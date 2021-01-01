« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:48:03 pm
Here is a thought maybe we should have got players in early and bedded them in so we could press as a unit from the first game.
No one started yesterday who wasn't here from the start of pre-season. All but two were here last season.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
No one started yesterday who wasn't here from the start of pre-season. All but two were here last season.

The lack of an elite 6 meant two of the three midfield players were not played in their normal positions though. In Pre-season we had the likes of Jones, Trent and even McConnell playing as the six. Players need to play together in their correct positions with a proper 6 and for me the press will improve.
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:49:07 am
Interesting today. Anyone else see that we were nominally 4-3-3 again and building out in a 2-3 for vast parts again and then occasionally interchanging with 3-2. Thought we went 2-3 for vast swathes of the first half up till we scored the first with Trent playing quite wide which allowed Mo to tuck in. After we scored the first, we more double pivot. Was the idea maybe to play more 4-3-3 when we are behind to get more control as the press wont be as high and we can come out with the ball? Then go back to a box when we are in front so we can play out of the press a bit easier? Wasnt really taking that many mental notes today but also things got messed up after Mac got sent off.

Anyway, I feel that Gakpo has struggled in the 4-3-3 and looked better when we in the box midfield shape. Like he has a smaller area to press and does it more effectively once we go back to a box, same with Jota. For that period after half time I felt we looked well and truly on top , even after Mac got sent off.

On the defensive side of things, Im still not sold on pressing 4-3-3. Feels so easy for teams to get through. Nothing to do with personnel for me, its all system. Opposition players beat one player and they have so much space infield to exploit.

Pressing with three against a back four has been an issue for a while, not just for Liverpool but for everyone. A basic example is how City adapted their press last season, with De Bruyne positioning himself basically alongside Haaland so it was more of a 4-4-2 out of possession. What I think has hurt us in recent years is that teams are much more comfortable with going long now - the expectation is to play yourself out of trouble with short passes, and more teams than ever are capable of doing that, but if a ball can be sent down the pitch and create a situation where a defending player is being isolated, then it gives an opportunity to cause some issues.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:40:50 am
Pressing with three against a back four has been an issue for a while, not just for Liverpool but for everyone. A basic example is how City adapted their press last season, with De Bruyne positioning himself basically alongside Haaland so it was more of a 4-4-2 out of possession. What I think has hurt us in recent years is that teams are much more comfortable with going long now - the expectation is to play yourself out of trouble with short passes, and more teams than ever are capable of doing that, but if a ball can be sent down the pitch and create a situation where a defending player is being isolated, then it gives an opportunity to cause some issues.

The thing is Im not opposed to us pressing as a 3 if were camped in their half, I just dont see the point for resets. Its not the vertical passes that are killing us its the space that gets exploited once they beat the press. For me theres a huge gap between the forward pressing line and the next line so when for example an opposition midfielder drops into the space between our lines they get so much time on the ball. Unless were asking one of the 8s to basically track their player dropping into the 6 position, theres always a bit of an out. But we sort of go zonal and not man for man (I understand why) but it leads to the opposition midfielder just having that time on the ball to either pass it or bring it forward. Against teams with elite players that can progress the ball in that zone (like Fernandez last week) it will cause us all sorts of trouble. Not so bad against Bournemouth because really they dont have anyone who can really exploit that space. Its an issue of compactness and were just not compact enough.

I think pressing as a 3 in a counter press makes sense when were already pushed up the field and the play compressed. But on a reset, going to 442 and conceding a bit of territory wont be a horrible idea unless we figure out how to track that midfielder that drops in to pick up the ball.

