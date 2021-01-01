What a tactical masterstroke by Klopp/Lijnders to move trent into the CB position at buildup. Worked perfectly and really suits trents strengths. Created the diaz half chance, the nunez goal (Own goal actually) and the big nunez chance in the seecond half from that position. Doesnt have so much pressure as he has when playing in the pivot and still gets lots of the ball + can also move up the field once we progessed it there. lots of the big teams that want to press us will have their trouble with this.