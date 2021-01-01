I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.



It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.



It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.