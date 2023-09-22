« previous next »
It is an area we do tend to leave open though. We have 8 men in two banks on the edge of the six-yard box, one player stopping a short corner and one player stationed on the 18-yard line but ahead of the penalty spot. We tend to completely ignore the space behind the semi-circle on the edge of the box.

Both Karslruher and LASK scored after hitting driven set pieces into that area. With West Ham coming up maybe it is something we need to look at because they have the potential to crowd the area and Bowen to find Ward-Prowse on the edge of the area from a set-piece.

Are you accusing of Klopp making a tactical mistake?
Are you accusing of Klopp making a tactical mistake?

No, but if I do I will be sure to ask for your advice on how to do it. What was the word you used 'insanity'. ;D

 
No, but if I do I will be sure to ask for your advice on how to do it. What was the word you used 'insanity'. ;D

Close but no cigar.
No, but if I do I will be sure to ask for your advice on how to do it. What was the word you used 'insanity'. ;D
More proof that Jurgens about the best there is in the way he handled the last two half times. Both of them were more or less indistinguishably poor poor halves where we went in down 1-0 at the break after seemingly not being at it from the off.

Against wolves with pretty much the first team in there he gave them a bit of a rollicking about passion and energy to get the blood flowing, and then changed the system to give them something to believe in and work on so they could start fresh and just put the first half behind them. Worked a treat.

Roughly the same spot against lask but with a younger team in a different situation he put his arm around them, showed them clips of what had actually worked well, explained that it was simply the frustration was getting them down and challenged them not to beat themselves, then sent them out under orders not to save anything in putting things right because there was plenty of Calvary on the way after the hour mark. Worked a treat.


The guy is a magic man manager. Literally the best there is. 

 ;D

Jurgen Klopp:

Something is growing, but I have no clue how big it will grow.
Was the Jurgen talking to his wife :o
Quote from: Knight on September 22, 2023, 03:32:16 pm
I think well fix this but we definitely need to. Robertson is a weak link in this area, struggles when put under pressure.

He's not the only one that struggles when put under pressure.  Anyway, I don't think it's any individuals fault, I think it's structural and a decision making issue.  I definitely hope we fix it. 
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 22, 2023, 09:07:59 pm
More proof that Jurgens about the best there is in the way he handled the last two half times. Both of them were more or less indistinguishably poor poor halves where we went in down 1-0 at the break after seemingly not being at it from the off.

Against wolves with pretty much the first team in there he gave them a bit of a rollicking about passion and energy to get the blood flowing, and then changed the system to give them something to believe in and work on so they could start fresh and just put the first half behind them. Worked a treat.

Roughly the same spot against lask but with a younger team in a different situation he put his arm around them, showed them clips of what had actually worked well, explained that it was simply the frustration was getting them down and challenged them not to beat themselves, then sent them out under orders not to save anything in putting things right because there was plenty of Calvary on the way after the hour mark. Worked a treat.


The guy is a magic man manager. Literally the best there is.

Do you have some insight into what happened in the locker room at halftime of those two games or are you speculating?
;D

It does feel like we're heading in the right direction again. Loads to work on but it's making sense when I watch us play, whereas it simply wasn't last season.
Do you have some insight into what happened in the locker room at halftime of those two games or are you speculating?

I would say Klopp gave some hints in his post-match pressers.
He's not the only one that struggles when put under pressure.  Anyway, I don't think it's any individuals fault, I think it's structural and a decision making issue.  I definitely hope we fix it. 

The biggest issue for me with Robbo in a 3-2 build-up is that he is incredibly one-footed. As a traditional fullback that isn't so important. He has two stock passes down the line to the left-sided attacker or back inside. What makes a 3-2 build-up so potent in terms of beating the press are the short vertical passes between the wide players in the defensive 3 and the two pivots and between the two pivots and the two 8's.

Those passes are so much easier for the wide defenders in the 3 if they can use their other foot. 
I would say Klopp gave some hints in his post-match pressers.

Didn't see them.  Anyone have a link?
The biggest issue for me with Robbo in a 3-2 build-up is that he is incredibly one-footed. As a traditional fullback that isn't so important. He has two stock passes down the line to the left-sided attacker or back inside. What makes a 3-2 build-up so potent in terms of beating the press are the short vertical passes between the wide players in the defensive 3 and the two pivots and between the two pivots and the two 8's.

