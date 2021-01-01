1. I think we need to get back to what was working so well. We had the best stats and transfer people in the game but now it seems that most of them have left and it's now mostly on Klopp and people he trusts like the temporary transfer director. We need to return to what we used to do and not allow Klopp to subsume everything under himself. Why are clubs like Brighton doing so well in identifying top young players and signing them cheap and then introducing them to the premiership? Since we cannot afford to be another Chelsea, we need to improve our scouting a lot. Even the likes of City are hoovering up the best talent in Brazil and we have hardly seemed to scratch the surface there.



2. The Trent Alexander Arnold conundrum needs to be resolved quickly. The need to fit him into the team to take advantage of his world class creative skills is clear but his inverted role is also greatly complicating the problem of our midfield which is flux right now and already completely lacking any quality defensive midfielders currently.



3. The Lavia debacle is really an exercise in absurdity. To waste so much time making three bids for him when we know that Southampton isnt going to budge and all the while we lack any defensive midfielders at all - its messing up the start of our new season. This seems the antithesis to how we have previously conductdd our business in a much more rational and efficient and well planned way.