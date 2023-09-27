« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 966072 times)

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11200 on: September 27, 2023, 11:49:06 pm »
Anyone else feel need another rapid winger in squad cover Diaz ? Prefer jota at 9 . Feel we can lack speed if darwin and diaz not playing . No hint of doak being able play left so I'm keen sign another left winger keep that width and threat on left if diaz out .
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11201 on: September 28, 2023, 12:09:03 am »
Seen this on Twitter

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Wataru Endō have 6 goal contributions in September.

Thats already as many as Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keïta achieved for the whole of last season
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,544
  • ...All the best
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11202 on: September 28, 2023, 07:55:37 am »
The smell of another quadruple quest.

Our squad is absolutely ridiculous.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11203 on: September 28, 2023, 08:55:22 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on September 27, 2023, 11:49:06 pm
Anyone else feel need another rapid winger in squad cover Diaz ? Prefer jota at 9 . Feel we can lack speed if darwin and diaz not playing . No hint of doak being able play left so I'm keen sign another left winger keep that width and threat on left if diaz out .

Gakpo is a left winger. We've used him as a false 9 but he's played the majority of hid career on the left wing. He, Jota and Nunez have all played as left wingers. We're fine there. It's why we have versatile forwards. There really aren't enough minutes for everyone if you start adding more.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11204 on: September 28, 2023, 09:09:48 am »
Quote from: peachybum on September 28, 2023, 08:55:22 am
Gakpo is a left winger. We've used him as a false 9 but he's played the majority of hid career on the left wing. He, Jota and Nunez have all played as left wingers. We're fine there. It's why we have versatile forwards. There really aren't enough minutes for everyone if you start adding more.

We cant buy another left sided forward but Gapko has always looked better centrally for us.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,544
  • ...All the best
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11205 on: September 28, 2023, 10:28:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 28, 2023, 09:09:48 am
We cant buy another left sided forward but Gapko has always looked better centrally for us.
A lot of stuff didn't look good last season but does this time around.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQSOL2ys9kM

This is Cody as left wide-forward against quality CL opposition, scoring, creating , beating people. He would give us great balance as a left wide-forward in our front 3.

We need to forget about last season and how people did then, it was a dysfunctional team with tons of experimenting.

Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,174
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11206 on: September 28, 2023, 10:36:59 am »
You can probably count the number of times Gakpo has played on the left for us on the fingers of one hand.

I htink it's quite noticable that in this system, the area a false 9 would occupy is now often filled by our #8's which makes it less effective. Last night Gakpo played like a traditional #9 and was getting into the box more often than usual and having a lot more shots.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11207 on: September 28, 2023, 12:37:44 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 28, 2023, 10:28:09 am
A lot of stuff didn't look good last season but does this time around.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQSOL2ys9kM

This is Cody as left wide-forward against quality CL opposition, scoring, creating , beating people. He would give us great balance as a left wide-forward in our front 3.

We need to forget about last season and how people did then, it was a dysfunctional team with tons of experimenting.

Sure but he did well in one position and less well in another. Plus weve chosen to deploy him in one position far more than another, which tells us something about where Klopp thinks hes best. I hope Im wrong, itd be very helpful to have Gapko perform well at left forward.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11208 on: September 29, 2023, 09:30:43 am »
Updated first halves vs second halves Liverpool:

First halves:         8  2 2 4  6-7    8
Second halves:    8  7 1 0  14-0  22
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11209 on: September 29, 2023, 02:06:26 pm »
Read this in sportsJoe.ie thought it was interesting, out with the old and in with the new.  Definitely feels Klopp mk2 now

"Images of former club captain Jordan Henderson have been removed from Liverpool's AXA training centre and replaced with Trent Alexander Arnold."

On the wall there was an image of Henderson lifting up the Premier League trophy that he captained his side to back in the 2020 season, however, following his controversial move to the Saudi Arabia Super League, it has now been removed.
Now there's an image of Alexander Arnold holding the European Cup after his side's victory in 2019, and next to it is a quote that reads: "I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dreams have just come true."

« Last Edit: September 29, 2023, 02:09:44 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,380
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11210 on: September 30, 2023, 09:27:53 am »
Its probably been said a lot already but I havent seen or heard it yetbut something struck me about Liverpools squad build over the past 18 months or so.

The adoption of the five sub rule may well have had an impact on what Klopps done in the market. In past seasons it may have been regarded as misplaced to buy so many top forwards - how could you possibly keep them all happy? But now - with the wealth of talent he has- Klopp can change-up the attack mid-match without risking using all available subs.

