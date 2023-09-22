More proof that Jurgens about the best there is in the way he handled the last two half times. Both of them were more or less indistinguishably poor poor halves where we went in down 1-0 at the break after seemingly not being at it from the off.
Against wolves with pretty much the first team in there he gave them a bit of a rollicking about passion and energy to get the blood flowing, and then changed the system to give them something to believe in and work on so they could start fresh and just put the first half behind them. Worked a treat.
Roughly the same spot against lask but with a younger team in a different situation he put his arm around them, showed them clips of what had actually worked well, explained that it was simply the frustration was getting them down and challenged them not to beat themselves, then sent them out under orders not to save anything in putting things right because there was plenty of Calvary on the way after the hour mark. Worked a treat.
The guy is a magic man manager. Literally the best there is.