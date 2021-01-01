On the Trent thing - what has amazed me is like weve inverted the 10 role in that instead of having a free roaming player higher up the pitch, we have a free roaming player deeper in the pitch. Like when Zidane and Del Piero used to play, the whole team used to revolve around them and make those adjustments. Seems like were doing that with Trent, albeit hes playing some game changing passes from a much deeper position.



In a way it makes sense, because forwards dont defend as well as defenders so in effect, hes getting on the ball with less pressure and more time to look for a pass. Its a great tweak. Wont be surprised to see teams try to actually man mark him but yesterday neither McGinn, Watkins nor Diaby were getting anywhere near him.