« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 914646 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,916
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 09:50:31 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:49:42 am
We weren't giving away the same chances in the second half, and we also kept the ball much better as well.

But the opposition were also tired by then and we brought on some very good players to keep them pinned in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,559
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:50:31 am
But the opposition were also tired by then and we brought on some very good players to keep them pinned in.

That played a part but we brought on a number of youngsters as well in that second half, but I thought our shape overall seemed more controlled that what we were seeing in the first half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 10:28:36 am »
This will probably get some pushback but along side the massive failures of recruitment last summer its also true that Klopp and his team had a bit of a shocker in a tactical sense. There were so many games where we just repeated the same old plan and got punished in the same old way - the number of time we had comments about the definition of madness on RAWK was very noticeable. There are no guarantees this will be sorted even if we have sorted the midfield (which obviously remains to be seen). AL will claim Im blaming Klopp for FSGs refusal to back him but in reality we did find a way of winning football matches, it was just too little too late. We could have been in the CL last year, even with a dysfunctional midfield we had loads of quality and finishing 4th isnt actually that hard to do. But we just didnt adjust and adapt quickly enough.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:08 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,715
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 am »
There is no way Robertson is getting forward that much without instruction. Klopp has a lot of trust in players and also has a system on a tightrope. We need far more athleticism in defensive midfield and defence to make this system work but we also need a bucket of tactical pessimism.
Logged

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 11:07:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:38 am
There is no way Robertson is getting forward that much without instruction. Klopp has a lot of trust in players and also has a system on a tightrope. We need far more athleticism in defensive midfield and defence to make this system work but we also need a bucket of tactical pessimism.

To me it seems that we attack as if we will never give away possession, and we defend as if no one will get past our press.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10565 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
This will probably get some pushback but along side the massive failures of recruitment last summer its also true that Klopp and his team had a bit of a shocker in a tactical sense. There were so many games where we just repeated the same old plan and got punished in the same old way - the number of time we had comments about the definition of madness on RAWK was very noticeable. There are no guarantees this will be sorted even if we have sorted the midfield (which obviously remains to be seen). AL will claim Im blaming Klopp for FSGs refusal to back him but in reality we did find a way of winning football matches, it was just too little too late. We could have been in the CL last year, even with a dysfunctional midfield we had loads of quality and finishing 4th isnt actually that hard to do. But we just didnt adjust and adapt quickly enough.
I agree completely. Its just so naive.
Im not even that impressed with this system in attack, because it feels like we have too many players in the same area. We did improve when Trent got his new role, but this was also around the same time as Gakpo took the false nine and Jota and Diaz returned. I think our attack would have improved anyway.

I get the feeling that Trent wanted a more central role. This is fine, but then we should have gotten a new RB.
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,087
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 01:09:41 pm »
I remember posting about this in a couple of post-match threads last season, but I think the 'Trent-into-midfield' analysis usually misses something important - in later phases of possession high up the pitch, Trent was often (not always) drifting out wide again; if Trent stayed central, but progressed into a proper '8' position, Henderson went wider. That is, 'Trent as a 6' is transitional. It gets him on the ball to use his passing ability; but it also keeps us slightly more compact if we lose possession early and go into a defensive transition (depending on the speed of a counter, he could drop centrally and Konate pull out to the right). But if we retain possession, the shape transforms again - back to something more like the older 433 (which is a 343 in attack, FBs pushing on, DM hovering in front of CBs on the halfway line).

In that sense, Robertson's role as 'LCB' is also transitional: he has to hold his run a little longer; but still as play progresses up the pitch, his role is to get forward and wide.

