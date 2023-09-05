« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 953146 times)

Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11080 on: September 5, 2023, 08:12:23 pm »
I'm not a great fan of stats. Passing safe gets high passing percentages. To my eye Fabinho didn't look good when pressesd. Thiago does what's his stats like the same, better or worst.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11081 on: September 5, 2023, 08:13:48 pm »
The reason Klopp and Trent like it is it puts Trent centrally which enables him to be more effective in progressing and creating.
Online RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11082 on: September 5, 2023, 08:15:14 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on September  5, 2023, 07:53:35 pm
Play like he used to do, over lap get to the by line and put a ball in.

Or get those early crosses in.

Will benefit Nunez and Jota massively.
Mac Allister or Jones cans put around the same numbers or slightly worse in terms of creating/scoring playing the half space as Trent will doing this. Trent puts up way better number from Deep then either of them will final 3rd numbers in terms of creating
Also there been times Trent gone wider in build when needed then tuck in deeper too. It very versatile in terms of buildup
In the 10 game last season with this system Trent put expected assist per 90 of .5(so an Assist every other game is expect from deep) that De Bruyne type numbers from that position which nobody else can do.
Crosses are least effect way of creating(Trent and Robertson have been elite here but it better not the rely on it if you have Midfielders where is this in addition to that).
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11083 on: September 5, 2023, 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on September  5, 2023, 06:25:56 pm
This is a good read on our pressing from Sunday

https://theathletic.com/4831133/2023/09/04/liverpools-pressing-intensity-from-2018-19-might-be-back?source=user-shared-article
Thanks for that Chris. It confirms how well we pressed. And it also shows just how much we shut Villa's left side down. Torres only completed one pass to Digne in the whole match.
Offline LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11084 on: September 5, 2023, 08:48:35 pm »
I wasnt sure which thread to post this in, but seeing that Klopp was the architect, here.  Enjoy.

[Crikey, it shows the brilliance of Salah and Trent]

https://youtu.be/XSm1W-cCGsg?si=U9svrG4Eqt53uHtJ

Hopefully, much more of this football to come from us.
Online RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11085 on: September 5, 2023, 08:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on September  5, 2023, 06:25:56 pm
This is a good read on our pressing from Sunday

https://theathletic.com/4831133/2023/09/04/liverpools-pressing-intensity-from-2018-19-might-be-back?source=user-shared-article
Sounds like Mo taken to take Mane role in starting the press more.
Also felt like watching the game too.
This also shows why Aerial duels for the Cbs are so important that the press breaker if your CBs are losing there it going be more 1v1s in terms of numbers.
Gomez has done this very well in the games
Offline Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11086 on: September 5, 2023, 09:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September  5, 2023, 07:20:54 pm
But wasnt Xhaka effectively playing as an 8 like Havertz is doing this season? That is, it might have been considered a 4231 but it wasnt. Once you push a 6 up into an 8 youre effectively playing a 433 anyway. The value of a proper 4231 is it gives you a 10 but unless we play Salah there were not going to play with a 10. And thats not Szoboslais position really anyway - hes mostly played wider as I understand if.
Point was more how many sides play like that now though in such a rigid way? Obviously for fans/coaches its still easy to just define stuff as 433/4231, but I'd still say that's more about out of possession than in amdf you wanted to move Trent around you still could
Offline harleydanger

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11087 on: September 5, 2023, 10:13:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  4, 2023, 12:16:44 pm
Think Trent just works out where the space is, depending on the opposition.  Against Bournemouth he pulled out wide, and against Villa he just dropped into the backline.

He has said in an interview, theres three locations on the right side of the pitch Klopp wants occupied and Klopp doesnt care who occupies them so long as their occupied.
Offline n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11088 on: September 7, 2023, 11:10:49 am »
Do you think well be using this Trent in the deep lying free role thing more consistently? If so, who is the best partnership to utilise this? IMO, if able to keep fit that player has to be Joe Gomez. Thought when Joel got into those positions higher up on the right he just looked a bit confused, but when Gomez got into those positions he looked quite natural (of course I know he is our backup RB).

Has there ever been a system thats utilised a system like this? I suppose you could say Gerrard in the twilight of his career probably dropped pretty deep but Im not sure quite as deep as Trent picks it up.