No other team can introduce such quality in such numbers compared to Liverpool. Im certain the recruitment has been informed by the rules changing.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11211 on: September 30, 2023, 01:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 30, 2023, 09:27:53 am
Its probably been said a lot already but I havent seen or heard it yetbut something struck me about Liverpools squad build over the past 18 months or so.

The adoption of the five sub rule may well have had an impact on what Klopps done in the market. In past seasons it may have been regarded as misplaced to buy so many top forwards - how could you possibly keep them all happy? But now - with the wealth of talent he has- Klopp can change-up the attack mid-match without risking using all available subs.

No other team can introduce such quality in such numbers compared to Liverpool. Im certain the recruitment has been informed by the rules changing.

When one considers he pushed hard for 5 subs, this seems even more likely.  You can see elements of it in midfield with having 'finishers' like Elliott and Gravenberch to bring off the bench currently also.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,444
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11212 on: September 30, 2023, 01:50:49 pm »
Quote from: JP! on September 30, 2023, 01:09:43 pm
When one considers he pushed hard for 5 subs, this seems even more likely.  You can see elements of it in midfield with having 'finishers' like Elliott and Gravenberch to bring off the bench currently also.

Hadn't really considered it like that but it makes a lot of sense. Having the ability to bring on quality fresh legs on mass must be a big advantage against anyone bar the top 6 really.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,527
  • ....mmm
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11213 on: September 30, 2023, 09:11:40 pm »
He looks equal part disillusioned, proud and drained.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jtHhbf7-kig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jtHhbf7-kig</a>
Logged
:D

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11214 on: October 1, 2023, 07:16:49 am »
So many positives from yesterday actually, especially from a defensive standpoint. We clearly knew where the threat was - Madison and Bissouma and we did well to press them and deny them easy passes. Up the point where Curtis was sent off we were by and large the better team. Even after the sending off, we did really well.

I thought we set up 4-1-4-1 without the ball which was good and built out with a single pivot in a 2-3. Thought that would be our undoing but I think Spurs set up to press the 3-2 -2-3 while it looked more 2-3-2-3 yesterday. Getting Diaz and Salah both high and wide was obviously the game plan to stretch the field, and getting Szob to push higher up in the half space kept Udogie a bit more tucked in which gave Salah space on the outside to receive the cross field passes. Think there were a bunch of occasions where he was 1v1 on Udogie, and you fancied him to get one right at some stage.

Result aside, I thought the shape without the ball was fantastic and after going down to 10 the adjustment to get Salah as the 9 was a great shout. Brilliant tactically.

I think the one thing that had me scratching my head was maybe bringing Jota on for Cody instead of it being Darwin. Thought he woulda gone with that and put Salah back out wide but maybe he liked what Salah was doing in the 9 and thought to keep Darwin for pace against tired legs.

I wonder if the change woulda been Macca for Trent and Darwin for Diaz had we not gone down to 9 men.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11215 on: October 1, 2023, 07:21:11 am »
Quote from: n00bert on October  1, 2023, 07:16:49 am
So many positives from yesterday actually, especially from a defensive standpoint. We clearly knew where the threat was - Madison and Bissouma and we did well to press them and deny them easy passes. Up the point where Curtis was sent off we were by and large the better team. Even after the sending off, we did really well.

I thought we set up 4-1-4-1 without the ball which was good and built out with a single pivot in a 2-3. Thought that would be our undoing but I think Spurs set up to press the 3-2 -2-3 while it looked more 2-3-2-3 yesterday. Getting Diaz and Salah both high and wide was obviously the game plan to stretch the field, and getting Szob to push higher up in the half space kept Udogie a bit more tucked in which gave Salah space on the outside to receive the cross field passes. Think there were a bunch of occasions where he was 1v1 on Udogie, and you fancied him to get one right at some stage.

Result aside, I thought the shape without the ball was fantastic and after going down to 10 the adjustment to get Salah as the 9 was a great shout. Brilliant tactically.

I think the one thing that had me scratching my head was maybe bringing Jota on for Cody instead of it being Darwin. Thought he woulda gone with that and put Salah back out wide but maybe he liked what Salah was doing in the 9 and thought to keep Darwin for pace against tired legs.

I wonder if the change woulda been Macca for Trent and Darwin for Diaz had we not gone down to 9 men.

I'm not sure Nunez could play a whole half. I think Klopp nailed it in every respect yesterday, brilliant tactics initially, excellent adjustment mid game, except for the Jota sub. Jota is too wasteful in possession to play left wing in a 441. We could have put Szoboslai out there and got Endo/Grav on. Or put Elliot on out there.