Those passes are so much easier for the wide defenders in the 3 if they can use their other foot.

See I think it's more structural.  I think the back 3 are too spread out when we are trying to play out which makes it easier for teams to isolate us.  Everyone seems to be harping on Robbo but if you remember back to the Chelsea match, VVD was playing long balls almost any time the ball was played to him because he didn't have any options close enough to play a simple ball to.  So, we need to fix the structure, then they can worry about Robbo's lack of technique in that left cb role. 
Was interesting to see where Gravenberch ended up the other day. Wonder if he plays in the deeper midfield line or the more advanced midfield line. Hes got some amazing technique and looked a bit rusty for someone who hasnt played all that much football in the last year , but his natural talent is there to see.

Reckon using any combination of Trent/Thiago/Curtis/Mac/Grav/Szob in that deep lying role is quite exciting. So many different tools. That Curtis, Szob and Gravenberch can also play in the advanced midfield line will offer us so much tactical flexibility to change games subtly in game to counter specific problems without necessarily needing to make a lot of subs.
See I think it's more structural.  I think the back 3 are too spread out when we are trying to play out which makes it easier for teams to isolate us.  Everyone seems to be harping on Robbo but if you remember back to the Chelsea match, VVD was playing long balls almost any time the ball was played to him because he didn't have any options close enough to play a simple ball to.  So, we need to fix the structure, then they can worry about Robbo's lack of technique in that left cb role. 

The width isn't so much of a problem though if, for instance, Robbo is happy to come towards the ball and use his right foot that opens up the space for him to play a right-footed pass into MacAllister. Robbo though is far more comfortable when the pass is in front of him so he has the ball down the line.

That though makes it easy for the pressing player to come in at an angle that makes it possible to stop the ball down the line and a left-footed pass into Mac. That is when Robbo needs to be able to come toward the ball, open up the pitch, and have a simple right-footed pass into Mac.
The width isn't so much of a problem though if, for instance, Robbo is happy to come towards the ball and use his right foot that opens up the space for him to play a right-footed pass into MacAllister. Robbo though is far more comfortable when the pass is in front of him so he has the ball down the line.

That though makes it easy for the pressing player to come in at an angle that makes it possible to stop the ball down the line and a left-footed pass into Mac. That is when Robbo needs to be able to come toward the ball, open up the pitch, and have a simple right-footed pass into Mac.

The width is a major problem when the midfielders aren't close enough to the ball to provide passing options when the player with the ball is being pressed.  Yes, you have to have width to spread the field, but you need players around the ball to provide simple options while trying to play out.  I really think you're too focused on a player that you think is ill suited to the role that he is playing (of which I agree) but it's not just Robbo's fault that we can't play out when pressed.   

I actually don't think I'm explaining myself very well here.  I'll try to find some screenshots which will help me explain what I'm trying to say. 
I should say I think its unlikely that Robbo is solely or even mostly to blame for how hard we can find it to beat a high press. Id also question Trents ability when pressed high (when hes in his traditional RB slot or when hes inverted) and the lack of a natural sole pivot 6 to function as our lighthouse. Then theres probably some system issues but I find it hard to believe Klopp isnt able to coach a team to progress play up the pitch.
I should say I think its unlikely that Robbo is solely or even mostly to blame for how hard we can find it to beat a high press. Id also question Trents ability when pressed high (when hes in his traditional RB slot or when hes inverted) and the lack of a natural sole pivot 6 to function as our lighthouse. Then theres probably some system issues but I find it hard to believe Klopp isnt able to coach a team to progress play up the pitch.
I mean he can, but when comparing it more against the very best sides rather than compared to the whole league, I don't think you'd ever say it's been our biggest strength. After 5? years of the coaching team it'd be a big surprise if it suddenly was. We're better trying to be more direct whether that's moving through phases quickly or baiting a press to go longer to our front 3. It suits who we've had as regulars there as well (Trent, Van Dijk, Robertson.)
We've always struggled to play out through a press under Klopp, no matter the players, formation or tactics.
This is worth a read regarding how different teams use the 'box' formation. Might have to use reader mode to avoid signing up or I can cut and paste it if that is okay with the mods.

https://medium.com/@Lxwrites/the-box-midfield-s-6e8f61bb91b5



This is worth a read regarding how different teams use the 'box' formation. Might have to use reader mode to avoid signing up or I can cut and paste it if that is okay with the mods.

https://medium.com/@Lxwrites/the-box-midfield-s-6e8f61bb91b5

Great little read thanks.
We've always struggled to play out through a press under Klopp, no matter the players, formation or tactics.

