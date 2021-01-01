« previous next »
The template requires a particular type or types of players. Playing Robertson as a left sided centre back when it's clear he isn't.

Trent has to play right back at times and deep lying midfielder, he's neither. I mean it's unfair getting him to do one but both seems a bit harsh.

Robertson didn't play as a left sided centre back though because Trent defended as a right back. If Trent isn't a right back or a deep-lying midfield player then what is he because they are the two positions he has played his entire career.

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:33:56 pm
Mac Allister is not a defensive midfielder and Trent will occupy the same space as we've seen when he's there.

Gakpo is not a box to box midfielder.

Mac played as a six because we haven't got an elite six so he is filling in there. When he played there at Brighton it was with Caicedo in a double pivot so the same formation in possession as today.

As for Gakpo he played there because we were short of options.

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:33:56 pm
Szoboszlai is an attack minded midfielder who drives forward as all his best play today demonstrated but for a lot of the time he had to cover the space Trent vacated when he went into midfield. Not Dominiks game at all.

So in essence the template doesn't work because we don't have the personnel. You design a system round players not players around a system.

Szobozslai is an all-round midfield player who can play in a number of positions. For me if we had an elite 6 then it may well have been Mac on the right and Szob on the left.

If you have an elite manager who wants to play in a specific way then you recruit for that style of play. The issue is recruitment and not the system. 
For me though Al (I believe thats who I am talking to anyway) this "template" made sense last year because we looked like we was lacking creativity in the middle so moving Trent inside there was worth doing (I mean you could still make the argument about the quality of opposition we played and the argument has been made) but we've now recruited three new midfielders. Two who are forward thinking in Mac and Szoboszlai and now Endo who by all accounts is more of a specialist 6 so does this still apply. Do we need Trent inside to A) help be creative and B) support a declining player we had in Fabinho who is no longer here.

To me the midfield dynamics have shifted considerably.


For me though Al (I believe thats who I am talking to anyway) this "template" made sense last year because we looked like we was lacking creativity in the middle so moving Trent inside there was worth doing (I mean you could still make the argument about the quality of opposition we played and the argument has been made) but we've now recruited three new midfielders. Two who are forward thinking in Mac and Szoboszlai and now Endo who by all accounts is more of a specialist 6 so does this still apply. Do we need Trent inside to A) help be creative and B) support a declining player we had in Fabinho who is no longer here.

It isn't just about creativity or protection against the counter. The game has undergone a seismic change because of how aggressive the new generation of coaches are. Teams now almost universally press us high up the pitch. At the start of last season we really struggled with that.

Trent as an inverted full-back is as much about beating the press as anything else. It is about having two sixes and Trent and the other pivot being able to hit vertical passes into the 8s. We need to be patient and judge the template when we have the right players in the right positions.
Yeh, I am now Eyeore for some strange reason :D

It isn't just about creativity or protection against the counter. The game has undergone a seismic change because of how aggressive the new generation of coaches are. Teams now almost universally press us high up th epitc. At ths start of last season we really struggled with that.

Trent as an inverted full back is as much about beating the press as anything else. It is about having two sixes and Trent and the other pivot being able to hit vertical passes into the 8s. We need to be patient and judge the template when we have the right players in the right positions.

I would argue playing TAA wide like a normal right back help us more against the press. Endo and Mac Allister and Dom on a free role is more than enough centrally, we don't need TAA inverting anymore.
I would argue playing TAA wide like a normal right back help us more against the press. Endo and Mac Allister and Dom on a free role is more than enough centrally, we don't need TAA inverting anymore.

A 3-2-2-3 build-up gives you more players centrally which makes it easier to play through teams though. A single pivot is much easier to close down because there aren't as many opportunities to play vertical passes.

It is the passes between the 6s and the 8s that really hurt a pressing team. This is a good example.

I like the system would be great with a top class DM
It doesn't work without an all action DM. So many times we lost the ball today and allowed them chances to score. I'll give Endo the benefit of the doubt but he won't be that player imo.

The problems have nothing to do with us not having an "all action DM". 
The problems have nothing to do with us not having an "all action DM".

They definitely have something to do with it. Not saying the lack of a competent 6 is the only issue but one of the jobs of a 6 is to prevent counters. Were very open on the counter. Its not massively difficult to conclude that some of our issues are down to personnel in the 6 position.
The problems have nothing to do with us not having an "all action DM". 

The system is reliant on the six having the ability to cover huge areas once Trent is forced to drop in at right back. So you do need a dynamic player.
They definitely have something to do with it. Not saying the lack of a competent 6 is the only issue but one of the jobs of a 6 is to prevent counters. Were very open on the counter. Its not massively difficult to conclude that some of our issues are down to personnel in the 6 position.

I really think the reason that we're so open on the counter is because of how easily we lose possession at times.  Trent is way too quick to try and play that killer pass and he tries it way too often (imo of course).  When he hits these long balls we get spread out too much and are easy to play through because we have a couple players pressing and others too far back to help them.  When we are more patient with the ball and move it forward slower it's easier to counterpress when we lose possession.  We are much closer together and can press as a unit rather than as individuals. That, imo, is our biggest problem right now. 
The system is reliant on the six having the ability to cover huge areas once Trent is forced to drop in at right back. So you do need a dynamic player.

Trent really should only be dropping in as a right back once the opponent has clear possession and we aren't able to counterpress.  If our build up is better and we stop trying to play the killer ball so ofter it'll be better. 

I do agree that we need a better 6 but I don't think that not having one is the reason why we struggle playing this system. 
A 3-2-2-3 build-up gives you more players centrally which makes it easier to play through teams though. A single pivot is much easier to close down because there aren't as many opportunities to play vertical passes.

It is the passes between the 6s and the 8s that really hurt a pressing team. This is a good example.


But without anybody on the right wing our opponents can just stand more centrally. They know what we are doing.

I dont see any improvement in the buildup. Quite the opposite, because  we dont use the pitch.

What does improve buildup is using Gakpo as false 9 instead of Jota.

Unfortunately it feels like the system was tailored for Trent, but we suffer as a team
The template requires a particular type or types of players. Playing Robertson as a left sided centre back when it's clear he isn't.
The template does not use a left sided centre back. The left back holds a little longer than he used to, to make us less vulnerable during our own attacking transition, but is then still expected to get forward. As he did.
