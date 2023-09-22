Yes, we're always trying to play with a double pivot and why we're not playing Endo much as in theory you don't need an out and out 6. You wouldn't call any of our midfielders defensive powerhouses but basically it's just a Moneyball meme where we are doing it in the aggregate. It's very much "you will let us have the ball" type setup and it will be interesting to see how it works in these upcoming away games but I'm really positive that we'll be fine.



Think it's just a bit different than what people expect good football to look like where at times it looks so open. But the results are the results. Just need to embrace it as clearly it's working for Klopp and this group of players. A lot of that is Szobo is kind of insane. Really don't have words about how good he is and need to pray to the gods he stays healthy. Since the Arsenal home game last season when we switched to this we have basically title winning stats if ManC wasn't around. Obviously a big caveat there but it is what it is.



The one thing today is Gomez was the RB and yes he was inverting but we did have 3 CB's out there which is what I think this system has needed. Obviously would rather have Trent out there instead of Gomez but at the same time I think ideally the long term answer where we don't play with an out and out 6 is having a 3rd CB on the field.