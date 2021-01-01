« previous next »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
As Klopp has mentioned, especially the first half, the press was non existent. For a team that's at its best when we make it difficult for teams to get out, it really was poor.

Not an excuse for how we play with the ball.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:52:26 am
Trent is fine in the middle but you then can't have Gomez inverting, Jota coming central, Szobo/Gravenberch operating between the lines, Salah coming central etc.

Our lack of width and stretching of the pitch really didn't help us, when Elliot came on and found pockets of space out wide he delivered 3 peaches right on the money and we scored off one.
Imo, Trent being in the middle was useful last season, as our midfield options were dire, and there wasn't anyone capable to play the penetrating vertical passes. I don't see the real need for him in this "free" role now. It kinda feels cumbersome, and somehow it always seem to be that trent's end product was always more successful from the byline. It's great that Szobo has the engine to provide the overlapping width, but I think that diminishes the opportunity for Szobo to unleash his physical qualities, and somehow it just feels that Trent is just more effective at providing the width anyway? Perhaps its a testament to Trent's quality I guess.

That right hand side is quite a funny one. Probably 3 of our best players in Salah, Szobo and Trent. However, they all prefer cutting in or being more central.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:54:09 am
Not an excuse for how we play with the ball.
No, but it does affect our ability to open up the opposition. Think it was Josh Williams who mentioned that even in the Nottingham Forest game, where we had most of the ball, our three goals came from counters.
I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.

It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.

It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:00:37 pm
I'd be interested to see what the more detailed stats say, but going on the eye-test (for me, at least) it feels like Trent has been significantly less effective this season when compared with the final third of last season.

It feels counterinutuive in many ways - we spent an entire pre-season training this shape, we've surrounded him with significantly better midfielders, and yet it feels like his influence has diminished - on the one hand, I imagine some of it is because other players are now picking up their own slack rather than Trent trying to do it all but there were games after the switch last year where he was absolutely dominating games - combative in the middle, quick with his play, creating bucketloads of chances. Now it feels like he's dropped incredibly deep and central and spends most of the game playing fairly slow, safe passes, and Villa's suicidal tactics at Anfield aside, I can't really think of a game where's he's really stood out. I think we've managed to make the new system more stable and defensively sound but I dunno, it doesn't feel like we're playing especially fluid football this season and it doesn't feel like we've really cracked the combination play in attack.

It seems to be the tactical switch was largely a response a dreadful midfield that couldn't run, that had the double whammy of getting one of our most creative players more involved. It feels now though like Trent sees more of the play, but is less dangerous with it? Like we're trying to solve a problem we no longer really have. As I say I'd be interested in the deeper numbers but the headline ones tend to support that - since becoming a first team regular he's averaged a league G/A every 337 mins as a minimum (as often as every 180 or so minutes in his best seasons). That figure is nearly 700 minutes so far this season.

Trent created one of our best chances yesterday with the deep ball to Nunez.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:55:37 pm
Trent created one of our best chances yesterday with the deep ball to Nunez.

Isnt that the point, he has a few highlight reel worthy passes but the rest of his game is lacking and now hes adding to a central area which is massively condensed.

Defensively he is all over the show for example, he was bullied by a very average winger on Sunday.

Him and Szobo need to be much more dynamic and take it in turns to going on the outside and creating overlaps down the right is one example of what we can improve.

Elliot was on for 23 mins and delivered three passes at the same quality as Trent.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:04:15 pm
Isnt that the point, he has a few highlight reel worthy passes but the rest of his game is lacking and now hes adding to a central area which is massively condensed.

Defensively he is all over the show for example, he was bullied by a very average winger on Sunday.

Him and Szobo need to be much more dynamic and take it in turns to going on the outside and creating overlaps down the right is one example of what we can improve.

Elliot was on for 23 mins and delivered three passes at the same quality as Trent.

Trent and Szobozslai are both in the top three when it comes to expected assists for our side. Both top 5 for key passes per 90.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Trent and Szobozslai are both in the top three when it comes to expected assists for our side. Both top 5 for key passes per 90.

And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:27:33 pm
And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)

So we blame them now for the striker/attackers not burying their chances? If they are providing assists and key passes which create chances, they are doing their creative job.

I do agree that Trent was stifled yesterday and i didnt like that he camped into the centre.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:27:33 pm
And actual assists? The stat which matters ;)

You cant blame them for strikers not finishing their chances.
Trent will have a few brilliant passes every game, he's that good with the ball and he takes a lot of set pieces.
 
The interesting question is whether he creates more chances from the center than from the flank.
Like Haggis, I think he's gotten less dangerous at CM than RB. He gets more touches, but I dont think he creates more chances.
He's on one assist this season, record low (early days though).

This crowding of players in the center makes it easier to defend against us. Yesterday we played without full backs, which let Luton move their players more centrally.
