Pressing with three against a back four has been an issue for a while, not just for Liverpool but for everyone. A basic example is how City adapted their press last season, with De Bruyne positioning himself basically alongside Haaland so it was more of a 4-4-2 out of possession. What I think has hurt us in recent years is that teams are much more comfortable with going long now - the expectation is to play yourself out of trouble with short passes, and more teams than ever are capable of doing that, but if a ball can be sent down the pitch and create a situation where a defending player is being isolated, then it gives an opportunity to cause some issues.



The thing is Im not opposed to us pressing as a 3 if were camped in their half, I just dont see the point for resets. Its not the vertical passes that are killing us its the space that gets exploited once they beat the press. For me theres a huge gap between the forward pressing line and the next line so when for example an opposition midfielder drops into the space between our lines they get so much time on the ball. Unless were asking one of the 8s to basically track their player dropping into the 6 position, theres always a bit of an out. But we sort of go zonal and not man for man (I understand why) but it leads to the opposition midfielder just having that time on the ball to either pass it or bring it forward. Against teams with elite players that can progress the ball in that zone (like Fernandez last week) it will cause us all sorts of trouble. Not so bad against Bournemouth because really they dont have anyone who can really exploit that space. Its an issue of compactness and were just not compact enough.I think pressing as a 3 in a counter press makes sense when were already pushed up the field and the play compressed. But on a reset, going to 442 and conceding a bit of territory wont be a horrible idea unless we figure out how to track that midfielder that drops in to pick up the ball.