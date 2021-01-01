« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Gainsbarre

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm
There were once here transfer threads while window's open? Why not one now...!?
afc tukrish

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 11:51:21 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:05:32 pm
Without the right players, I don't feel this new system works for us.

Without the right players, does any system work, for anyone?
Suareznumber7

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10682 on: Today at 12:44:24 am
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 09:11:57 pm
Take care of the football and most of our issues go away, a DM makes us better but doesn't solve our long standing problems.

Yeah, this.  Way too many long balls and a total lack of control for long periods of time in that game.  We really struggled to play out of the back and just resorted to hitting the ball up the field. 
arfy05

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10683 on: Today at 01:06:44 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:51:21 pm
Without the right players, does any system work, for anyone?
Exactly if this was 2019 the equivalent midfield would have been Naby, Bobby and Shaqiri, even that Liverpool team wouldnt have taken down trees with that midfield. We are top heavy, everyone knows it. Get the DM and another LCB or athletic midfielder and we have a real real good team once it gels
n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10684 on: Today at 02:20:47 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:44:24 am
Yeah, this.  Way too many long balls and a total lack of control for long periods of time in that game.  We really struggled to play out of the back and just resorted to hitting the ball up the field.

Yeah I felt this too. Too many rushed passes forward. When Curtis came on we got on the ball a bit and recycled it a bit. Did lose the ball near the corner but at least he seems to calm it down instead of just barrelling forward.

Also, I know this is pretty unpopular but Trents passing can be so loose at times. The one where Jackson almost got in came from just sloppiness. Weve conceded a lot of chances from him playing suicide passes from RB in the past. Facing the right way he is phenomenal but I find sometimes hes just so lax that people are just waiting to pick off one of his square passes. 

As for shape, i think today we were more in our traditional 4-3-3 that switched to a 3-2-2-3 on the odd occasion, definitely not the system we were playing preseason. Think we were mindful of transitions and kept Trent at RB much more than previously, which I thought was very sensible actually. For the most part he did his defensive bits very well, but he wasnt as involved as he normally is from the deep lying position.

Egyptian36

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10685 on: Today at 02:36:16 am


I just want to see us play simple enjoyable football, being well trained to do the basics right. You know like keeping the ball well enough, fullbacks overlapping, one-twos, overloads , not being exposed etc I don't want to see Konate being our best player because he is dealing with so many situations or having to punt the ball because we can't keep it more than 10 seconds. We definitely have the players to play good football.
ThePoolMan

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10686 on: Today at 03:13:41 am
1. I think we need to get back to what was working so well. We had the best stats and transfer people in the game but now it seems that most of them have left and it's now mostly on Klopp and people he trusts like the temporary transfer director. We need to return to what we used to do and not allow Klopp to subsume everything under himself. Why are clubs like Brighton doing so well in identifying top young players and signing them cheap and then introducing them to the premiership? Since we cannot afford to be another Chelsea, we need to improve our scouting a lot. Even the likes of City are hoovering up the best talent in Brazil and we have hardly seemed to scratch the surface there.

2. The Trent Alexander Arnold conundrum needs to be resolved quickly. The need to fit him into the team to take advantage of his world class creative skills is clear but his inverted role is also greatly complicating the problem of our midfield which is flux right now and already completely lacking any quality defensive midfielders currently.

3. The Lavia debacle is really an exercise in absurdity. To waste so much time making three bids for him when we know that Southampton isnt going to budge and all the while we lack any defensive midfielders at all - its messing up the start of our new season. This seems the antithesis to how we have previously conductdd our business in a much more rational and efficient and well planned way.
n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10687 on: Today at 03:32:09 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 03:13:41 am
1. I think we need to get back to what was working so well. We had the best stats and transfer people in the game but now it seems that most of them have left and it's now mostly on Klopp and people he trusts like the temporary transfer director. We need to return to what we used to do and not allow Klopp to subsume everything under himself. Why are clubs like Brighton doing so well in identifying top young players and signing them cheap and then introducing them to the premiership? Since we cannot afford to be another Chelsea, we need to improve our scouting a lot. Even the likes of City are hoovering up the best talent in Brazil and we have hardly seemed to scratch the surface there.

2. The Trent Alexander Arnold conundrum needs to be resolved quickly. The need to fit him into the team to take advantage of his world class creative skills is clear but his inverted role is also greatly complicating the problem of our midfield which is flux right now and already completely lacking any quality defensive midfielders currently.

3. The Lavia debacle is really an exercise in absurdity. To waste so much time making three bids for him when we know that Southampton isnt going to budge and all the while we lack any defensive midfielders at all - its messing up the start of our new season. This seems the antithesis to how we have previously conductdd our business in a much more rational and efficient and well planned way.

I was discussing point 1 with some other Liverpool fans the other day and my position was that we cant be like Brighton because weve moved forward, in that, as Liverpool fans since the signings of Alisson and van Dijk and to a lesser degree Thiago, we now believe that we should be shopping at the Bellingham end of the spectrum and less at the pre-Brighton Caicedo end.

For example, we scout a young talent and he comes in, and flops - the statements from fans will likely be that the owners arent showing enough ambition, not buying ready made starters to win the league with.

So say you sign a pre-Brighton Caicedo - hes obviously a talent but at the time we had one of the best players in the holding midfield role owning that position. Would a talent like Caicedo be keen to come and play second fiddle to him? Sit on the bench in the hope Fabinho relinquished his stranglehold? Probably not, talented players want to play, thats why they sign for Brighton who are willing to give them minutes.

The problem for us is, ultimately, that were in a bit of purgatory at the moment. We dont have the unlimited spending power of Chelsea, City, Newcastle who can both afford a stupid transfer fee plus hideously high wages. So we have to shop smarter and be more targeted. There is a dearth of players in this mould at the moment, so thats making it tough and us being married to our perception of value and not getting bent over is probably causing a lot of the anxiety.

So I dont think we can go back to scouting players better. I think we have some outstanding young talents already in our midst so its about bringing them through.
Kansti

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10688 on: Today at 03:32:13 am
I still have no idea what template we are attempting to build towards. Our attack is blunt, and defence is easily bypassed. All in all, our overall play can be summed up in a word. Predictable. I wish I share Jurgens positivity, but Im really struggling to see how this current set up evolves into a great team.
johnathank

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10689 on: Today at 03:51:04 am
I know the jokes about intensity is our identity have been done to death, but I swear this team used to be terrifying to play against. Conceding a corner actually felt like a chance for us to break and score, and we did it all the time. I dont see any of that anymore.

We need to sign a midfield destroyer, but in the meantime, Id go back to basics. Trent back at right back, Gakpo in the middle up front and let Jota and Diaz fight over the left side.
