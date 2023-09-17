« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11120 on: Yesterday at 01:24:04 am
Anyone get the impression kloppo will extend. All this year 1 talk and staying around for the bobby Clarks

It makes sense for him to complete the next big rebuild.  By the time 2027 comes around we will have said goodbye to Ali, Mo, Robbo & VVD.   I'm sure rebuilding the side with new guys to replace those absolute legends will be very attractive to Klopp.   Thinking an extension to 2028 might be in the offing.    He'll be 60 by then and finally be able to take a big break or take on a national team job to wind down.   
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11121 on: Yesterday at 02:20:46 am
I liked the 4-4-2. I thought we spread the field well with it and killed off their press. Dom and Jones were a handful.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11122 on: Yesterday at 06:20:01 am
Although Klopp likes all his midfielders to be adaptable, good pace, good passing and creativity, good ball carrying ability, able to resist the press, and goal scoring ability, I do believe he still wants a dedicated no 6 and no 8 and no 10 in his formation - players who are at their best in those roles.  Endo is clearly a stop gap at 30, with Bajcetic and another young no 6 who has better press resistance and ball distribution probably his ideal solution in the medium and long term. Bajcetic cannot be over relied upon in the short term with his stress fracture and yet to grow into his body issues. Which is why I remain convinced Andre Trindade is the candidate in January for the club.

As for the no 8 role, we already have Szoboslai and Jones along with Elliott. The no 10 properly sees Macallister there but I beleive Gravenberch was signed to be the ultimate solution there as Klopp likely sees his very similar skill set to Bellingham will allow him, to play in the same kind of role that Bellngham is doing so well at in Real Madrid. Of coiuse Bellonbgham is well ahead of Gravenberch in development, but Gravenberch is one of the players who has the highest chance potentially of being able to emulate Bellingham to some degree.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11123 on: Yesterday at 06:47:55 am
Although Klopp likes all his midfielders to be adaptable, good pace, good passing and creativity, good ball carrying ability, able to resist the press, and goal scoring ability, I do believe he still wants a dedicated no 6 and no 8 and no 10 in his formation - players who are at their best in those roles.  Endo is clearly a stop gap at 30, with Bajcetic and another young no 6 who has better press resistance and ball distribution probably his ideal solution in the medium and long term. Bajcetic cannot be over relied upon in the short term with his stress fracture and yet to grow into his body issues. Which is why I remain convinced Andre Trindade is the candidate in January for the club.

As for the no 8 role, we already have Szoboslai and Jones along with Elliott. The no 10 properly sees Macallister there but I beleive Gravenberch was signed to be the ultimate solution there as Klopp likely sees his very similar skill set to Bellingham will allow him, to play in the same kind of role that Bellngham is doing so well at in Real Madrid. Of coiuse Bellonbgham is well ahead of Gravenberch in development, but Gravenberch is one of the players who has the highest chance potentially of being able to emulate Bellingham to some degree.
Main role wise if going
6(Destroyer)-Bajcetic, Endo
8(Box to Box controller)-Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago(I think maybe he an 6 in this system we will see)
10(Playmaker) Szoboszlai and Elliott

Im not sure where Gravenberch fits, He probably best at 8 but he has all the size and ability to the 6 role if he learns. In the 2 seasons where he was starting every game at Ajax hiis expected  was .10 and .16 which around what Mac Allister and Jones are a worse league.

Szoboszlai and Elliott Creative numbers are the 2 best from midfield in the squad. Szoboszlai put up back to back .3 expected Assists season in the Bundesliga at 20 and 21. He had do other roles and done it well but he best btw the lines creating. Elliott put up .31 Expected assists at 17 in the championship with a .20 expected assist at 19 in the PL.
Gravenberch and Thiago not 100% sure how they fit in the system with Trent has the main playmaker.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11124 on: Yesterday at 07:57:00 am
Only thing Id say to that red is Klop wants a press resistant and ball progressing destroyer.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11125 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 am
Main role wise if going
6(Destroyer)-Bajcetic, Endo
8(Box to Box controller)-Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago(I think maybe he an 6 in this system we will see)
10(Playmaker) Szoboszlai and Elliott

Im not sure where Gravenberch fits, He probably best at 8 but he has all the size and ability to the 6 role if he learns. In the 2 seasons where he was starting every game at Ajax hiis expected  was .10 and .16 which around what Mac Allister and Jones are a worse league.