Truly for me if we persist with this its truly one of the coolest tactical switches I think Ive seen
Online tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11089 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm »
The switch to 442 today changed the game.  Two athletic 6 footers sat in a double pivot, pace up front and a formation which doesn't require a degree in trigonometry to play in.

Everyone looked more comfortable with the switch.
Online jepovic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11090 on: Yesterday at 02:38:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
The switch to 442 today changed the game.  Two 6 athletic footers sat in a double pivot, pace up front and a formation which doesn't require a degree in trigonometry to play in.

Everyone looked more comfortable with the switch.
In particular our full backs look much better when we play them like full backs.

Having Gomez inverting as playmaker was just absurd. Klopp needs to rethink this
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11091 on: Yesterday at 02:44:08 pm »
I was sure we wouldn't try to invert a different fullback given the whole point of inverting Trent is to make use of trent's particular gifts. But we did. So I'm not really sure what's going on now. It definitely didn't work though.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11092 on: Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
The switch to 442 today changed the game.  Two athletic 6 footers sat in a double pivot, pace up front and a formation which doesn't require a degree in trigonometry to play in.

Everyone looked more comfortable with the switch.
Just goes to show how far we are from being a finished article.

We are still searching for our identity and our best formation. There is so much more to come from us, hopefully we keep grinding wins until then.
Online Phineus

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11093 on: Yesterday at 03:30:45 pm »
Much prefer the 4222 system, suits our fullbacks better and importantly, think it suits Salah and Nunez better.

Salah especially, plays much more centrally and gets way more involved.
Offline JP!

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11094 on: Yesterday at 06:18:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
Just goes to show how far we are from being a finished article.

We are still searching for our identity and our best formation. There is so much more to come from us, hopefully we keep grinding wins until then.

The nice thing is, we've shown we can play in a few different shapes and adapt when we need to. That's good coaching and meaning we recognise when there's problems to solve.
Offline Simplexity

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11095 on: Yesterday at 06:25:36 pm »
We have done a good job assembling a lot of "difference makers" in our team. I think that alone will take us far. We can always score a goal.
Offline Larse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11096 on: Yesterday at 06:31:56 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
Just goes to show how far we are from being a finished article.

We are still searching for our identity and our best formation. There is so much more to come from us, hopefully we keep grinding wins until then.

Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:25:36 pm
We have done a good job assembling a lot of "difference makers" in our team. I think that alone will take us far. We can always score a goal.

These two comments sum it up for me. We are still finding ourselves with the new set of players we have. We have some patches in there where everything clicks although its inconsistent but our individual brilliance and mentality is carrying us right now. 
Online RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11097 on: Yesterday at 07:27:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:18:47 pm
The nice thing is, we've shown we can play in a few different shapes and adapt when we need to. That's good coaching and meaning we recognise when there's problems to solve.
Yea and have the player to do.
Szoboszlai being able to play in the half space and then able to drop deeper and start attacks too is very helpful. Jones also. Feel very versatile team.
Also have the like game changers to be able to score those changes too.
Offline n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 01:45:07 am »
Im beginning to think the Klopp template isnt as rigid as we are making it out to be.

Think we saw a couple of different systems today, with a nominal 4-3-3 with Mac in the single pivot, 3 box 3 with Gomez coming in off the right in the Trent Role, then a 4-2-2-2 early second with a flat back 4 and Curtis and Szob in the double pivot, Diaz and Jota and then Salah and Gakpo and then felt like we went 4-2-3-1 when Darwin and Elliott came on.

It seems like multiple keys for a number of different locks, depending on what the opposition throws at us.

Gomez is a more than serviceable right back and CB, in fact I thought he was excellent second half. He should not be tasked however with trying to be creative in a central midfield area.

Edit: was having a debate with a few about what a DM would have added to our play today that the change of shape didnt solve. I think a DM is useful against a team with a genuine 10 or players of that ilk. Maybe a City with Alvarez or Arsenal with Odegaard, where youd almost ask them to man mark them to oblivion. But in most games, I think employing the right system is more fundamental to us winning than having a DM. Having deep lying 8s allows us more ball progression as players that are more athletic can just move that ball faster and get up the field more  incisively.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 05:10:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
The switch to 442 today changed the game.  Two athletic 6 footers sat in a double pivot, pace up front and a formation which doesn't require a degree in trigonometry to play in.

