« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 268 269 270 271 272 [273]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 936621 times)

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10880 on: Yesterday at 07:58:16 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:59:42 am
You must have watched a very different game to me.  Newcastle had one chance and one goal entirely down to an individual error.  We looked a threat on the break and indeed Diaz had forced a save not long before.

The rest of your post is just anti-Klopp bollocks which seems to increasingly infect your posts. Just say you don't rate him.

We have defensive issues but it's largely people playing well below their level or making daft individual errors.  Not sure a system has anything to do with that.

I agree with this for the most part. We looked quite compact to be honest, very structured out of possession. We surrendered 20 yards, and basically engaged as they approached the middle of the field. We were clearly aware that they would exploit the  space behind so we really dropped pretty well. Think for the most part our counter pressing triggers were good , and whatever instructions to fall back into a shape was very clear. Looked without the ball we were actually 4-5-1, and I feel while there was a brief period after the sending off we were trying get Diaz into space / hold up the all and were unable to mostly because we were down to 10.

Even then, they lacked the penetration to exploit the wings and they were hoping Gordon could do Trent, and but for one instance he was quite well managed. Bar a few forays they werent exactly a lot of questions asked, and most that were, were answered quite handily.

Plus I think the Diaz threat to the point we got a goal down and a man down, was to keep Trippier honest. Woulda liked to see a bit more of a proactive shift to the left when they are tying to create the overload with Trippier and just get Diaz a little bit higher behind Trippier. Think if we hadnt gone a goal and a man down that woulda been the most intriguing battle.

The subs were inspired though, Harvey was great. Think hes shown glimpses of his potential. I was one who was worried if he could play an 8 cos he was a natural 10/11. Seems hes taken to it quite well.

Really thought Sozbolai was great again, I think his reading of the game ie when to try and press and when to drop off. Its this talent that IMO the one thing you cant teach. Some people are like headless chickens, some people just understand that innately.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10881 on: Yesterday at 08:20:24 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:05:32 am
Our defensive issues at the moment I think aren't a result of the system, but individual errors and some remaining fragility in the DM area. Reverting Trent to a wide fullback role wouldn't change that, he'd still be getting forward and still prone to lapses in concentration and errors; Van Dijk would still lack the pace he once had. The biggest change we can make right now to our defence is to sign an as-close-to-elite DM as we can manage in the next few days.



Agree with first bit, but players make mistakes that lead to goals. Guimaraes fucked up yesterday and led to the winner. Rodri, the elitest of DMs in the league, fucked up and almost let Newcastle in last week. Mistakes happen, having an elite DM is not gonna change that fundamentally.

Dont need to sign an elite player, just need to ensure our shape is good when we lose the ball.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10882 on: Yesterday at 08:39:35 am »
When Gakpo came in as false nine in the spring we looked much better as a team. He was the one knotting our attack together with the midfield. With Nunez or Jota on top we got very stretched and the ball got stuck in our own half. Gakpo also helped our midfield in defense.

But now we have two new CMs, so perhaps the need for Gakpo as false nine has been reduced. Overall though, I wouldnt draw too many conclusions from the last two games, which have been quite weird. Gakpo has been moved around all the time, and for a player that relies so much on understanding with his team mates that must be pretty hard.

Another issue is that we need a balance of passers and runners. Salah makes so few runs in behind nowadays, and he's more of a playmaker than a striker. If we pair Salah with Diaz and Gakpo, we get too many playmakers and not enough runners.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10883 on: Yesterday at 08:54:54 am »
We were better with 10 men playing without inverted trent (4-4-1) than we were with 11 playing the box midfield in the last two games. Make of that what you want...

Even our best phase with 11 men against bournemouth came when Trent pushed up the pitch.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Stargazer
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10884 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:39:35 am
When Gakpo came in as false nine in the spring we looked much better as a team. He was the one knotting our attack together with the midfield. With Nunez or Jota on top we got very stretched and the ball got stuck in our own half. Gakpo also helped our midfield in defense.

But now we have two new CMs, so perhaps the need for Gakpo as false nine has been reduced. Overall though, I wouldnt draw too many conclusions from the last two games, which have been quite weird. Gakpo has been moved around all the time, and for a player that relies so much on understanding with his team mates that must be pretty hard.

Another issue is that we need a balance of passers and runners. Salah makes so few runs in behind nowadays, and he's more of a playmaker than a striker. If we pair Salah with Diaz and Gakpo, we get too many playmakers and not enough runners.

