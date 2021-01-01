« previous next »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Endo looks to be a 6. Gravenberch probably also, He very good in deeper part of the midfield too. Bajcetic also a #6. Thiago proably not a destroy type but he also does the best work from the deeper part of the midfield instead of btw the lines.
Granted Im pretty confident in Thiago, Gravenberch or Endo could play more advanced too at times.
The Midfielder everybody is technically, good under pressure too, tactically too along with good mix of physicals parts too


He is good moving through the different thirds, he can play a 6 but I think in a double pivot. Hence why I think we may see a different formation.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
He is good moving through the different thirds, he can play a 6 but I think in a double pivot. Hence why I think we may see a different formation.
the lineup could run a 4231 on paper and still end up trent- whoever at 6 double pivot set up wise....
It press out of the 433 and going be 2-3-4-1 basically attacking
Quote from: Draex on September  1, 2023, 11:13:07 am
True, and Nunez isn't shit at it, just not as good as Gakpo/Jota, what is clear for me is we need players who will attack the channels and their defence, can't have all our forwards coming deep and playing to feet.

I really like 4231 actually..

Alisson

Trent - Konate - Van Dijk - Robertson

Mac Allister - Gravenberch

Szoboszlai

Salah - Nunez - Diaz

Mac Allister plays the double pivot really well, Gravenberch also

Robbo back to what he does best, Konate/Van Dijk not covering too much space.

Trent going back to being the best right back in the world.

yep close to what i think it will be think the forward 4 will be more of a diamond personally.  Need to get nunez to sit on the shoulder of the last man more.
I would be interested to see what you think we look like transitioning into attack and into defence.

As a person that manages youth football, and has done at the highest level where I live, I find formations in phases of play more telling than I do line ups. Also shapes going up either side depending on ball positioning and opposition formation.

I love all our signings because they are adaptable. Which leads them into great play all over the pitch irrespective of where we are play wise.

Endo is a great sign in that regards.
My understanding of tactics and stuff like this is very limited. What I love to see now is us doing better in possession. I find it very annoying when we can't keep the ball for few seconds when we have to. Even small teams manage to do it better than us.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:33:32 am
This doesnt feel like a 4-3-3 team anymore. The players are all completely designed to play another system and the balance isnt there.

Maybe a 4-4-2.

Yes a 442 suits us much better given we dont have a proper 6. Would also give Trent much needed cover with someone like Szoboslai stationed in front of him defensively too. Having 3 midfielders trying to shuffle across to cover a back 4 is so physically tough and our current midfielders arent capable of that.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm
Yes a 442 suits us much better given we dont have a proper 6. Would also give Trent much needed cover with someone like Szoboslai stationed in front of him defensively too. Having 3 midfielders trying to shuffle across to cover a back 4 is so physically tough and our current midfielders arent capable of that.

We can defend in a 442 while attacking in a 433.
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:07:02 am
We can defend in a 442 while attacking in a 433.

Yes, the 442 I am speaking about is only the defensive shape without the ball. In attack I would think its more akin to 325
I think we look solid defending in a 442 anytime we have done it.
