easier to defend against.
Trent for his career is Expected assists of .29(Including this season) per 90
at the last 10 games of last season he was at .5 Expected assists. In the PL so far he a .25 expected assists.
He put up his two best expect assists season in 21/22 at .38 and 22/23 at .35
He basically over his career played even to his Expected assists 53.9 with 55 this just for PL data.
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold
He Underperforming his expected Assists so far this season( he at 1.9 Xa with 1 assist).
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,140
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11298 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:48:56 am
Trent for his career is Expected assists of .29(Including this season) per 90
at the last 10 games of last season he was at .5 Expected assists. In the PL so far he a .25 expected assists.
He put up his two best expect assists season in 21/22 at .38 and 22/23 at .35
He basically over his career played even to his Expected assists 53.9 with 55 this just for PL data.
https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold
He Underperforming his expected Assists so far this season( he at 1.9 Xa with 1 assist).
Thanks for checking. Fairly similar numbers to the old system then.

I still think we'd be better off as a team with a RB - Trent or someone else.
I would have loved to see a right side with Trent, Szobo and Salah.
The central playmaking stuff can be handled by others now.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11299 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:54:34 am
Thanks for checking. Fairly similar numbers to the old system then.

I still think we'd be better off as a team with a RB - Trent or someone else.
I would have loved to see a right side with Trent, Szobo and Salah.
The central playmaking stuff can be handled by others now.
Expect this system is way better for creating chances and defending stat wise.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,369
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11300 on: Today at 12:22:05 am »
I don't know how you can watch that Luton game and think anything other than the forwards were bad and if they were even average that's a pretty easy win. Not really a system issue. The only complaint that should really be made is if you're going to start Gomez at LB then having Jota on the left as well just made that whole side pretty one dimensional and not able to use the space well. But with Diaz not really available for obvious reasons and Jones out then I'm not sure what other options there were if starting Tsimi wasn't an option.
Logged

Offline Szobosslad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11301 on: Today at 01:18:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:22:05 am
I don't know how you can watch that Luton game and think anything other than the forwards were bad and if they were even average that's a pretty easy win. Not really a system issue. The only complaint that should really be made is if you're going to start Gomez at LB then having Jota on the left as well just made that whole side pretty one dimensional and not able to use the space well. But with Diaz not really available for obvious reasons and Jones out then I'm not sure what other options there were if starting Tsimi wasn't an option.

Well summed up imo.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11302 on: Today at 01:21:03 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm
Expect this system is way better for creating chances and defending stat wise.
That may be true statistically, but Im not sure that we dont have better options. Before this season Trent was our only playmaker on he field for the most part. Thiago and Bobby played some part, but they were rarely playing. Now we have Szobo and Macca if we can move him forward, both of which can provide incisive passes. Ryan can dribble past 3-4 defenders to get in the box. Im think Trent might offer differently threat from his old position.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Up
« previous next »
 