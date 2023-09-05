One of the key jobs of a DM these days is progressing the ball. Youre defining the DM differently to how the role works for most top teams and then claiming we dont need a DM with your definition. Sure. But given we tried to buy 2 (that we know of) DMs who are good at breaking up play and golf at progressing the ball we know what sort of DM we want. And we dont want to be chasing solutions to Wolves, we want to find it more straightforward to impose our will on them. We could have been 2 or 3 down by the time we made it work today. Although that said I think individual performances were more to blame than the system. If your 6/DM gives the ball away cheaply as much as Mac did first half youll always struggle.



Ok I think maybe some clarification here is necessary. I think you define DM as something I just call a 6. I think the 6 is a position on the field, the deepest lying midfielder (s). I think we essentially mean the same thing, just that I dont think being defensive is necessary but they do need to be able to maybe read transitions a bit better. Unless Im wrong?To me a DM is like Endo, a player who is tasked with primarily breaking up play and screening the back line. A 6 is just an 8 but sitting deeper, I think you could use the term deep lying playmaker with my definition interchangeably.I might be wrong, but I honestly think people have been clamouring for an Endo type DM if they wanted an almost like for like replacement for Fab. Peak Fab was quite the progressive passer, but was limited going forward. He was much more the role of a disruptor, and from the numbers thats what Endo brings. If youre not one of those who wanted an Endo type, then I have pegged you wrong and apologise but surely you could see the clamour for that type of player and the disappointment when we only got an Endo , not a Lavia or Caicedo.IMO, if you look at what we are doing with the midfield I think the idea is to have two deep lying playmakers , yesterday in the first half it looked like Mac plus one of Gomez and Szob and second half it was Curtis and Szob. Neither of them are what youd describe as 6s in the old sense but they both played in the 6 yesterday.Yesterday, our failure to impose our will had to do with selection and individual performance as well as system. We tried to shoehorn Gomez into the Trent role and Mac was off the pace. Was a train wreck that was fixed by having two natural 8s playing deeper in the 6 position.And ultimately, the system - the counter press and the secondary press takes care of all defending an Endo would do. Thats what happened second half, we pressed better and took out the single player that was just causing us all the grief.