« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 944285 times)

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • I'm a believer
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11000 on: Yesterday at 09:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm
What a tactical masterstroke by Klopp/Lijnders to move trent into the CB position at buildup. Worked perfectly and really suits trents strengths. Created the diaz half chance, the nunez goal (Own goal actually) and the big nunez chance in the seecond half from that position. Doesnt have so much pressure as he has when playing in the pivot and still gets lots of the ball + can also move up the field once we progessed it there. lots of the big teams that want to press us will have their trouble with this.

I agree I love little tweaks like that. Makes us unpredictable.  Very optimistic for the season (no big injuries 🙏)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,363
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11001 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm »
Trent played some points at CB against Newcastle as well.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11002 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm »
On the Trent thing - what has amazed me is like weve inverted the 10 role in that instead of having a free roaming player higher up the pitch, we have a free roaming player deeper in the pitch. Like when Zidane and Del Piero used to play, the whole team used to revolve around them and make those adjustments. Seems like were doing that with Trent, albeit hes playing some game changing passes from a much deeper position.

In a way it makes sense, because forwards dont defend as well as defenders so in effect, hes getting on the ball with less pressure and more time to look for a pass. Its a great tweak. Wont be surprised to see teams try to actually man mark him but yesterday neither McGinn, Watkins nor Diaby were getting anywhere near him.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11003 on: Today at 03:46:15 am »
I really think we could tone it down a bit and not lose anything but at the end of the day the results are the results. And we clearly are getting results.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,880
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 05:40:46 am »
We have so much versatility in our midfield now.
No outstanding defensive minded player but if enough of our lads defend all over the pitch like klopp wants it's less of an issue....this team needed more legs to be able to do things like covering Trent wherever he is on the pitch and also just getting back into position on transitions. We seem to have that, szobo is surprisingly brilliant in terms of work ethic for example

I really hope gomez has a great year (staying fit is key)
And if players like Curtis can stay fit too then we can have a really good season here.

Wouldn't put the expectation of a title challenge on any team that has gone through the amount of changes we have in the last 12 months....finding consistency is key. Our best 11 and an identity (which we kind if have but this version of us needs to live upto it)..... then have enough to be able to adapt when needed.

The better our early results the more time we buy for ourselves...10/12 points has been exactly what the doctor ordered.
Looking forward to seeing what this reloaded team can do...this season seems all the more exciting now we know we have in place most of our new team, defence apart.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,755
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
For a system and defence that is supposedly so easily to exploit we have a pretty remarkable record with it. Dare I say that Klopp and the team have more of an idea of what they're doing than the boffins on here...

Reality is we won't play exactly the same we play against a Bournemouth as we do against a City and we do have the personnel to play it differently. Example playing Darwin against the high line of Villa was the obvious move and immediately gives us a different dimension and means Trent can exploit from deep.
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 09:06:23 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:04:15 am
For a system and defence that is supposedly so easily to exploit we have a pretty remarkable record with it. Dare I say that Klopp and the team have more of an idea of what they're doing than the boffins on here...

Reality is we won't play exactly the same we play against a Bournemouth as we do against a City and we do have the personnel to play it differently. Example playing Darwin against the high line of Villa was the obvious move and immediately gives us a different dimension and means Trent can exploit from deep.

A lot of this is attributed to Alisson though. I know you need a keeper to save some, but Alisson has saved so many big chances in the last few years. Thats why he is the best in the world.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,755
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 09:19:11 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:06:23 am
A lot of this is attributed to Alisson though. I know you need a keeper to save some, but Alisson has saved so many big chances in the last few years. Thats why he is the best in the world.
Alisson is a big part of our team,  there's no doubt about that. But I don't see how that's a bad thing. If we didn't have him we undoubtedly would play slightly different. But we made him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time at that time for a reason.

That's not to say we shouldn't try to limit the exposure he has, and I do believe with our new midfield we will do a better job of that than last season, but for sure he's a massive reason why we play the tactics we do.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11008 on: Today at 09:29:47 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
On the Trent thing - what has amazed me is like weve inverted the 10 role in that instead of having a free roaming player higher up the pitch, we have a free roaming player deeper in the pitch. Like when Zidane and Del Piero used to play, the whole team used to revolve around them and make those adjustments. Seems like were doing that with Trent, albeit hes playing some game changing passes from a much deeper position.

In a way it makes sense, because forwards dont defend as well as defenders so in effect, hes getting on the ball with less pressure and more time to look for a pass. Its a great tweak. Wont be surprised to see teams try to actually man mark him but yesterday neither McGinn, Watkins nor Diaby were getting anywhere near him.

