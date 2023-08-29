You must have watched a very different game to me. Newcastle had one chance and one goal entirely down to an individual error. We looked a threat on the break and indeed Diaz had forced a save not long before.



The rest of your post is just anti-Klopp bollocks which seems to increasingly infect your posts. Just say you don't rate him.



We have defensive issues but it's largely people playing well below their level or making daft individual errors. Not sure a system has anything to do with that.



I agree with this for the most part. We looked quite compact to be honest, very structured out of possession. We surrendered 20 yards, and basically engaged as they approached the middle of the field. We were clearly aware that they would exploit the space behind so we really dropped pretty well. Think for the most part our counter pressing triggers were good , and whatever instructions to fall back into a shape was very clear. Looked without the ball we were actually 4-5-1, and I feel while there was a brief period after the sending off we were trying get Diaz into space / hold up the all and were unable to mostly because we were down to 10.Even then, they lacked the penetration to exploit the wings and they were hoping Gordon could do Trent, and but for one instance he was quite well managed. Bar a few forays they werent exactly a lot of questions asked, and most that were, were answered quite handily.Plus I think the Diaz threat to the point we got a goal down and a man down, was to keep Trippier honest. Woulda liked to see a bit more of a proactive shift to the left when they are tying to create the overload with Trippier and just get Diaz a little bit higher behind Trippier. Think if we hadnt gone a goal and a man down that woulda been the most intriguing battle.The subs were inspired though, Harvey was great. Think hes shown glimpses of his potential. I was one who was worried if he could play an 8 cos he was a natural 10/11. Seems hes taken to it quite well.Really thought Sozbolai was great again, I think his reading of the game ie when to try and press and when to drop off. Its this talent that IMO the one thing you cant teach. Some people are like headless chickens, some people just understand that innately.