Szoboszlai and Elliott Creative numbers are the 2 best from midfield in the squad. Szoboszlai put up back to back .3 expected Assists season in the Bundesliga at 20 and 21. He had do other roles and done it well but he best btw the lines creating. Elliott put up .31 Expected assists at 17 in the championship with a .20 expected assist at 19 in the PL.
Gravenberch and Thiago not 100% sure how they fit in the system with Trent has the main playmaker.

I dont think Thiago is really needed anymore evne when heis fit,and he never seems to be fit when he may be needed unfortunately.

In order to be the no 8 in our system,the player has to have unearthly levels of physical athleticism and dynamism in addition to excellent ball retention, whch is why I think that Szoboslai especially fits the bill. I do believe that playmaking will be shared between all the midfielders but where the no 10 needs to really thrive is to break forward which is why I think gravenberch has the close ball control and speed and the size anbd physicality to be able to thrive there an to be a direct goal threat as well as make the final pass for the forwards.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11126 on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 am
I dont think Thiago is really needed anymore evne when heis fit,and he never seems to be fit when he may be needed unfortunately.

In order to be the no 8 in our system,the player has to have unearthly levels of physical athleticism and dynamism in addition to excellent ball retention, whch is why I think that Szoboslai especially fits the bill. I do believe that playmaking will be shared between all the midfielders but where the no 10 needs to really thrive is to break forward which is why I think gravenberch has the close ball control and speed and the size anbd physicality to be able to thrive there an to be a direct goal threat as well as make the final pass for the forwards.
Szoboszlai and Elliott are the best at making the final pass is the thing.  Mac Allister and Jones Ball Retention why their more of #8s then #10 they creative too but yea all the advanced midfield roles do a combo of both.
The last thing I see Gravenberch is as #10 type, could be wrong, his creative numbers from the dutch league dont show that at all. My Understanding is he an excellent ball progressor and a little creative, also very good in the air. Will be interesting how he used, He was put on the right wing in the setup last game because Klopp just wanted to give him minutes and was not doing it in the middle of park positions at that time and same from Bundesliga  with his number even with a terrible sample size.

https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/scout/11250/Ryan-Gravenberch-Scouting-Report

Thiago he still fits and his quality worth playing whenever he gets full fit, his minutes will be managed though is my guess
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11127 on: Yesterday at 09:10:35 am
On Thiago, if Klopp is willing to play Mac at 6 then surely hell be willing to play Thiago there?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11128 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 am
Anyone get the impression kloppo will extend. All this year 1 talk and staying around for the bobby Clarks

Yes.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11129 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
I was reading how Guardiola likes defensive minded players because he believes its easier to teach them how to move forward rather than vice versa. Then I think of Klopp who tends to sign attacking minded players and teach them how to defend. I find it interesting.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11130 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
If Thiago could stay fit, our midfield could be absolutely awesome. Its such a shame that we can't rely on his availability.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11131 on: Today at 12:27:38 am
On Thiago, if Klopp is willing to play Mac at 6 then surely hell be willing to play Thiago there?

Jurgen will certainly use Thiago in the No.6 role, when available ...
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11132 on: Today at 03:56:13 am
No it doesnt, because you arent in a 442 with the ball. You can position the players how you want in possession, but when you lose the ball you drop into a 442. Look at Man City last season when they lost the ball, they ended up in a 442 shape out of possession, but with the ball they were masters of keeping the ball and dominating possession with build up from the back.

Yes, it makes sense from a defensive standpoint that once you drop off you go more 442. Ive seen us back off to a 451 when defending in a low block, 442 in the mid block and 433 when were pressing. At the moment it seems quite versatile and we have the players to execute it. Ultimately I think it depends on whats happening in game - chasing a goal (ala 1-0 down against Wolves), 433. 0-0 approaching half-time and the opponents giving as good as they get - 442. Under pressure defending a 1-0, 451.

