I said in the summer this squad was good enough to challenge for the league as it is, probably needed a world class DM to actually win it. I was both right and wrong, the squad is good enough to challenge, but we'll probably needed a non biased competent group of Referees to win it.
I didn't think we'd be able to challenge. With all the new players coming into the team just thought we'd need a huge slice of luck to be able to challenge into May...
Having seen our start, our mentality, the way the new lads have settled in and the the players who have won it all have a renewed sense of purpose about them...i feel i might have sold us a bit short.
Still need luck, with injuries and form....but how the squad have gelled so quickly is the biggest surprise, there's still more tweaks to come im sure and yes a high profile DM like Fab of yesteryear would have been great. But there's probably a handful of games (city, arsenal away) where that could hurt us....potentially the firepower we have in attack could overcome that shortcoming against the rest.
City still need to be hit and miss, if they hit their stride for a long period of games then I fear it will be too much for anyone but if we carry on like we have started with the same approach to every league game then there's no reason we can't challenge until May. Arsenal are the only other worry