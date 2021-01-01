« previous next »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm
What a tactical masterstroke by Klopp/Lijnders to move trent into the CB position at buildup. Worked perfectly and really suits trents strengths. Created the diaz half chance, the nunez goal (Own goal actually) and the big nunez chance in the seecond half from that position. Doesnt have so much pressure as he has when playing in the pivot and still gets lots of the ball + can also move up the field once we progessed it there. lots of the big teams that want to press us will have their trouble with this.

I agree I love little tweaks like that. Makes us unpredictable.  Very optimistic for the season (no big injuries 🙏)
Trent played some points at CB against Newcastle as well.
On the Trent thing - what has amazed me is like weve inverted the 10 role in that instead of having a free roaming player higher up the pitch, we have a free roaming player deeper in the pitch. Like when Zidane and Del Piero used to play, the whole team used to revolve around them and make those adjustments. Seems like were doing that with Trent, albeit hes playing some game changing passes from a much deeper position.

In a way it makes sense, because forwards dont defend as well as defenders so in effect, hes getting on the ball with less pressure and more time to look for a pass. Its a great tweak. Wont be surprised to see teams try to actually man mark him but yesterday neither McGinn, Watkins nor Diaby were getting anywhere near him.
I really think we could tone it down a bit and not lose anything but at the end of the day the results are the results. And we clearly are getting results.