Defence:

ST
LW                                                 RW

LCM       CDM        RCM

LB                LCB           RCB               RB



Attacking Transition:

^
LW -->              ST               <-- RW
v
<-- LCM              RCM -->

DM            RB

LB           LCB           RCB


Attack:

LW            ST            RW
^                                                    ^
LB           LCM            RCM   <-->    RB

DM
LCB                RCB



(There's additional rotation/triangles in attack, and the ST is going to behave quite differently if it's Gakpo or Nunez or Jota, but no need to show everything in a single illustration...).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:33:07 pm by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10567 on: Yesterday at 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
This will probably get some pushback but along side the massive failures of recruitment last summer its also true that Klopp and his team had a bit of a shocker in a tactical sense. There were so many games where we just repeated the same old plan and got punished in the same old way - the number of time we had comments about the definition of madness on RAWK was very noticeable. There are no guarantees this will be sorted even if we have sorted the midfield (which obviously remains to be seen). AL will claim Im blaming Klopp for FSGs refusal to back him but in reality we did find a way of winning football matches, it was just too little too late. We could have been in the CL last year, even with a dysfunctional midfield we had loads of quality and finishing 4th isnt actually that hard to do. But we just didnt adjust and adapt quickly enough.

There was no need to keep repeating the same tactical mistakes. The players basically threw the towel in during those Brighton and Wolves marathons because we were setup to fail and couldn't do what was asked.

We have to react quicker in the transfer market and we have ro react quicker tactically when something fundamentally doesn't work. It was the same in those 6 successive home defeats in 2021. Every game was deja vu.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10568 on: Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
This will probably get some pushback but along side the massive failures of recruitment last summer its also true that Klopp and his team had a bit of a shocker in a tactical sense. There were so many games where we just repeated the same old plan and got punished in the same old way - the number of time we had comments about the definition of madness on RAWK was very noticeable. There are no guarantees this will be sorted even if we have sorted the midfield (which obviously remains to be seen). AL will claim Im blaming Klopp for FSGs refusal to back him but in reality we did find a way of winning football matches, it was just too little too late. We could have been in the CL last year, even with a dysfunctional midfield we had loads of quality and finishing 4th isnt actually that hard to do. But we just didnt adjust and adapt quickly enough.

When you try something different though, which we clearly did then you have to allow the players time to adjust to that system. The absolute worst thing you can do is to flip-flop from one system to another, looking for a tactical silver bullet.

As for finding a way to win football matches that was also as a result of Jones coming back to fitness and adding the athleticism we sorely needed. It was no coincidence that for me the two periods when the midfield actually worked was when Bajcetic came in and when Jones came in.

I think if Jones had come in earlier and if Bajcetic had stayed fit then we may have qualified for the CL.   
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10569 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:45:55 pm
There was no need to keep repeating the same tactical mistakes. The players basically threw the towel in during those Brighton and Wolves marathons because we were setup to fail and couldn't do what was asked.

We have to react quicker in the transfer market and we have ro react quicker tactically when something fundamentally doesn't work. It was the same in those 6 successive home defeats in 2021. Every game was deja vu.

Sorry but you simply cannot pretend that the Brighton result was due to us playing the same tactics. Against Brighton we played a diamond in midfield with Fabinho holding, Ox and Hendo in the wider positions and Thiago at the tip as a 10. It was a 4-4-2.

At that time Gakpo and Mo were the only fit senior forwards.

Against Wolves we played a 4-3-3 with Thiago, Bajcetic and Keita as a midfield three. To try and imply the tactics were the same in both games is wrong mate.



Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,715
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10570 on: Yesterday at 04:16:58 pm »
Think this system is getting dumped at some point this very season.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10571 on: Yesterday at 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:16:58 pm
Think this system is getting dumped at some point this very season.
Maybe, but having only one way building up would be a poor choice anyway. Even if it's our go to going forward we should have other options depending on our players available, opposition or how we are pressed. Relying on it too much just makes us predictable and eventually easier to play against
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10572 on: Yesterday at 05:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm
Sorry but you simply cannot pretend that the Brighton result was due to us playing the same tactics. Against Brighton we played a diamond in midfield with Fabinho holding, Ox and Hendo in the wider positions and Thiago at the tip as a 10. It was a 4-4-2.

