I think Klopp going to keep going with inverting either Trent or Tsimikas and keep that system but is super willing to adjust small stuff or formation etc in the game or switch up for a game if needed. the goal to make Trent the main playmaker from deeper which he is excellent at.

With the all the players who expected to be advanced Midfielders everybody can do multiple roles within the build up. Both the Widers who are supposed to be wider at times can do roles in the Half spaces(Diaz and Salah). It very flexibility.

I expect to keep the 433 defensively most of the time to really makes it hard to go through the middle. If need can be adjusted.

Since the Newcastle goal per Opta no big chances have been given up(will note Cunha should had one but didnt count as a shot)..



I think with Trent, the idea is to play him in the way that will get the most out of his very unique skill set. Trent, like Salah is a bit of a unicorn. Salah is a left footed, wide forward who plays on the right, who can get you 15 non pen goals, and 15 assists a season. Arent too many of those around.Trent is equally as rare - deep lying playmaker who can sorta defend, not super mobile, but has vision for days and passing technique that makes my eyes water. Hes not athletic or goal-scorey enough to play the 8 in the De Bruyne sense , but he would be wasted at RB, isnt big enough to play CB, not really a DM because while he can tackle his positional play isnt phenomenal. But when he gets on it, anywhere in that deeper third in possession, he can fuckin kill ya with a pass.So with Trent, I think hell just give him a bit of a free role in and around that first and second lines in possession, just to pick the ball up and spray a pass. And expect that the rest of the team to adapt around him.Its quite unique and I quite like it offensively and in possession but what it means for our shape in transition and in defence remains to be seen. Might be something we use against the likes of the bottom 2/3s of the league, and we go back to something more rigid against the tougher teams.