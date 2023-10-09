« previous next »
Quote from: Haggis36 on October  8, 2023, 04:53:37 pm
Was just about to come in post something similiar - it's been really poor and I don't understand how. We now have the most technically accomplished side we've ever had under Klopp with the likes of Mac, Dom, Elliott, Jones and Gravenberch with Trent coming inside to support them but we've really, really struggled building from the back, particularly against the press, all season. We either struggle to string more than 2-3 passes together under pressure before losing it, or resort to going long all the time. When teams sit off, there's a lot of slow passing around and the back with relatively little penetration.

I thought the change in system was meant to make us better in the build up but it hasn't when we've played it, and it leaves us more vulnerable defensively. The way Brighton were skipping through the midfield at will at points today was peak 22/23. I'm not sure how long you can ascribe conceding so many goals to "individual errors" without examining the role the system plays in forcing those errors.

There were moments in the second half when Macca, Trent and Dom combined really well, and broke through the lines with incisive one-touch passing. It is very evident that we are capable of doing it, but I don't understand why it doesn't happen more often. When you factor in the fact that the trio are excellent at passing the ball, it bewilders me even more.

Watching teams like City, Arsenal and Brighton who are generally forward on the ball, and have players who are technically sound. And then comparing it to our overall play, the impression that I get is that we are too "static", which results in fewer options for the player on the ball. That is just my layman's perspective. I don't know if this is a strategic decision, but if it is, I would question why? Perhaps someone who is a better student at the game can shed light on this, or maybe even debunk my thoughts.
Quote from: RedG13 on October  8, 2023, 05:26:07 pm
I expect him to probably be more of option for starts in a much more favorable game then Brighton away.

But that's not going to be any good then because it's games like Brighton away where we really need a proper 6. It's in lots of other games that we can get away with a part time 6 there.
Quote from: Knight on October  9, 2023, 07:37:30 am
But that's not going to be any good then because it's games like Brighton away where we really need a proper 6. It's in lots of other games that we can get away with a part time 6 there.

We have what we have now and we have to make it work. We went for Caicedo and we didnt get him, going on about a number 6 now doesnt help us.

We now have a favourable run of games and again more time to make this work. We also may find another solution amongst Gravenberch, Thiago and Bajetic, whilst also allowing Endo to work on things,

This is a team in a rebuilding phase and people have already lost sight of that. Future transfer windows now are the only time it gets addressed.
Quote from: Haggis36 on October  8, 2023, 04:53:37 pm
Was just about to come in post something similiar - it's been really poor and I don't understand how. We now have the most technically accomplished side we've ever had under Klopp with the likes of Mac, Dom, Elliott, Jones and Gravenberch with Trent coming inside to support them but we've really, really struggled building from the back, particularly against the press, all season. We either struggle to string more than 2-3 passes together under pressure before losing it, or resort to going long all the time. When teams sit off, there's a lot of slow passing around and the back with relatively little penetration.

I thought the change in system was meant to make us better in the build up but it hasn't when we've played it, and it leaves us more vulnerable defensively. The way Brighton were skipping through the midfield at will at points today was peak 22/23. I'm not sure how long you can ascribe conceding so many goals to "individual errors" without examining the role the system plays in forcing those errors.

I used to wonder somtimes how teams with lower quality players than we have seem to keep the ball better especially in the final third and also for parts play better football to the eye than us but thinking about it that's just how Klopp style is and we foucs more on certain things in training. He is a manager who focuses more in defending by pressing and reacting to the opponent strengths and quick transitions from defense to attack. A Klopp perfect goal is wining the ball back then with as less passes as possible creating a scoring chance taking advantage of the opponent players positioning change. That's why we do better mostly in the second half because we can adjust our press and why somtimes our attacking players seem to have no idea what they are doing if we have much of the ball and need to be calm and they do better the less touches they have take. Its not like we are bad at other parts for many games we played better than City with the ball but we can't be consistent as them or Arsenal at big parts of the season because it's not our strength. We seem to want to improve at this but it's not that easy.

The most important thing this style is effective at getting results and this what matters because it's easy to fall in the trap of trying to play good football to the eye but leads to win nothing.
Quote from: Knight on October  9, 2023, 07:37:30 am
But that's not going to be any good then because it's games like Brighton away where we really need a proper 6. It's in lots of other games that we can get away with a part time 6 there.
The other 2 possible #6 types both are not fit currently either.
Thiago and Bajcetic.
Jones feels pretty important to making this work also.
I'd say our strong interest in Andre points to Klopp seeing the 6 in his v2 as different to what we had before.

