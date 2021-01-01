« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Endo looks to be a 6. Gravenberch probably also, He very good in deeper part of the midfield too. Bajcetic also a #6. Thiago proably not a destroy type but he also does the best work from the deeper part of the midfield instead of btw the lines.
Granted Im pretty confident in Thiago, Gravenberch or Endo could play more advanced too at times.
The Midfielder everybody is technically, good under pressure too, tactically too along with good mix of physicals parts too


He is good moving through the different thirds, he can play a 6 but I think in a double pivot. Hence why I think we may see a different formation.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
He is good moving through the different thirds, he can play a 6 but I think in a double pivot. Hence why I think we may see a different formation.
the lineup could run a 4231 on paper and still end up trent- whoever at 6 double pivot set up wise....
It press out of the 433 and going be 2-3-4-1 basically attacking
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September  1, 2023, 11:13:07 am
True, and Nunez isn't shit at it, just not as good as Gakpo/Jota, what is clear for me is we need players who will attack the channels and their defence, can't have all our forwards coming deep and playing to feet.

I really like 4231 actually..

Alisson

Trent - Konate - Van Dijk - Robertson

Mac Allister - Gravenberch

Szoboszlai

Salah - Nunez - Diaz

Mac Allister plays the double pivot really well, Gravenberch also

Robbo back to what he does best, Konate/Van Dijk not covering too much space.

Trent going back to being the best right back in the world.

yep close to what i think it will be think the forward 4 will be more of a diamond personally.  Need to get nunez to sit on the shoulder of the last man more.
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm »
I would be interested to see what you think we look like transitioning into attack and into defence.

As a person that manages youth football, and has done at the highest level where I live, I find formations in phases of play more telling than I do line ups. Also shapes going up either side depending on ball positioning and opposition formation.

I love all our signings because they are adaptable. Which leads them into great play all over the pitch irrespective of where we are play wise.

Endo is a great sign in that regards.
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm »
My understanding of tactics and stuff like this is very limited. What I love to see now is us doing better in possession. I find it very annoying when we can't keep the ball for few seconds when we have to. Even small teams manage to do it better than us.
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:33:32 am
This doesnt feel like a 4-3-3 team anymore. The players are all completely designed to play another system and the balance isnt there.

Maybe a 4-4-2.

Yes a 442 suits us much better given we dont have a proper 6. Would also give Trent much needed cover with someone like Szoboslai stationed in front of him defensively too. Having 3 midfielders trying to shuffle across to cover a back 4 is so physically tough and our current midfielders arent capable of that.
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 12:07:02 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm
Yes a 442 suits us much better given we dont have a proper 6. Would also give Trent much needed cover with someone like Szoboslai stationed in front of him defensively too. Having 3 midfielders trying to shuffle across to cover a back 4 is so physically tough and our current midfielders arent capable of that.

We can defend in a 442 while attacking in a 433.
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 11:02:07 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:07:02 am
We can defend in a 442 while attacking in a 433.

Yes, the 442 I am speaking about is only the defensive shape without the ball. In attack I would think its more akin to 325
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 11:18:38 am »
I think we look solid defending in a 442 anytime we have done it.
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 11:02:07 am
Yes, the 442 I am speaking about is only the defensive shape without the ball. In attack I would think its more akin to 325

Its more a 2 and 3 build up. Thats fine, its more the 2-2 build up which exposes us.
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
This squad is way way better than most of us think it is
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Klopp dortmund vibes, when there was a bunch of 20yos that no one realised how good they actually were because a big club hadnt paid 59m for them
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 03:40:12 pm »
I think as well it shows the benefits of a fast start (more akin to the peak Klopp years). The gameplan becomes a lot easier from 1-0 up early doors, when over the last 12-18 months we've too often been 1-0 down early on after starting slow.

Newcastle game was such an important comeback and win as well for confidence and you see how deflated they were yesterday.
« Reply #10973 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm »
I think our squad depth up front and in midfield, and how we use the five subs, will be considered Klopp's genius move for this season.

