The template requires a particular type or types of players. Playing Robertson as a left sided centre back when it's clear he isn't.



Trent has to play right back at times and deep lying midfielder, he's neither. I mean it's unfair getting him to do one but both seems a bit harsh.

Mac Allister is not a defensive midfielder and Trent will occupy the same space as we've seen when he's there.



Gakpo is not a box to box midfielder.

Szoboszlai is an attack minded midfielder who drives forward as all his best play today demonstrated but for a lot of the time he had to cover the space Trent vacated when he went into midfield. Not Dominiks game at all.



So in essence the template doesn't work because we don't have the personnel. You design a system round players not players around a system.



Robertson didn't play as a left sided centre back though because Trent defended as a right back. If Trent isn't a right back or a deep-lying midfield player then what is he because they are the two positions he has played his entire career.Mac played as a six because we haven't got an elite six so he is filling in there. When he played there at Brighton it was with Caicedo in a double pivot so the same formation in possession as today.As for Gakpo he played there because we were short of options.Szobozslai is an all-round midfield player who can play in a number of positions. For me if we had an elite 6 then it may well have been Mac on the right and Szob on the left.If you have an elite manager who wants to play in a specific way then you recruit for that style of play. The issue is recruitment and not the system.