It just seems like we are slowly figuring out how and when to invert trent.

Yesterday when Villa pressed us high (which they rarely ever did to be honest) Trent was mostly playing wide in his regular right full back position and our midfielders were dropping deep. When Villa was playing in a mid block we saw trent moving to CB and when we really pinned them back we could see trent inverting into the pivot. That way trent doesnt have to receive the ball under heavy pressure with his back to the goal which really doesnt suit him. Hes best with the whole field in front of him. So I think this could be a pattern we see more often.

What was really noticable was how flat our back 4 was at times. E.G. right before our second goal (see https://youtu.be/9b-mblOMbc8?t=17) we had all four defenders on one line. You can also see this in the average position graph. Obviously you have to take trents averagae position with a grain of salt as hes moving around the pitch and switching between positions so much. Think we just know that with the 3 attackers + Szobo and Jones we have lots of fire power up front so we dont need our fullbacks to overlap so often.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:00 am by Larse »
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • I'm a believer
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11009 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:06:23 am
A lot of this is attributed to Alisson though. I know you need a keeper to save some, but Alisson has saved so many big chances in the last few years. Thats why he is the best in the world.

Well apparently Ramsgate was better last season   :o
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 09:53:44 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:43:43 am
Well apparently Ramsgate was better last season   :o
No need to resort to that.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • I'm a believer
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:53:44 am
No need to resort to that.

It was a really shocking choice I wouldnt have Ramsdale in the top 2 last season Allison and then Ederson
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 10:31:42 am »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 09:29:47 am
It just seems like we are slowly figuring out how and when to invert trent.

Yesterday when Villa pressed us high (which they rarely ever did to be honest) Trent was mostly playing wide in his regular right full back position and our midfielders were dropping deep. When Villa was playing in a mid block we saw trent moving to CB and when we really pinned them back we could see trent inverting into the pivot. That way trent doesnt have to receive the ball under heavy pressure with his back to the goal which really doesnt suit him. Hes best with the whole field in front of him. So I think this could be a pattern we see more often.

What was really noticable was how flat our back 4 was at times. E.G. right before our second goal (see https://youtu.be/9b-mblOMbc8?t=17) we had all four defenders on one line. You can also see this in the average position graph. Obviously you have to take trents averagae position with a grain of salt as hes moving around the pitch and switching between positions so much. Think we just know that with the 3 attackers + Szobo and Jones we have lots of fire power up front so we dont need our fullbacks to overlap so often.

You are totally right that it seemed a lot more coordinated than I perhaps considered it to be. Am wondering if therell be more license to move about once they sort of know where to be relative to the position Trent decides to pick up, or if this is a one off against what was pretty woeful version of Villa.

Do you think they didnt press because they didnt want to, or because the triggers were fucked up by our unique use of Trent? Id like to think we confused them with a Klopp tactical masterclass but they could just not have been at the races.

I can imagine one day Trent picking up the ball at LCB and pinging a cross fielder on a dime for Salah to run on to.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:23:28 am
It was a really shocking choice I wouldnt have Ramsdale in the top 2 last season Allison and then Ederson
Ah, Ramsdale! Not the faded holiday resort of Ramsgate then. ;D

Sorry, I was just being daft, for a change.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:09 am by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,914
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
The energy of Mac Allister, Sboz and Curtis Jones in midfield is a massive upgrade for us.

People are right to say Klopp has a really adaptable set of players now, he can tweak and move Trent into different areas, even in game too.

Happily also with Endo and Gravenberch there to be utilised and help out.

It is popular to always point out when there are transfer targets missed, or players missing. I know, I have probably been doing this for 20 years or more.

But look at what we have; it is pretty damn good.

I expect us to continue to perfect the Darwin Nunez game and give ample opportunity for rotation around the squad. City, you have to expect will gain 86-95 points in the league. So that is near perfection and no big injuries for anyone who wants to threaten them.

Europa League, culminating in Dublin, has to be a BIG target for this group, especially if perhaps our most Middle Eastern of players *might* be departing NEXT summer.

The Klopp Template appears to be in rude health, despite internet moaners!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • I'm a believer
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11015 on: Today at 11:02:50 am »
I was disappointed at the time we  didnt get Lost Moises not feeling it now  ;D
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:48:52 am

SNIP

The Klopp Template appears to be in rude health, despite internet moaners!

Careful, this thread could get locked too!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 