The Klopp Template

« Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 04:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:17:11 pm
Remember the good old days when midfielders were able to run, tackle, pass, and score! ;D

You mean like Hughes, Souness, Kennedy et al?
« Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 04:11:38 pm
Think to many hung up on needing a specialists 6 in the side .

I agree we can cope without it but someone should tell Klopp and the club because they were hung up enough to be willing to spend £110 million on a defensive midfielder!
« Reply #11042 on: Yesterday at 05:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
I agree we can cope without it but someone should tell Klopp and the club because they were hung up enough to be willing to spend £110 million on a defensive midfielder!

Caicedo isn't a pure defensive midfielder though, he played in the double pivot.

The point I think being made is the team has clearly moved away from the single pivot 6 that Fabinho played for us.
« Reply #11043 on: Yesterday at 05:29:26 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:04:15 am
For a system and defence that is supposedly so easily to exploit we have a pretty remarkable record with it. Dare I say that Klopp and the team have more of an idea of what they're doing than the boffins on here...

Reality is we won't play exactly the same we play against a Bournemouth as we do against a City and we do have the personnel to play it differently. Example playing Darwin against the high line of Villa was the obvious move and immediately gives us a different dimension and means Trent can exploit from deep.
In the last 10 games of the season with Fabinho and Henderson in the team the Expected goals allowed was 1.02, it was 1.75 before. Alisson played worse after the change too.
The change really shored up the defense, also the offense exploded too when from like 2 expected goal to 2.5 expected goals.
Now replaced less versatile midfielder with older leg with versatile midfielders with young legs too.
« Reply #11044 on: Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:25:47 pm
Caicedo isn't a pure defensive midfielder though, he played in the double pivot.

The point I think being made is the team has clearly moved away from the single pivot 6 that Fabinho played for us.

So did Fabinho before he came to us. That doesnt mean Caicedo wouldnt have been the 6 in our system, he absolutely would have.
« Reply #11045 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm »
I feel like playing 11 men really helps the system
« Reply #11046 on: Yesterday at 07:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm
So did Fabinho before he came to us. That doesnt mean Caicedo wouldnt have been the 6 in our system, he absolutely would have.

You are projecting your opinion onto something that can never be validated and so far this season we don't look to be playing a pure 6.
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 02:44:18 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm
I feel like playing 11 men really helps the system

Your 23/24 data set is too small for such a conclusion. We are evidence-based here.
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 02:44:58 am »
Quote from: catinthebag on Today at 02:44:18 am
Your 23/24 data set is too small for such a conclusion. We are evidence-based here.

 ;D
