The energy of Mac Allister, Sboz and Curtis Jones in midfield is a massive upgrade for us.
People are right to say Klopp has a really adaptable set of players now, he can tweak and move Trent into different areas, even in game too.
Happily also with Endo and Gravenberch there to be utilised and help out.
It is popular to always point out when there are transfer targets missed, or players missing. I know, I have probably been doing this for 20 years or more.
But look at what we have; it is pretty damn good.
I expect us to continue to perfect the Darwin Nunez game and give ample opportunity for rotation around the squad. City, you have to expect will gain 86-95 points in the league. So that is near perfection and no big injuries for anyone who wants to threaten them.
Europa League, culminating in Dublin, has to be a BIG target for this group, especially if perhaps our most Middle Eastern of players *might* be departing NEXT summer.
The Klopp Template appears to be in rude health, despite internet moaners!