I think we are closer to the title than many think.
« Reply #10974 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:06:03 pm
This squad is way way better than most of us think it is

I honestly don't know how people thought we would struggle with this squad.

Title? Yes we'll need city to drop off massively.

But we underperformed MASSIVELY underperformed while others massively OVERPERFORMED.

On paper we should finish 3rd with luck who knows?

I don't think Arsenal are 100% nailed on to finish above us either.


ALSO 2/3 goals conceded with OUR fault, with the Chelsea goal very sloppy aswell which most likely should have been prevented also.
« Reply #10975 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
I thought we were a top class DM away from winning the league, i think we can still challenge regardless, said before but this squad of players may be the best all round Klopp has had at this club, the only thing missing really is a prime Fabinho and VVD maybe.
« Reply #10976 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:59:20 pm
I honestly don't know how people thought we would struggle with this squad.

Title? Yes we'll need city to drop off massively.

But we underperformed MASSIVELY underperformed while others massively OVERPERFORMED.

On paper we should finish 3rd with luck who knows?

I don't think Arsenal are 100% nailed on to finish above us either.

This squad is capable of getting 90+ points we don't need a massive drop off from City, just a marginal one.
« Reply #10977 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:59:20 pm
I honestly don't know how people thought we would struggle with this squad.

Title? Yes we'll need city to drop off massively.

But we underperformed MASSIVELY underperformed while others massively OVERPERFORMED.

On paper we should finish 3rd with luck who knows?

I don't think Arsenal are 100% nailed on to finish above us either.


ALSO 2/3 goals conceded with OUR fault, with the Chelsea goal very sloppy aswell which most likely should have been prevented also.

The season will ultimately be determined by injuries. 2 out the last 3 seasons became a write off due to injuries after we'd not strengthened where we needed to. A relatively stable season in between (21/22) and we went the distance in all 4 comps.

Keep injuries to a minimum and we'll be thereabouts, but we can't afford another injury crisis at the back (with 3 out of of 4 senior CB's injury prone and only one senior right back).
« Reply #10978 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
15 unbeaten now in the league. Just a bit gutting we aren't in the CL given how weak it looks this season but a Europa 24, CL 25 double won't be bad.
« Reply #10979 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:08:15 pm
15 unbeaten now in the league. Just a bit gutting we aren't in the CL given how weak it looks this season but a Europa 24, CL 25 double won't be bad.
Just 2.53 ppg last 13 PL games. No biggie.
« Reply #10980 on: Today at 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:08:15 pm
15 unbeaten now in the league. Just a bit gutting we aren't in the CL given how weak it looks this season but a Europa 24, CL 25 double won't be bad.

I'm actually looking forward to the Europa league, we reached the final the year before we won the CL with Klopp. It's a great learning curve for the lads who haven't been a part of the journeys we've had in Klopp 1.0 team.

Also - we've a romantic connection to that trophy, it'd be great to bring it home again - and another notch on Klopp's Liverpool bed post.
« Reply #10981 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
Not sure if I'm just making this up but there seemed to be a subtle tweak in how we were building up today. Trent looked more like a CB than a RDM. It looked better, and we looked smoother in transitions.
« Reply #10982 on: Today at 04:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:14:38 pm
Not sure if I'm just making this up but there seemed to be a subtle tweak in how we were building up today. Trent looked more like a CB than a RDM. It looked better, and we looked smoother in transitions.

Think he just dropped a bit deeper because that's where the space was for him to get on the ball.  He tends to move around, depending on the opposition shape when they defend.
« Reply #10983 on: Today at 04:19:05 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:14:06 pm
I'm actually looking forward to the Europa league, we reached the final the year before we won the CL with Klopp.

Think it was 3 years between them?
« Reply #10984 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:14:38 pm
Not sure if I'm just making this up but there seemed to be a subtle tweak in how we were building up today. Trent looked more like a CB than a RDM. It looked better, and we looked smoother in transitions.