Everyone looked more comfortable with the switch.

Since we have lost that freakishly athletic 3 man midfield from 2 to 3 years ago which covered so much ground, we have struggled defensively using 433 as a defensive shape as the 3 man midfield cant protect that back 4 well enough. Moving to 442 as a defensive shape covers all areas of the back very well and gives us a great base to spring from. I really hope we move to this a lot more often, if not permanently as its a lot more stable defensively and we still score goals and great chances from it.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 06:15:12 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:45:07 am
Im beginning to think the Klopp template isnt as rigid as we are making it out to be.

Think we saw a couple of different systems today, with a nominal 4-3-3 with Mac in the single pivot, 3 box 3 with Gomez coming in off the right in the Trent Role, then a 4-2-2-2 early second with a flat back 4 and Curtis and Szob in the double pivot, Diaz and Jota and then Salah and Gakpo and then felt like we went 4-2-3-1 when Darwin and Elliott came on.

It seems like multiple keys for a number of different locks, depending on what the opposition throws at us.

Gomez is a more than serviceable right back and CB, in fact I thought he was excellent second half. He should not be tasked however with trying to be creative in a central midfield area.

Edit: was having a debate with a few about what a DM would have added to our play today that the change of shape didnt solve. I think a DM is useful against a team with a genuine 10 or players of that ilk. Maybe a City with Alvarez or Arsenal with Odegaard, where youd almost ask them to man mark them to oblivion. But in most games, I think employing the right system is more fundamental to us winning than having a DM. Having deep lying 8s allows us more ball progression as players that are more athletic can just move that ball faster and get up the field more  incisively.

One of the key jobs of a DM these days is progressing the ball. Youre defining the DM differently to how the role works for most top teams and then claiming we dont need a DM with your definition. Sure. But given we tried to buy 2 (that we know of) DMs who are good at breaking up play and golf at progressing the ball we know what sort of DM we want. And we dont want to be chasing solutions to Wolves, we want to find it more straightforward to impose our will on them. We could have been 2 or 3 down by the time we made it work today. Although that said I think individual performances were more to blame than the system. If your 6/DM gives the ball away cheaply as much as Mac did first half youll always struggle.
Offline n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 07:26:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:15:12 am
One of the key jobs of a DM these days is progressing the ball. Youre defining the DM differently to how the role works for most top teams and then claiming we dont need a DM with your definition. Sure. But given we tried to buy 2 (that we know of) DMs who are good at breaking up play and golf at progressing the ball we know what sort of DM we want. And we dont want to be chasing solutions to Wolves, we want to find it more straightforward to impose our will on them. We could have been 2 or 3 down by the time we made it work today. Although that said I think individual performances were more to blame than the system. If your 6/DM gives the ball away cheaply as much as Mac did first half youll always struggle.

Ok I think maybe some clarification here is necessary. I think you define DM as something I just call a 6. I think the 6 is a position on the field, the deepest lying midfielder (s). I think we essentially mean the same thing, just that I dont think being defensive is necessary but they do need to be able to maybe read transitions a bit better. Unless Im wrong?

To me a DM is like Endo, a player who is tasked with primarily breaking up play and screening the back line. A 6 is just an 8 but sitting deeper, I think you could use the term deep lying playmaker with my definition interchangeably.

I might be wrong, but I honestly think people have been clamouring for an Endo type DM if they wanted an almost like for like replacement for Fab. Peak Fab was quite the progressive passer, but was limited going forward. He was much more the role of a disruptor, and from the numbers thats what Endo brings. If youre not one of those who wanted an Endo type, then I have pegged you wrong and apologise but surely you could see the clamour for that type of player and the disappointment when we only got an Endo , not a Lavia or Caicedo.

IMO, if you look at what we are doing with the midfield I think the idea is to have two deep lying playmakers , yesterday in the first half it looked like Mac plus one of Gomez and Szob and second half it was Curtis and Szob. Neither of them are what youd describe as 6s in the old sense but they both played in the 6 yesterday.

Yesterday, our failure to impose our will had to do with selection and individual performance as well as system. We tried to shoehorn Gomez into the Trent role and Mac was off the pace. Was a train wreck that was fixed by having two natural 8s playing deeper in the 6 position.

And ultimately, the system - the counter press and the secondary press takes care of all defending an Endo would do. Thats what happened second half, we pressed better and took out the single player that was just causing us all the grief.