Bit in bold is accurate. All 3 prefer to receive the ball to feet, and that is not ideal.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10885 on: Yesterday at 09:24:26 am »
After 3 games that includes 90+ minutes of playing compact when down with 10 men, I feel that would a bigger threat playing 4-2-3-1 alternating with 4-4-1-1. This will allow us to optimize our main strength which is our attack

4-2-3-1 with Nunez as 9, Gakpo as 10, Diaz and Salah on the flanks and Szoboszlai and Mac as double 6. Jota can alternate for Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz. Gakpo and Nunez can also play on the left flank when needed. Dom and Elliott can be Salahs back up

4-4-1-1 was the formation (minus the 10) that we used in the last 15 mins or so last evening to overwhelm Newcastle. Salah and Jota manning the flanks with Elliott and Szoboszlai in central midfield

4-3-3 has served us so well thus far but with the current personnel, we have to change a bit
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10886 on: Yesterday at 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:59:42 am
You must have watched a very different game to me.  Newcastle had one chance and one goal entirely down to an individual error.  We looked a threat on the break and indeed Diaz had forced a save not long before.

The rest of your post is just anti-Klopp bollocks which seems to increasingly infect your posts. Just say you don't rate him.

We have defensive issues but it's largely people playing well below their level or making daft individual errors.  Not sure a system has anything to do with that.

Yeah, sorry, but if you thought we were in control of the match before the red card you were the one watching a different game.  Yes, we had that one opportunity from Diaz but we were really struggling to get on the ball and do anything with it. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,293
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10887 on: Yesterday at 12:02:47 pm »
I dont think we started terribly, we did look a threat but our midfield struggled against the intensity of Newcastles. We also saw what losing the physicality of Konate can do to us. It doesnt excuse the stupid brain farts and mistakes we are seeing.

We can address that by upping the physicality and pace in defence and midfield. We cant allow Tonali and Joelinton to run over the top of us. Its not something we lacked before, as I remember back in 2017 we played Spurs and everybody was shitting it over Wanyama and Dembele, and Gini and Henderson totally overpowered them.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,353
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10888 on: Yesterday at 12:42:32 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 08:20:24 am

Agree with first bit, but players make mistakes that lead to goals. Guimaraes fucked up yesterday and led to the winner. Rodri, the elitest of DMs in the league, fucked up and almost let Newcastle in last week. Mistakes happen, having an elite DM is not gonna change that fundamentally.

Dont need to sign an elite player, just need to ensure our shape is good when we lose the ball.
The 'and' was indicating separate points; not that we're making individual mistakes because we lack a good DM (though arguably Van Dijk's sending off, for example might not have happened had Gordon not stepped inside our midfield unchallenged). Trent letting the ball run under his foot is just an error. His error against Bournemouth happened while he was in that inverted position and his receiving of the ball under pressure can certainly improve, but wasn't forced by the tactic.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10889 on: Yesterday at 12:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:56:14 am
Yeah, sorry, but if you thought we were in control of the match before the red card you were the one watching a different game.  Yes, we had that one opportunity from Diaz but we were really struggling to get on the ball and do anything with it.

I dont think the onus was on us dominate Newcastle at St James the same way we dominate Bournemouth at Anfield. Of course they had more of the ball, but the overall feeling was that they didnt do much with it. We were aggressive the in right zones and be compact when we needed to be. Having 80% possession or whatever doesnt win you games.

I think at the start of yesterdays game most of us woulda taken a draw, and for a while it looked like we could comfortably get one. Just saying that I thought we were in control of the game.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10890 on: Yesterday at 01:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:56:14 am
Yeah, sorry, but if you thought we were in control of the match before the red card you were the one watching a different game.  Yes, we had that one opportunity from Diaz but we were really struggling to get on the ball and do anything with it. 

I didn't say control but we weren't getting battered either. Watch the game and don't get your analysis from Gary Neville. We clearly had a gameplan to try and hit them on the break and while not tremendous in possession had a few moments to suggest we might. I don't think the red card changed that to be honest, it was pretty much the same the whole way through.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10891 on: Yesterday at 02:29:11 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:19:12 pm
I didn't say control but we weren't getting battered either. Watch the game and don't get your analysis from Gary Neville. We clearly had a gameplan to try and hit them on the break and while not tremendous in possession had a few moments to suggest we might. I don't think the red card changed that to be honest, it was pretty much the same the whole way through.

Is this dig necessary?  Really no reason to be a dick is there?

And, for the record, I don't get my analysis from Gary Neville.  I'm in the US and wasn't subjected to what Neville had to say.

If you thought the gameplay was to try and hit them on the break then I don't know what to tell you.  We tried to play out of the back time and time again and weren't able to because they forced play to Robbo's side and he continually gave the ball away.  Up until the red card, we were under a lot of pressure and I'd say that the red card was a direct result of the pressure that we were under.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,645
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10892 on: Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm »

We gave the ball away against Newcastle way too much, Trent, Matip & Robertson were really poor at retaining the ball
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10893 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:29:11 pm
Is this dig necessary?  Really no reason to be a dick is there?

I'm only a dick when someone's condescending attitude warrants it, which is what your initial response to me did.  You decided my post meant something it didn't, I've explained it, and your response here is no better to be honest.  Fair enough, you and I watched different games.  I think we were trying to hit them on the break, you don't. You're right, there was no reason to be a dick about it, but you were. Have a nice day.