A big part of the 1st half problems were down to Jones not playing, Szobo was hardly involved on the left and that meant we struggled for an outlet and overused Mac Allister as the only reciever.
Maybe this is the wrong thread or had been done to death but, what's the general feeling in us constantly going behind in games ?  Fella said to me yestreday its 7 games from 8 in the league now its happened. It felt like it happened more than it didnt last season too. That's concerning for a team hoping to win big trophies.
I remember a few years back and how often Klop said the boys worked things out on the pitch themselves. Is that just not happening now or is it something else ?  Is it a mental thing, is it that we're a good reactive team, are we going into games with the wrong plan to start, are we too open early on ?
Im interested to hear the opinions of other, I havent seen every game in full.
One thing is certain and we know, Klopp is the best around when it comes to getting his message across and changing things at half time.
Were conceding too often in general. Obviously thats a problem intensified by when we concede but the main issue is conceding too many goals I suspect.
Quote from: killer-heels on October  9, 2023, 07:41:22 am
We have what we have now and we have to make it work. We went for Caicedo and we didnt get him, going on about a number 6 now doesnt help us.

We now have a favourable run of games and again more time to make this work. We also may find another solution amongst Gravenberch, Thiago and Bajetic, whilst also allowing Endo to work on things,

This is a team in a rebuilding phase and people have already lost sight of that. Future transfer windows now are the only time it gets addressed.

True, Im with you on this. Whether your knee jerks towards optimism or pessimism we should all be slower to make judgements about where were currently at.
Quote from: Knight on October  9, 2023, 11:34:53 am
Were conceding too often in general. Obviously thats a problem intensified by when we concede but the main issue is conceding too many goals I suspect.

You are always going to conceed, hopefully not a lot, but our problem is conceeding easy chances and goals, a lot of the time due to a lack of concentration.

Both goals were from mistakes and this is a recurring theme, teams don't even need to be particulary clever to score against us which is the biggest concern.

Set pieces we never really look strong at either end either.
Quote from: Draex on October  9, 2023, 10:27:34 am
I'd say our strong interest in Andre points to Klopp seeing the 6 in his v2 as different to what we had before.

A big part of the 1st half problems were down to Jones not playing, Szobo was hardly involved on the left and that meant we struggled for an outlet and overused Mac Allister as the only reciever.

Why does an interest in Andre mean we want something different to before? Andre for me is someone who can play as a single 6 and is pretty much a pure defensive midfield player. He is someone who excels at winning ground duels and is able to sit in front of the back four and offer protection when Trent drops.

The only real difference for me is that he doesn't have the height of Fabinho or Henderson other than that he is very similar to the players we have used as the single 6.
Quote from: Eeyore on October  9, 2023, 12:25:57 pm
Why does an interest in Andre mean we want something different to before? Andre for me is someone who can play as a single 6 and is pretty much a pure defensive midfield player. He is someone who excels at winning ground duels and is able to sit in front of the back four and offer protection when Trent drops.

The only real difference for me is that he doesn't have the height of Fabinho or Henderson other than that he is very similar to the players we have used as the single 6.

He primarily has played as part of a double pivot in Brazil, so very similar to Mac Allister at Brighton.
Quote from: Draex on October  9, 2023, 12:38:50 pm
He primarily has played as part of a double pivot in Brazil, so very similar to Mac Allister at Brighton.

Except he is far more athletic than MacAllister and has played as a single pivot in a 4-3-3. Fabinho played as a double pivot for Monaco and Henderson was an 8. They both had the athleticism to play as a single-pivot. That is something that the likes of Caicedo, Lavia and Andre all possess.

 
Any idea that we want someone different in the 6 position runs aground on Caicedo and Lavia. Clearly weve adjusted and hes right to point out Klopps flexibility but that doesnt mean weve just junked the idea of a single pivot 6 who is good at BOTH progressing the ball/ being press resistant AND covering plenty of ground and making defensive actions. All evidence points to that being the ideal and Draex can post as much as he wants arguing that were after something different but itll continually be a weird take.
Clive Tyldesley summed it up nicely on TAW when talking about us.  Theyve never been frightened to go long, I dont mean Burnley long, the kind of long that Trent and Virgil can go with really good diagonals, just turning somebody round.

I love us trying to play through the thirds but Barca circa 2009 we arent. Particularly with Nunez up top, going front to back every now and then is something we need to be thinking about more often.
Quote from: Draex on October  9, 2023, 10:27:34 am
I'd say our strong interest in Andre points to Klopp seeing the 6 in his v2 as different to what we had before.

A big part of the 1st half problems were down to Jones not playing, Szobo was hardly involved on the left and that meant we struggled for an outlet and overused Mac Allister as the only reciever.

We are causing this to ourselves for not using the width. When we want to play from the back Trent and Robertson should be wider and further up not the right CB 500km away from his partner. We are making it easier for the opponent instead of stretching them and it's effecting our attacking play too. Last year we had no midfield so we had to find solutions but now we don't need to.



