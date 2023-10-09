The Brighton game was such a weird one. You have to give them credit, these know how to press something fierce and it's such a an effective coordinated press. They know when to surrender space and they know when to step up. Everyone was looking to force a mistake and I think that's where the goals come from. From a defensive perspective I think we actually do quite well for the majority of the game. We kept their dangermen quiet for the most part (Mitoma and Joao Pedro were barely in it, Ferguson was anonymous) and except for set pieces I didn't really feel like they were going to hurt us (the chance for Advinga and Pedro in the second half aside).



Going forward I thought we were good, although on ocassion would have liked to see a touch more directness. Brighton play quite high despite not having much in terms of pace at the back, so I'm surprised we didn't try to be more vertical.



Think the way we set up didn't get the best of Dom though, seemed very out of it for the majority of the game. Salah I thought was great, though possibly a bit wasteful in the second half. Continue to be impressed by Gravenberch. Mac in the 6 is weird, but I think doesn't help that he's had no coninuity in the double pivot. A run of games with him and Trent both playing in there would be great.



Funnily enough, the way Brighton sort of set up their press and then drop off to allow space is something I've noticed us do a bit more this season. If the situation isn't right to press, be compact. They are hella good at cutting out passing lanes though.



I think that we've been poor at defending set pieces needs to be looked at too. That spate in the first 10 minutes when we have some units in there is a bit embarassing to be honest, made to look amateruish.