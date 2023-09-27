So many positives from yesterday actually, especially from a defensive standpoint. We clearly knew where the threat was - Madison and Bissouma and we did well to press them and deny them easy passes. Up the point where Curtis was sent off we were by and large the better team. Even after the sending off, we did really well.



I thought we set up 4-1-4-1 without the ball which was good and built out with a single pivot in a 2-3. Thought that would be our undoing but I think Spurs set up to press the 3-2 -2-3 while it looked more 2-3-2-3 yesterday. Getting Diaz and Salah both high and wide was obviously the game plan to stretch the field, and getting Szob to push higher up in the half space kept Udogie a bit more tucked in which gave Salah space on the outside to receive the cross field passes. Think there were a bunch of occasions where he was 1v1 on Udogie, and you fancied him to get one right at some stage.



Result aside, I thought the shape without the ball was fantastic and after going down to 10 the adjustment to get Salah as the 9 was a great shout. Brilliant tactically.



I think the one thing that had me scratching my head was maybe bringing Jota on for Cody instead of it being Darwin. Thought he woulda gone with that and put Salah back out wide but maybe he liked what Salah was doing in the 9 and thought to keep Darwin for pace against tired legs.



I wonder if the change woulda been Macca for Trent and Darwin for Diaz had we not gone down to 9 men.