1. I think we need to get back to what was working so well. We had the best stats and transfer people in the game but now it seems that most of them have left and it's now mostly on Klopp and people he trusts like the temporary transfer director. We need to return to what we used to do and not allow Klopp to subsume everything under himself. Why are clubs like Brighton doing so well in identifying top young players and signing them cheap and then introducing them to the premiership? Since we cannot afford to be another Chelsea, we need to improve our scouting a lot. Even the likes of City are hoovering up the best talent in Brazil and we have hardly seemed to scratch the surface there.
2. The Trent Alexander Arnold conundrum needs to be resolved quickly. The need to fit him into the team to take advantage of his world class creative skills is clear but his inverted role is also greatly complicating the problem of our midfield which is flux right now and already completely lacking any quality defensive midfielders currently.
3. The Lavia debacle is really an exercise in absurdity. To waste so much time making three bids for him when we know that Southampton isnt going to budge and all the while we lack any defensive midfielders at all - its messing up the start of our new season. This seems the antithesis to how we have previously conductdd our business in a much more rational and efficient and well planned way.
I was discussing point 1 with some other Liverpool fans the other day and my position was that we cant be like Brighton because weve moved forward, in that, as Liverpool fans since the signings of Alisson and van Dijk and to a lesser degree Thiago, we now believe that we should be shopping at the Bellingham end of the spectrum and less at the pre-Brighton Caicedo end.
For example, we scout a young talent and he comes in, and flops - the statements from fans will likely be that the owners arent showing enough ambition, not buying ready made starters to win the league with.
So say you sign a pre-Brighton Caicedo - hes obviously a talent but at the time we had one of the best players in the holding midfield role owning that position. Would a talent like Caicedo be keen to come and play second fiddle to him? Sit on the bench in the hope Fabinho relinquished his stranglehold? Probably not, talented players want to play, thats why they sign for Brighton who are willing to give them minutes.
The problem for us is, ultimately, that were in a bit of purgatory at the moment. We dont have the unlimited spending power of Chelsea, City, Newcastle who can both afford a stupid transfer fee plus hideously high wages. So we have to shop smarter and be more targeted. There is a dearth of players in this mould at the moment, so thats making it tough and us being married to our perception of value and not getting bent over is probably causing a lot of the anxiety.
So I dont think we can go back to scouting players better. I think we have some outstanding young talents already in our midst so its about bringing them through.