At that time Gakpo and Mo were the only fit senior forwards.

Against Wolves we played a 4-3-3 with Thiago, Bajcetic and Keita as a midfield three. To try and imply the tactics were the same in both games is wrong mate.

Tbf I meant more that time of the season (when we were seemingly playing those two every game) rather than a specific match. The players basically downed tools/lost faith with what they were being asked to do around that time and had given up.

I know we tried something a bit different with the formation during the Brighton horrorshow in the league but it didn't mitigate the problems. The selection was all wrong in that game to be honest. Thiago as a 10, Ox in there, Fabinho who was playing terribly at the time, Hendo's legs gone - the diamond wasn't going to work, against a good footballing side full of energy and confidence. The defensive shape was a mess as well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:46:33 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10573 on: Yesterday at 06:19:20 pm »
I think the biggest issue with the system right now is the decision making of the full backs and midfielders. They play too many high-risk, high-reward passes before they even reach the middle third of the pitch. Mac less than the others. Saw it over and over again yesterday. Playing insanely risky passes before the team had a chance to change shape in possession. Being very attacking doesn't mean attacking at all cost. Need an Alonso type in the 6. Maybe more than a traditional DM.
Logged

Offline arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10574 on: Today at 12:16:35 am »
Controversial opinion but I will die on this hill. Trent as an IFB works to an extent in making us a lethal force and having a supreme passer able to play in a position he can cause damage. However he isnt controlling games or slowing the tempo when needed a la  Xabi or Thiago and this is a big problem as we dont control games. Opposition teams then get chances to get at us, likewise he roams too much meaning the DM has to shift around a lot more, unless we get a DM who is intelligent to drop into FB and defend well in 1v1s on counters this will expose us. My biggest gripe with letting Hendo and Fab go and not replace them yet is how its disrupted getting these areas and parts of the system perfect.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10575 on: Today at 08:34:27 am »
Quote from: arfy05 on Today at 12:16:35 am
Controversial opinion but I will die on this hill. Trent as an IFB works to an extent in making us a lethal force and having a supreme passer able to play in a position he can cause damage. However he isnt controlling games or slowing the tempo when needed a la  Xabi or Thiago and this is a big problem as we dont control games. Opposition teams then get chances to get at us, likewise he roams too much meaning the DM has to shift around a lot more, unless we get a DM who is intelligent to drop into FB and defend well in 1v1s on counters this will expose us. My biggest gripe with letting Hendo and Fab go and not replace them yet is how its disrupted getting these areas and parts of the system perfect.

A bit like when Gerrard was deep lying midfielder in 13/14. Great for getting the ball forward quickly but what we really needed was control in there and to shut the game down when needed or just keep the ball
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,478
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10576 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »


You can see why we want Lavia and were interested in Thuram.

Both would give us better pressing and posession regains which is one of the lacking things currently. They also keep the ball well, another problem we have, gifting up posession.

People are going off on Virgils comments about signing players but the important ones are about the defending.. He's saying what you can see, the easy chances are because the front 6 concede cheap posession then are not pressing as a unit, leaving time and space for an easy direct pass too quickly before we are set.

Once we get that press and counter press right, we will go up a few levels quickly. Add in better players on the ball (hello Jones, Mac Allister, Szobo, Lavia etc.) we got up a few more levels as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:45 am by Draex »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10577 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:19:38 am
Telling comment from Klopp about finding a formation/system for Sunday.

We haven't got the players at the minute defensively. Going forward we're looking great.