People's endless desire to see negatives in this forum is fucking exhausting. We weren't great yesterday but to listen to some of this lot you'd think we were helplessly the Washington Generals to the Harlem Globetrotters.  We conceded one goal off an error and barely gave up another chance (I can think of two, both Almiron).  Newcastle were shit and at no point in control of the game.  That's not evidence of 'defensive deficiencies' at all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:40:43 pm by JP! »
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10894 on: Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm
I'm only a dick when someone's condescending attitude warrants it, which is what your initial response to me did.  You decided my post meant something it didn't, I've explained it, and your response here is no better to be honest.  Fair enough, you and I watched different games.  I think we were trying to hit them on the break, you don't. You're right, there was no reason to be a dick about it, but you were. Have a nice day.

People's endless desire to see negatives in this forum is fucking exhausting. We weren't great yesterday but to listen to some of this lot you'd think we were helplessly the Washington Generals to the Harlem Globetrotters.  We conceded one goal off an error and barely gave up another chance (I can think of two, both Almiron).  Newcastle were shit and at no point in control of the game.  That's not evidence of 'defensive deficiencies' at all.

Mate he just repeated language you'd already used back at you. If he was condescending, you started it!
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10895 on: Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:21:13 am
This system relies on packing the center with four CMs though, and for that we sacrifice having FBs on the wings.

I take your point but I was talking predominantly of the build up phase and in particular the very initial passes out from the goalkeeper and the CBs where a box midfield still hasn't formed. Playing out to the sides and into a less contested zone of the pitch and hence into a "safer" area away from goal should allow for fewer losses of possession.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,645
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10896 on: Yesterday at 06:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 08:56:55 am
Bit in bold is accurate. All 3 prefer to receive the ball to feet, and that is not ideal.

Diaz is the best we have at beating his opponent with the ball, Salah is still our best finisher and is developing into a great assister, so the question is whether we use Gakpo, Jota or Nunez as the main forward, they all offer something different so it will depend on each each, against Newcastle as soon as we had real pace upfront they became very nervous, Jota is the most intelligent forward we have, he can operate in almost any role and system and he works the hardest, so I'd probably start him more often

Great options for Klopp to have at his disposal
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10897 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Probably been said a million times already, but our approach after going down to 10 men was one of Klopp's finest displays I think. Perfect subs at the perfect time too.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10898 on: Today at 04:58:49 am »
Also to add, I was looking at some numbers on the game here:

https://theanalyst.com/na/2023/08/newcastle-vs-liverpool-stats-premier-league-2023-24/

If you look, up to the point of the sending off, what it shows me is of a team that ceded a bit of possession but didn't concede a whole lot of chances. xG up to the point they scored was Newcastle 0.083 vs 0.219 Liverpool. So the stats back up the eye test that while again, we were not dominant in possession, we were extremely competitive. Gordon's goal had an xG of 0.5. For comparison, Nunez's second had an xG of 0.35.

Up to the point of the sending off, we were playing like a good counter attacaking team. Did we dominate the midfield? No, but are we expected to overrun a Newcastle side that's in a bit of ascendency? Or do we base it off the past when they were a bit shit?

So for those who are arguing that we weren't good or that we were lucky or whatever, please use those stats to support that argument.



I
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,690
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10899 on: Today at 06:17:53 am »
I thought the second half showed we can be compact when we want to be, and need to be, and don't have to take so many risks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10900 on: Today at 06:25:22 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 04:58:49 am
Also to add, I was looking at some numbers on the game here:

https://theanalyst.com/na/2023/08/newcastle-vs-liverpool-stats-premier-league-2023-24/

If you look, up to the point of the sending off, what it shows me is of a team that ceded a bit of possession but didn't concede a whole lot of chances. xG up to the point they scored was Newcastle 0.083 vs 0.219 Liverpool. So the stats back up the eye test that while again, we were not dominant in possession, we were extremely competitive. Gordon's goal had an xG of 0.5. For comparison, Nunez's second had an xG of 0.35.

Up to the point of the sending off, we were playing like a good counter attacaking team. Did we dominate the midfield? No, but are we expected to overrun a Newcastle side that's in a bit of ascendency? Or do we base it off the past when they were a bit shit?

So for those who are arguing that we weren't good or that we were lucky or whatever, please use those stats to support that argument.



I

So until the sending off Newcastle had an XG of 0.583 and we had one of 0.219. And Newcastle had actually scored. So things werent going well, either on XG or on the actual scoreboard. But we were looking like a good counter attacking team? Utterly bizarre.

Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10901 on: Today at 06:42:48 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:25:22 am
So until the sending off Newcastle had an XG of 0.583 and we had one of 0.219. And Newcastle had actually scored. So things werent going well, either on XG or on the actual scoreboard. But we were looking like a good counter attacking team? Utterly bizarre.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 268 269 270 271 272 [273]   Go Up
« previous next »
 