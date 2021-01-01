Was just about to come in post something similiar - it's been really poor and I don't understand how. We now have the most technically accomplished side we've ever had under Klopp with the likes of Mac, Dom, Elliott, Jones and Gravenberch with Trent coming inside to support them but we've really, really struggled building from the back, particularly against the press, all season. We either struggle to string more than 2-3 passes together under pressure before losing it, or resort to going long all the time. When teams sit off, there's a lot of slow passing around and the back with relatively little penetration.



I thought the change in system was meant to make us better in the build up but it hasn't when we've played it, and it leaves us more vulnerable defensively. The way Brighton were skipping through the midfield at will at points today was peak 22/23. I'm not sure how long you can ascribe conceding so many goals to "individual errors" without examining the role the system plays in forcing those errors.



There were moments in the second half when Macca, Trent and Dom combined really well, and broke through the lines with incisive one-touch passing. It is very evident that we are capable of doing it, but I don't understand why it doesn't happen more often. When you factor in the fact that the trio are excellent at passing the ball, it bewilders me even more.Watching teams like City, Arsenal and Brighton who are generally forward on the ball, and have players who are technically sound. And then comparing it to our overall play, the impression that I get is that we are too "static", which results in fewer options for the player on the ball. That is just my layman's perspective. I don't know if this is a strategic decision, but if it is, I would question why? Perhaps someone who is a better student at the game can shed light on this, or maybe even debunk my thoughts.