Klopp said last season too, that it's not the players, the system/tactics arn't quite right if i remember correctly. It's been a seismic shift, going from attacking full backs who dominate their flanks to inverted full backs and tucking them in to a back three. Midfield controllers in a three to a box midfield with two 10's and your right back joining in. I am sure Klopp knows the end goal, don't think he jigged it around due to lack of personell, it's a calculated change. The new system seems to be an all out counter pressing side, looking to cut off most options when the other team is in possession deep in their own half. Trouble is we are more open to the counter now more than ever with the right side more exposed than ever before. Rafa's blanket analogy springs to mind pull it up too high and your feet are sticking out. A 6 helps, but this will need to be worked on in this system and more work done when we turn the ball over so players know where to go and can quickly mitigate and close down the holes in what is a very fluid system. If we put out the old 4,3,3 with this squad, i'm sure it would do very well though?.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:11 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 10:33:19 am »
Good post Redmark. One observation..

This is ideally how we transition to defence like you say:

                           ST
LW                                                 RW

            LCM       CDM        RCM

LB                LCB           RCB               RB

This is what we can see quite often:

Defence:

                       ST
    LW                       RW
                                        RCM
        LCM       CDM  RB     

LB
              LCB                RCB 




             
                    GK

We are so focused on attack and have a plan to get in shape when we turn the ball over but transitions are fast and we so often are all over the place running back to goal and  the attacking side break with numbers. I agree, this system needs more discipline and caution. There is a lot of fluid positions, some need to be more rigid or restricted. Trent as you say because he has that long ball should only play in. 3 or 4 zones not pop up in the half space on the left side of the pitch for example.           
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:51 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 10:36:57 am »
Personally I hate what Liverpool are doing at the moment, it just feels so unbalanced. You can put all the fancy terms and shapes around it all you like, but ultimately it's TAA playing RB and midfield at the same time. Not only does it mean the entire game hinges on one player performing two roles, it also unbalances everyone else. Teams are now actively targetting in behind TAA and finding great joy as the CBs get pulled towards the space all the time.

The reason Liverpool have started playing this way is because the holding midfielders were frankly awful last season. The two best have now left and not been replaced, so what was, at the time, a sticking plaster oiver a gaping wound, is now being seriously considered as a solution for an entire season. Short blanket syndrome basically.

The big question no one seems to want to ask is, what happens if TAA ges injured? That's a season ending problem right there. TAA dependence.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,478
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:33:19 am
Good post Redmark. One observation..

This is ideally how we transition to Defence:

                        ST
LW                                                 RW

LCM       CDM        RCM

LB                LCB           RCB               RB

This is what we can see quite often:

Defence:

                            ST
LW                                 RW
                                          RCM
        LCM       CDM  RB     

LB



              LCB           RCB 

We are so focused on attack and have a plan to get in shape when we turn the ball over but transitions are fast and we so often are all over the place running back to goal and  the attacking side break with numbers. I agree, this system needs more discipline and caution. There is a lot of luid positions, some need to be more rigid or restricted. Trent as you say because he has that long ball should only play in. 2 0r 3 zones not pop up in the half space on the left side of the pitch for example.           

What's really weird is we tried this Trent roaming from right back last summer, ending up as a no.10 a lot and the start of last season and we were horrifically exposed.. We then went back to 433 to get some stability, then we converted to the inverted right back but Trent was disciplined and didn't roam half as much which is how we ended the season on a great run.

This is why I don't get why Trent is now roaming again, as you both say he needs to be disciplined and play as a no.6 in posession so if we do lose the ball his adjustment is far less.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 11:05:19 am »
I think perhaps with this system it's important that we play a false 9 and a 6 and restrict Trent a little more. Ideally We can counter press with numbers using the false 9 and the two 10s but also not just leave the CB's to clear up counters. In the box mid, if Trents inverted and pushed up the DM must be close enough to the CB's to make it a back three super quickly. especially as Robbo is going to get forward too. Think a disciplined 6 is pivital actually. Still very fluid though and open to gaps and confusion.