When Robbo went forward it seemed like Trent dropped back, almost like he was playing in a three. When Trent popped up up field Robbo seemed to be holding his position. It might be that Villa weren't that good but it maybe that we are getting to grips with a new system and it's working.
« Reply #10985 on: Today at 04:20:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:08:15 pm
15 unbeaten now in the league. Just a bit gutting we aren't in the CL given how weak it looks this season but a Europa 24, CL 25 double won't be bad.

Feels like another City procession unless Real pull off some voodoo shit, the other leagues just aren't strong enough and the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal aren't ready. We'd have had a good chance.
« Reply #10986 on: Today at 04:21:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:19:05 pm
Think it was 3 years between them?

Fuck me if that's true - my memory is horrific... i'll take your word for it.
« Reply #10987 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:53:35 pm
I think our squad depth up front and in midfield, and how we use the five subs, will be considered Klopp's genius move for this season.

I think we are closer to the title than many think.

we definitely have more options than any of the top sides to change a game and rotate, its a question of our ability to keep clean sheets and not lose leads/give up goals easily- thats why I was so desperate to see a defender or two come in because i think we will be able to score goals this season but we need to be able to last the season with our defensive options
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:34:53 pm
we definitely have more options than any of the top sides to change a game and rotate, its a question of our ability to keep clean sheets and not lose leads/give up goals easily- thats why I was so desperate to see a defender or two come in because i think we will be able to score goals this season but we need to be able to last the season with our defensive options

One more versatile central defender would have made our window, but it was not to be. Klopp's got a challenge for the next four months but I get the feeling he likes a challenge.
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:40:12 pm
I think as well it shows the benefits of a fast start (more akin to the peak Klopp years). The gameplan becomes a lot easier from 1-0 up early doors, when over the last 12-18 months we've too often been 1-0 down early on after starting slow.

Newcastle game was such an important comeback and win as well for confidence and you see how deflated they were yesterday.
I thought the first 3 games where mess for the first 20 minutes. Having not Gakpo in Midfield and Nunez to stretch the defense allowed to dominate the game faster and the earlier goal. Trent played his best game too that going help since he the tempo setting etc.  I liked how trent was finding different spaces too the midfield so tactically flexible and all stay within the roles pretty well but can change to help the build up.
« Reply #10990 on: Today at 05:13:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:10:08 pm
I thought the first 3 games where mess for the first 20 minutes. Having not Gakpo in Midfield and Nunez to stretch the defense allowed to dominate the game faster and the earlier goal. Trent played his best game too that going help since he the tempo setting etc.  I liked how trent was finding different spaces too the midfield so tactically flexible and all stay within the roles pretty well but can change to help the build up.
I think Trent had his best game because he finally had people making forward runs off the ball.
« Reply #10991 on: Today at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:53:35 pm
I think our squad depth up front and in midfield, and how we use the five subs, will be considered Klopp's genius move for this season.

I think we are closer to the title than many think.
Yea I really like how I can look at the bench every week and be like yea if this working at like 45-60 oh here multiple guys who can make an impact even it has be changed XI it works both way, also have Subs to help see a out a game also.
Should be able to manage minutes very well this season with it.
« Reply #10992 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:13:39 pm
I think Trent had his best game because he finally had people making forward runs off the ball.
Yea and he was able to find the space where he was not pressured and Villa was running a high line with it.
Jones helped the ball retention in the midfield too.
The right hand with Szoboszlai, Salah and Trent is so good.
« Reply #10993 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:13:35 pm
Just 2.53 ppg last 13 PL games. No biggie.
In a very small sample size(with the setup) with PPG, Expected goals for and against suggest it should be a title contending numbers. Obv getting everybody up to speed and doing over a bigger sample of games would be good.
« Reply #10994 on: Today at 05:31:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:27:19 pm
In a very small sample size(with the setup) with PPG, Expected goals for and against suggest it should be a title contending numbers. Obv getting everybody up to speed and doing over a bigger sample of games would be good.

This ppg is all the while we're still searching for our identity, complimentary personnel combinations, embedding new players...we are nowhere near our best and most fluent set-up, once it all clicks it has a real chance of going nuclear...it's really important we are getting results while people have time to gel.