Normally a small error like that wouldn't be too costly but you combine it with the first yellow and the stupidity of the 2nd and it probably cost us at least a point.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11216 on: October 1, 2023, 07:46:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on October  1, 2023, 07:21:11 am
I'm not sure Nunez could play a whole half. I think Klopp nailed it in every respect yesterday, brilliant tactics initially, excellent adjustment mid game, except for the Jota sub. Jota is too wasteful in possession to play left wing in a 441. We could have put Szoboslai out there and got Endo/Grav on. Or put Elliot on out there.

Normally a small error like that wouldn't be too costly but you combine it with the first yellow and the stupidity of the 2nd and it probably cost us at least a point.
You need Szoboszlai in the middle there(his Engine and Defense work with the ball stuff too good there) it either Elliott or Jota on the wing since Nunez can go around 30 minutes.
I was expecting Elliott/Szoboszlai double 6 again before Jota got sent off.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11217 on: October 1, 2023, 09:01:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on October  1, 2023, 07:21:11 am
I'm not sure Nunez could play a whole half. I think Klopp nailed it in every respect yesterday, brilliant tactics initially, excellent adjustment mid game, except for the Jota sub. Jota is too wasteful in possession to play left wing in a 441. We could have put Szoboslai out there and got Endo/Grav on. Or put Elliot on out there.

Normally a small error like that wouldn't be too costly but you combine it with the first yellow and the stupidity of the 2nd and it probably cost us at least a point.

I think Jota has huge value in his defensive work rate and thats where I think thats why he was brought on. Closes well and presses intelligently, good ish in tight spaces and with back to goal which is where I think youd want him positioned and receiving between the lines. IMO defo more effective on the left than on the right and I think with Diaz running out of puff, was definitely on the cards for him to move across when the Nunez sub was made.

Think the Jota one was with a view of stability and shape, which I think he did provide.

There was a shot of Nunez stripped and ready to come on after he got sent off which tells me that the subs werent too far away. Stick Mo back on the right and have Darwin down the middle with Trent looking for the through balls and we coulda been golden.  Not to be of course.
Logged

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11218 on: Yesterday at 09:55:18 am »
Even though we brought on defenders later on, this team was still trying to win with NINE men. This is going to be an exciting season.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11219 on: Yesterday at 11:24:10 am »
I said in the summer this squad was good enough to challenge for the league as it is, probably needed a world class DM to actually win it. I was both right and wrong, the squad is good enough to challenge, but we'll probably needed a non biased competent group of Referees to win it.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11220 on: Yesterday at 02:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:24:10 am
I said in the summer this squad was good enough to challenge for the league as it is, probably needed a world class DM to actually win it. I was both right and wrong, the squad is good enough to challenge, but we'll probably needed a non biased competent group of Referees to win it.

Easier to get a DM.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,907
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11221 on: Yesterday at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:24:10 am
I said in the summer this squad was good enough to challenge for the league as it is, probably needed a world class DM to actually win it. I was both right and wrong, the squad is good enough to challenge, but we'll probably needed a non biased competent group of Referees to win it.

I didn't think we'd be able to challenge. With all the new players coming into the team just thought we'd need a huge slice of luck to be able to challenge into May...

Having seen our start, our mentality, the way the new lads have settled in and the the players who have won it all have a renewed sense of purpose about them...i feel i might have sold us a bit short.

Still need luck, with injuries and form....but how the squad have gelled so quickly is the biggest surprise, there's still more tweaks to come im sure and yes a high profile DM like Fab of yesteryear would have been great. But there's probably a handful of games (city, arsenal away) where that could hurt us....potentially the firepower we have in attack could overcome that shortcoming against the rest.

City still need to be hit and miss, if they hit their stride for a long period of games then I fear it will be too much for anyone but if we carry on like we have started with the same approach to every league game then there's no reason we can't challenge until May. Arsenal are the only other worry
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11222 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm »
Putting aside the insanity of the officiating in the Spurs game, there has been a lot of character building for this squad so far this season, and it will be good in the long term. There have been dominant displays where we've shown our class, but lots of grit shown too. It was a harsh way to lose that game. We lost an away game against a side with a two man advantage from a freak own goal in the last second, having a goal stolen from us beforehand, and had them doing a lap of honour like they'd just won the Champions League.

We've got a great group of players. The mentality is there. The nature of the loss will serve as extra motivation I'm sure.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Up
« previous next »
 