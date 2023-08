Yeah, this. Way too many long balls and a total lack of control for long periods of time in that game. We really struggled to play out of the back and just resorted to hitting the ball up the field.



Yeah I felt this too. Too many rushed passes forward. When Curtis came on we got on the ball a bit and recycled it a bit. Did lose the ball near the corner but at least he seems to calm it down instead of just barrelling forward.Also, I know this is pretty unpopular but Trent’s passing can be so loose at times. The one where Jackson almost got in came from just sloppiness. We’ve conceded a lot of chances from him playing suicide passes from RB in the past. Facing the right way he is phenomenal but I find sometimes he’s just so lax that people are just waiting to pick off one of his square passes.As for shape, i think today we were more in our traditional 4-3-3 that switched to a 3-2-2-3 on the odd occasion, definitely not the system we were playing preseason. Think we were mindful of transitions and kept Trent at RB much more than previously, which I thought was very sensible actually. For the most part he did his defensive bits very well, but he wasn’t as involved as he normally is from the deep lying position.