We have so much versatility in our midfield now.

No outstanding defensive minded player but if enough of our lads defend all over the pitch like klopp wants it's less of an issue....this team needed more legs to be able to do things like covering Trent wherever he is on the pitch and also just getting back into position on transitions. We seem to have that, szobo is surprisingly brilliant in terms of work ethic for example



I really hope gomez has a great year (staying fit is key)

And if players like Curtis can stay fit too then we can have a really good season here.



Wouldn't put the expectation of a title challenge on any team that has gone through the amount of changes we have in the last 12 months....finding consistency is key. Our best 11 and an identity (which we kind if have but this version of us needs to live upto it)..... then have enough to be able to adapt when needed.



The better our early results the more time we buy for ourselves...10/12 points has been exactly what the doctor ordered.

Looking forward to seeing what this reloaded team can do...this season seems all the more exciting now we know we have in place most of our new team, defence apart.