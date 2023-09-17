The change in shape last season really improved the defense too is the thing.

So it kinda just fixed everything. Granted like I think it probably better for Trent to be the deeper playmaker and help protect the counter then just bomb and down the wing all the time and put crosses in(still do it but pick the moments).

Obv figuring everything out still but if Trent struggling in a game with that can just put him back in more overlapping Full back role he can do that also. The squad looking to be very versatile and should be able to solve problems which is super important.

Like if Szoboszlai and Elliott had to be a double pivot as a double 6 would feel it work again.

The Trent inverting worked vs the big team last year too also.



If I remember, we still conceded a fair few decent chances when we changed shape, mostly because teams found to expose the vacated space on the right when Trent came inside. If Ibou wasnt on it, there were issues. Mind you xGA fell dramatically compared to earlier in the year, but we were still at about a goal per game xGA. Which if I do remember correctly, isnt great. It was an improvement but I think wed want to limit xGA to under one a game.I dont think that well be seeing Trent stuck out fixed out wide very often anymore, but will see it time to time within games if thats where the space is. I think one of the perks to have him move about is that it makes him so difficult to pick up from an opponents defensive perspective - like, how and who do you press? Him moving about can single handedly distort any sort of pressing shape that an opponent has. And if they choose to go down the route of man marking him, him moving about can create loads of different corridors unless they go man for man across the board, which is fine if you can match the movement but I think this Liverpool team would make it very very difficult.I remember there was a team that tried to go man for man against us last season and we tore them to shreds.