Quote from: Egyptian36 on October 12, 2023, 06:34:22 am
We are causing this to ourselves for not using the width. When we want to play from the back Trent and Robertson should be wider and further up not the right CB 500km away frim his partner. We are making it easier for the opponent instead of stretching them and it's effecting our attacking play too. Last year we had no midfield so we had to fund solutions but now we don't need to.





Its not clear to me that Trent is good enough under pressure to receive the ball in these sorts of areas given the number of players hes got around him.
With regards to Andre and his apparant lack of height are there any stats out there which show how many long balls we face which occur in the DMs zone?
Quote from: Agent99 on October 12, 2023, 05:17:58 pm
With regards to Andre and his apparant lack of height are there any stats out there which show how many long balls we face which occur in the DMs zone?

Its not so much that, its that having as many defensive minded players who are good in the air helps a side and gives you more flexibility when signing players for the attacking positions. Also there are teams who will have their target man go into that zone if they think they will get joy.

The Brighton game was such a weird one. You have to give them credit, these know how to press something fierce and it's such a an effective coordinated press. They know when to surrender space and they know when to step up. Everyone was looking to force a mistake and I think that's where the goals come from. From a defensive perspective I think we actually do quite well for the majority of the game. We kept their dangermen quiet for the most part (Mitoma and Joao Pedro were barely in it, Ferguson was anonymous) and except for set pieces I didn't really feel like they were going to hurt us (the chance for Advinga and Pedro in the second half aside).

Going forward I thought we were good, although on ocassion would have liked to see a touch more directness. Brighton play quite high despite not having much in terms of pace at the back, so I'm surprised we didn't try to be more vertical.

Think the way we set up didn't get the best of Dom though, seemed very out of it for the majority of the game. Salah I thought was great, though possibly a bit wasteful in the second half. Continue to be impressed by Gravenberch. Mac in the 6 is weird, but I think doesn't help that he's had no coninuity in the double pivot. A run of games with him and Trent both playing in there would be great.

Funnily enough, the way Brighton sort of set up their press and then drop off to allow space is something I've noticed us do a bit more this season. If the situation isn't right to press, be compact. They are hella good at cutting out passing lanes though.

I think that we've been poor at defending set pieces needs to be looked at too. That spate in the first 10 minutes when we have some units in there is a bit embarassing to be honest, made to look amateruish.
Jurgen been our man of the season so far for me. His in game management been exceptional.

Made great decisions again today. The first set of subs were brilliant to up the anti and crowbar the pen off them. And then the 2nd set to manage the last 20.

Having a great season.
We seem very reluctant to ever go long. In the first half yesterday, on a few occasions the shite were up on the half way like and a little one in behind could have caused them a whole load of problems. Having said that, Nunez wasnt on and hes probably the only one who can confidently run away from players in a central area. I just think at times, with a bit of clever movement towards and away from the ball, we could exploit the space better when teams come higher.
Surprised so few picking up on the genius and bravery of switching to 3 at the back by removing the left back, allowing the formation to change to put more pressure on, to get a goal, then put a left back, back on, once the goal was achieved. Not many mangers would have the foresight and bravery to be willing to do that in such a short space of time what was within about 15-20 minutes and in a high profile derby.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:26:46 pm
Surprised so few picking up on the genius and bravery of switching to 3 at the back by removing the left back, allowing the formation to change to put more pressure on, to get a goal, then put a left back, back on, once the goal was achieved. Not many mangers would have the foresight and bravery to be willing to do that in such a short space of time what was within about 15-20 minutes and in a high profile derby.

Dare I say but that was a very Ferguson style move from Klopp. He always top loaded his side when trying to get a goal and trusted those defensive players to win their battles. I loved it.
Given they've largely been dropped in and made to play from the off, which is somewhat unusual for Klopp signings, particularly in midfield, I'm really happy with how we're playing and how everyone's fitting in.  I also thought Mac was exceptional yesterday and while it may not be his ideal role or the one he plays forever I think he does all the little things well and is a metronome to start our attacks.

Am I the only one? Some threads on here make me feel like I've been watching old games on video or summat.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:18:55 am
We seem very reluctant to ever go long. In the first half yesterday, on a few occasions the shite were up on the half way like and a little one in behind could have caused them a whole load of problems. Having said that, Nunez wasnt on and hes probably the only one who can confidently run away from players in a central area. I just think at times, with a bit of clever movement towards and away from the ball, we could exploit the space better when teams come higher.
Pep Lijnders talked about this when he had his presser but the 2 guys to go direct for more aerial balls instead of over the top are Nunez and Gakpo neither started also it more another way to break the press.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:45:10 pm
Pep Lijnders talked about this when he had his presser but the 2 guys to go direct for more aerial balls instead of over the top are Nunez and Gakpo neither started also it more another way to break the press.
Yeah, that makes sense. I think Diaz making a run from out to in might have created problems for them.