Offline xbugawugax

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 07:28:38 am »
A DM that progresses the ball will tend to have a bit of a lower pass percentage isnt it. We kind of looked around but there is a very small market and when there is a small market the fees were rather prohibitive. We adapted and did what we could.

Pretty much loved the fact that our midfield options are now just available. There can be so many variations that can be worked on and so far we have regularly played the 4-5 options available. The likes of Baj, thiago and gravenberg haven't even appear in the picture and they will provide even more dimensions.

Our substitutions were also timed well. Having Luiz, nunez and elliot came on gave them endless headaches on how to defend even more so when the players are the legs and mind starts to tire. I know its early days but might be interesting if we carry on to score goals late into games as match winners or just to increase our goal differences with the squad options that we have.

Think Klopp and coaches have all sorts of scenarios planned out should things not go to plan and what remedial actions need to be done. We also now have at least the squad personnel to carry it out.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 07:36:51 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:26:42 am
Ok I think maybe some clarification here is necessary. I think you define DM as something I just call a 6. I think the 6 is a position on the field, the deepest lying midfielder (s). I think we essentially mean the same thing, just that I dont think being defensive is necessary but they do need to be able to maybe read transitions a bit better. Unless Im wrong?

To me a DM is like Endo, a player who is tasked with primarily breaking up play and screening the back line. A 6 is just an 8 but sitting deeper, I think you could use the term deep lying playmaker with my definition interchangeably.

I might be wrong, but I honestly think people have been clamouring for an Endo type DM if they wanted an almost like for like replacement for Fab. Peak Fab was quite the progressive passer, but was limited going forward. He was much more the role of a disruptor, and from the numbers thats what Endo brings. If youre not one of those who wanted an Endo type, then I have pegged you wrong and apologise but surely you could see the clamour for that type of player and the disappointment when we only got an Endo , not a Lavia or Caicedo.

IMO, if you look at what we are doing with the midfield I think the idea is to have two deep lying playmakers , yesterday in the first half it looked like Mac plus one of Gomez and Szob and second half it was Curtis and Szob. Neither of them are what youd describe as 6s in the old sense but they both played in the 6 yesterday.

Yesterday, our failure to impose our will had to do with selection and individual performance as well as system. We tried to shoehorn Gomez into the Trent role and Mac was off the pace. Was a train wreck that was fixed by having two natural 8s playing deeper in the 6 position.

And ultimately, the system - the counter press and the secondary press takes care of all defending an Endo would do. Thats what happened second half, we pressed better and took out the single player that was just causing us all the grief.

Helpful mate, good post. I think the 6 needs to both screen the defence/ break up play AND offer genuine ball progression from deep in a top team who wants to pass through a press and faces deep lying defences lots of the time (and so needs a player to make vertical through the lines passes to our 8s/ forwards. So he is both a defensive midfielder AND a deep lying playmaker. Fabinho was this for us. In fact Fabinho popped up with goals and assists a little bit too in various seasons, go check his fbref on this. I don't know what Endo offers on the ball but if he can't progress it he's not going to play many games for us. But likewise, if Macallister can't protect against transitions and break up play we're going to be more brittle than is ideal. Both Caicedo and Lavia were v. expensive because they, at least potentially, offered both of these things. Klopp may be willing to make do with a relative lack of off the ball stuff in order to ensure the on the ball doesn't suffer in lots of games, hence Macallister being preferred over Endo right now?

Thiago is the absolute definition of a deep lying playmaker, who also has really good defensive instincts, so I expect him to get quite a lot of minutes there if he can ever get fit. His issue is the athleticism thing of course which limits his off the ball usefulness somewhat.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 08:49:32 am »
I'm hoping the club are thinking about Andre trindade in January as the no6 with Bajcetic as the backup.Endo was a stop gap and MacAllister the temporary solution. I understand we want the progression from that position but I still think aggression and pace is needed. Had to be the reason we bid £110m for caicedo
Online Phineus

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11105 on: Today at 09:09:11 am »
Hope we start playing a 2 up front in Nunez and Salah.

Their understanding is great and gets them both central, where they can just destroy team. Play Dom from right and Diaz/Jones from left, free roles to float.

Steady 2 in midfield who sit in. Salah could break assist record this season.
