For a system and defence that is supposedly so easily to exploit we have a pretty remarkable record with it. Dare I say that Klopp and the team have more of an idea of what they're doing than the boffins on here...



Reality is we won't play exactly the same we play against a Bournemouth as we do against a City and we do have the personnel to play it differently. Example playing Darwin against the high line of Villa was the obvious move and immediately gives us a different dimension and means Trent can exploit from deep.



In the last 10 games of the season with Fabinho and Henderson in the team the Expected goals allowed was 1.02, it was 1.75 before. Alisson played worse after the change too.The change really shored up the defense, also the offense exploded too when from like 2 expected goal to 2.5 expected goals.Now replaced less versatile midfielder with older leg with versatile midfielders with young legs too.