And yes, our possession shape can vary massively from shape in possession IMO but I do feel that your out of possession shape affects your ability to transition and / or retain possession.

Id like to see a bit more of us in 451 but instead of the long one down the middle to break the press to start Darwin sort of in the half space and play it into the channels and get him to run down toward the corner flag to gain territory. Think the couple of times we used that last year Darwin was playing off the shoulder of a CB in the middle and it became much more difficult to transition out. But, it worked to great effect against wolves so 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11133 on: Today at 04:25:11 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:08:14 am
I think Klopp going to keep going with inverting either Trent or Tsimikas and keep that system but is super willing to adjust small stuff or formation etc in the game or switch up for a game if needed. the goal to make Trent the main playmaker from deeper which he is excellent at.
With the all the players who expected to be advanced Midfielders everybody can do multiple roles within the build up. Both the Widers who are supposed to be wider at times can do roles in the Half spaces(Diaz and Salah). It very flexibility.
I expect to keep the 433 defensively most of the time to really makes it hard to go through the middle. If need can be adjusted.
Since the Newcastle goal per Opta no big chances have been given up(will note Cunha should had one but didnt count as a shot)..

I think with Trent, the idea is to play him in the way that will get the most out of his very unique skill set. Trent, like Salah is a bit of a unicorn.  Salah is a left footed, wide forward who plays on the right, who can get you 15 non pen goals, and 15 assists a season. Arent too many of those around.

Trent is equally as rare - deep lying playmaker who can sorta defend, not super mobile, but has vision for days and passing technique that makes my eyes water. Hes not athletic or goal-scorey enough to play the 8 in the De Bruyne sense , but he would be wasted at RB, isnt big enough to play CB, not really a DM because while he can tackle his positional play isnt phenomenal. But when he gets on it, anywhere in that deeper third in possession, he can fuckin kill ya with a pass.

So with Trent, I think hell just give him a bit of a free role in and around that first and second lines in possession, just to pick the ball up and spray a pass. And expect that the rest of the team to adapt around him.

Its quite unique and I quite like it offensively and in possession but what it means for our shape in transition and in defence remains to be seen. Might be something we use against the likes of the bottom 2/3s of the league, and we go back to something more rigid against the tougher teams.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11134 on: Today at 04:58:50 am
I think with Trent, the idea is to play him in the way that will get the most out of his very unique skill set. Trent, like Salah is a bit of a unicorn.  Salah is a left footed, wide forward who plays on the right, who can get you 15 non pen goals, and 15 assists a season. Arent too many of those around.

Trent is equally as rare - deep lying playmaker who can sorta defend, not super mobile, but has vision for days and passing technique that makes my eyes water. Hes not athletic or goal-scorey enough to play the 8 in the De Bruyne sense , but he would be wasted at RB, isnt big enough to play CB, not really a DM because while he can tackle his positional play isnt phenomenal. But when he gets on it, anywhere in that deeper third in possession, he can fuckin kill ya with a pass.

So with Trent, I think hell just give him a bit of a free role in and around that first and second lines in possession, just to pick the ball up and spray a pass. And expect that the rest of the team to adapt around him.

Its quite unique and I quite like it offensively and in possession but what it means for our shape in transition and in defence remains to be seen. Might be something we use against the likes of the bottom 2/3s of the league, and we go back to something more rigid against the tougher teams.
The change in shape last season really improved the defense too is the thing.
So it kinda just fixed everything. Granted like I think it probably better for Trent to be the deeper playmaker and help protect the counter then just bomb and down the wing all the time and put crosses in(still do it but pick the moments).
Obv figuring everything out still but if Trent struggling in a game with that can just put him back in more overlapping Full back role he can do that also. The squad looking to be very versatile and should be able to solve problems which is super important.
Like if Szoboszlai and Elliott had to be a double pivot as a double 6 would feel it work again.
The Trent inverting worked vs the big team last year too also.