Have we always struggled though? At our best? Have we always? We won the CL and got to 2 finals and we didnt do it by just sitting deep and playing on the break. Even against City we managed to hold our own in terms of possession to an extent. And no one, aside from us, press like them. I dont doubt that weve sometimes struggled but this feel a little strong.
We've always struggled to play out through a press under Klopp, no matter the players, formation or tactics.

I think weve looked better recently. It felt very much like the minute we go to a 2-3 build out like we did in the first period against LASK, it appeared that they were quite prepared to use the ball out to Bajetic as the pressing trigger and they did really well in cutting him off. Midway through the half we let Bajetic come inside a bit more and went to more an 3-2 build up and the press was less effective.

Our thing is I think we always seem to start 2-3 and then slowly transition to a 3-2 depending on how the opponents set up their press.
Can someone explain 2-3, 3-2 to me? Is 2-3 our 6 and our inverted RB as the 2 and then our 2 8s and someone else? Then 3-2 brings an 8 deeper to like up closer to the IFB and our 6?
Have we always struggled though? At our best? Have we always? We won the CL and got to 2 finals and we didnt do it by just sitting deep and playing on the break. Even against City we managed to hold our own in terms of possession to an extent. And no one, aside from us, press like them. I dont doubt that weve sometimes struggled but this feel a little strong.

When we were at our peak under Klopp we still mainly got out when pressed by having the fullbacks play it long down the line for Salah and Mane to chase.  We never really played out through a press consistently well.  But I do also think that there's more high presses in the league these days, teams are getting much better at it.
When we were at our peak under Klopp we still mainly got out when pressed by having the fullbacks play it long down the line for Salah and Mane to chase.  We never really played out through a press consistently well.  But I do also think that there's more high presses in the league these days, teams are getting much better at it.
Agree, our build-up play was never fully impressive in terms of passing through the opposition pressing through the middle. However then we had a big flaw in Henderson because people knew he's never gonna turn anyone so they would just allow him to have the ball and make sure all our other players are marked tightly. Our build-up play suffered to an extent for having a technically limited player who played all the time for us.

Now in theory we don't have a weak spot. Mac, Thiago and Bajcetic can make your pressing look silly while Dom and Ryan not only can do that but also dribble past you and carry the ball. Klopp has all the ingredients to make a superior build-up so our performances in first halves on the road can improve. Also, it's impossible to play good football without good build-up.
Can someone explain 2-3, 3-2 to me? Is 2-3 our 6 and our inverted RB as the 2 and then our 2 8s and someone else? Then 3-2 brings an 8 deeper to like up closer to the IFB and our 6?

The first number is the number of defenders you have. We used to push the fullbacks back on and build with the two centre backs and then Fabinho would drop and make it a three in midfield.

With a box midfield we have the two centre backs and one fullback as the 3 and then the 6 and usually Trent as the 2nd pivot.

The advantage of the 3-2 us that it gives you a numerical advantage centrally and gives you more players in the half spaces.
Ah so its how deep Robertson is. In a 23 hes pushed up and wide. In a 3-2 hes a little deeper. Thanks.
Do you have some insight into what happened in the locker room at halftime of those two games or are you speculating?

the post game pressers with klopp himself and interviews with several players, mostly from the lfc website itself. all on video.

not speculating, no. 
Ah so its how deep Robertson is. In a 23 hes pushed up and wide. In a 3-2 hes a little deeper. Thanks.

Ya I think effectively youre playing with a single pivot in a 2-3, like Endo was in the first part of the LASK game as Bajetic and Tsimikas were holding wide. Then they allowed Bajetic to come inside  to be a second pivot a bit more and Tsimikas dropped back to form part of the 3.

The second pivot actually works so well with the players that we currently have at our disposal too.
Spurs and Brighton away in next 2 games, with 2 cup games between at home.

4 points from them and we then have:

Everton (h)
Forest (h)
Luton (a)
Brentford (h)

Then Man City away.

