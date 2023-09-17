Although Klopp likes all his midfielders to be adaptable, good pace, good passing and creativity, good ball carrying ability, able to resist the press, and goal scoring ability, I do believe he still wants a dedicated no 6 and no 8 and no 10 in his formation - players who are at their best in those roles. Endo is clearly a stop gap at 30, with Bajcetic and another young no 6 who has better press resistance and ball distribution probably his ideal solution in the medium and long term. Bajcetic cannot be over relied upon in the short term with his stress fracture and yet to grow into his body issues. Which is why I remain convinced Andre Trindade is the candidate in January for the club.



As for the no 8 role, we already have Szoboslai and Jones along with Elliott. The no 10 properly sees Macallister there but I beleive Gravenberch was signed to be the ultimate solution there as Klopp likely sees his very similar skill set to Bellingham will allow him, to play in the same kind of role that Bellngham is doing so well at in Real Madrid. Of coiuse Bellonbgham is well ahead of Gravenberch in development, but Gravenberch is one of the players who has the highest chance potentially of being able to emulate Bellingham to some degree.