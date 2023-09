I agree we can cope without it but someone should tell Klopp and the club because they were hung up enough to be willing to spend £110 million on a defensive midfielder!



You can't really say that we would have gone back to a single pivot pure 6 type with Caicedo though, all the signings suggests a change in the way we play out the back and defend. I've always found it quite fascinating that there is this belief that a DM is somehow necessary when I think mobility and athleticism with good training of tactics, systems and spaces would eliminate the need for one.Whether you have a pure 6 or not, teams are going to get chances and you will concede goals. I personally like to think that it's ok that we concede shots, as long as they are low quality ones like the ones Duran took on the weekend. Make them play one more pass, shepherd them away from goal. Don't let them put a cross in under no pressure.