4 points from spurs/Brighton, clean sweep in 4 after and lets see how things are looking going into that game against city.

Next 2 games though should tell us a lot about Klopp 2.0 team for sure.
Love the fact that all 5 of our senior attackers have scored already so early into the season.

Fingers crossed they all remain injury free, I wouldn't put it past all of them to get to double digits (mid-high end) come the end of season.

Best attack in the world.
Anyone else noticing that were essentially playing with a double pivot of Macca + one of either the inverting full back or one of the other mids.

Yesterday it looked like Joe was quite wide very often and came in sparingly which I reckon woulda been different if say Trent started there, but there was always a second midfielder beside Mac while building out. So sometimes it was 424, sometimes it was 3223, sometimes it was 4231, sometimes 433.

Im actually quite liking this new approach to the game and the flexibility the players are affording us due to the their skill sets. Seems very new age and what feels like a huge departure from the much more rigid 433 we used to play.
Yes, we're always trying to play with a double pivot and why we're not playing Endo much as in theory you don't need an out and out 6. You wouldn't call any of our midfielders defensive powerhouses but basically it's just a Moneyball meme where we are doing it in the aggregate. It's very much "you will let us have the ball" type setup and it will be interesting to see how it works in these upcoming away games but I'm really positive that we'll be fine.

Think it's just a bit different than what people expect good football to look like where at times it looks so open. But the results are the results. Just need to embrace it as clearly it's working for Klopp and this group of players. A lot of that is Szobo is kind of insane. Really don't have words about how good he is and need to pray to the gods he stays healthy. Since the Arsenal home game last season when we switched to this we have basically title winning stats if ManC wasn't around. Obviously a big caveat there but it is what it is.

The one thing today is Gomez was the RB and yes he was inverting but we did have 3 CB's out there which is what I think this system has needed. Obviously would rather have Trent out there instead of Gomez but at the same time I think ideally the long term answer where we don't play with an out and out 6 is having a 3rd CB on the field.
I think the next two games will be very telling against two teams that play two quite different styles of football.

Think how we deal with Spurs third man running from midfield is going to be telling. Just like we did against West Ham pressure on their main ball player (in this case Maddison) will be super important. Its games like these where I think we might deploy a DM like Endo to chase him around the defensive zone.

Then you have de Zerbis use of wingers and 1v1s which require a different type of defensive setup entirely.

Ultimately think we can press the likes of Spurs but need to sit off the likes of Brighton to not allow Mitoma to isolate our right back.

I think actually that despite our recent form against Brighton, the Spurs game will be rougher because theyre out of the cup and not in Europe whereas Brighton are on a bit of a horror run of three aways in Chelsea, Villa and Marseille.

A proper test of the teams (and Jurgens) tactics.
We will set up slightly different but they'll be worrying about ours far more than we should be theirs.
I think the next two games will be very telling against two teams that play two quite different styles of football.

Think how we deal with Spurs third man running from midfield is going to be telling. Just like we did against West Ham pressure on their main ball player (in this case Maddison) will be super important. Its games like these where I think we might deploy a DM like Endo to chase him around the defensive zone.

Then you have de Zerbis use of wingers and 1v1s which require a different type of defensive setup entirely.

Ultimately think we can press the likes of Spurs but need to sit off the likes of Brighton to not allow Mitoma to isolate our right back.

I think actually that despite our recent form against Brighton, the Spurs game will be rougher because theyre out of the cup and not in Europe whereas Brighton are on a bit of a horror run of three aways in Chelsea, Villa and Marseille.

A proper test of the teams (and Jurgens) tactics.


Brighton is going places with the team De Zerbi is developing and he is a top manmager indeed. However thisis the their first time in Europe under him and they are gaining new ecperience they have never had before and so they will be likely experiencing the blues in their next match back from Europe.
We will set up slightly different but they'll be worrying about ours far more than we should be theirs.

I know youre just being glib but whats made us quite successful of late is our denial of their key players opportunities to hurt us. We did it well against Villa and took McGinn and Diaby out of the game for the most part, did it for a good half against Wolves by pinning alt Nouri and stopping Neto from getting on it nearly as much and did it against West Ham yesterday by denying Ward-Prowse and Bowen and keeping Coufal pinned back with Robertson constantly looking to create an overload on that side.

Well have to a plan for them as much as they have to have a plan for us.