    LW                     RW

    LCM      F9.   RCM

LB.                 RB
             DM
    CB             CB


            GK
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:02 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:36:57 am
Personally I hate what Liverpool are doing at the moment, it just feels so unbalanced. You can put all the fancy terms and shapes around it all you like, but ultimately it's TAA playing RB and midfield at the same time. Not only does it mean the entire game hinges on one player performing two roles, it also unbalances everyone else. Teams are now actively targetting in behind TAA and finding great joy as the CBs get pulled towards the space all the time.

The reason Liverpool have started playing this way is because the holding midfielders were frankly awful last season. The two best have now left and not been replaced, so what was, at the time, a sticking plaster oiver a gaping wound, is now being seriously considered as a solution for an entire season. Short blanket syndrome basically.

The big question no one seems to want to ask is, what happens if TAA ges injured? That's a season ending problem right there. TAA dependence.
It's not really any different to him playing right wing and right back though in the sense that he's vacating the space he's tasked with defending, you need players to cover and it's isn't fundamentally an issue if you have the right things in place. I also think teams hitting balls in to the channel/over the defence has been something talked about for years on here. It's just always going to be a risk with how we play under Klopp.

If Trent is injured you adjust. Maybe Tsimikas inverts, or Bradley, or Bajcetic, or no one, you give some of his creativity responsibility to other players,. Same way say if Firmino wasn't playing.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:08 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 11:45:09 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:11:15 am
It's not really any different to him playing right wing and right back though in the sense that he's vacating the space he's tasked with defending, you need players to cover and it's isn't fundamentally an issue if you have the right things in place. I also think teams hitting balls in to the channel/over the defence has been something talked about for years on here. It's just always going to be a risk with how we play under Klopp.

Tactically the right-hand side has always had three roles. One player has provided the width, one player has looked to attack the box and one has tucked in and provided protection against the counterattack as well as being involved in playing out from the back. Trent made it clear in an interview that Klopp had no problem with the three players on the right interchanging position as long as the three roles were performed.

With Mo, Trent and an athletic Henderson that triangle worked brilliantly. The issue for me is that Hendo's legs went and Elliott isn't athletic enough to cover the space Mo and Trent vacate.

You are spot on about the ball over the top being an issue. An athletic Henderson negated the issue to an extent but there are a number of reasons why it is always going to be a problem. Quite simply there are more right-footed footballers so you are always going to get more long switches into the right-back area. The other is that teams are always going to choose to go down the right and not go down Virgil's side of the pitch.

I think it speaks volumes that Klopp has defied expectations and deployed Mac on the right and Szob on the left. For me, that is about getting more protection down that side of the pitch.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:11:15 am
If Trent is injured you adjust. Maybe Tsimikas inverts, or Bradley, or Bajcetic, or no one, you give some of his creativity responsibility to other players,. Same way say if Firmino wasn't playing.

Again I agree we have a number of players who could play that role. I would also throw the names of Gomez and Lavia into the ring for that role if we sign him.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 12:46:03 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:36:57 am
Personally I hate what Liverpool are doing at the moment, it just feels so unbalanced. You can put all the fancy terms and shapes around it all you like, but ultimately it's TAA playing RB and midfield at the same time. Not only does it mean the entire game hinges on one player performing two roles, it also unbalances everyone else. Teams are now actively targetting in behind TAA and finding great joy as the CBs get pulled towards the space all the time.

The reason Liverpool have started playing this way is because the holding midfielders were frankly awful last season. The two best have now left and not been replaced, so what was, at the time, a sticking plaster oiver a gaping wound, is now being seriously considered as a solution for an entire season. Short blanket syndrome basically.

The big question no one seems to want to ask is, what happens if TAA ges injured? That's a season ending problem right there. TAA dependence.

Teams have been doing this for years haven' they? 

My big worry with the new system is that we don't tend to have enough control in possession.  We play way too many long balls to be able to be secure defensively when we lose possession.  I'll readily admit that I haven't watched any preseason games so just going off what I saw last year.  The hope is that while the new system is being implemented we have better control of matches which would hopefully help with our issues defensively.   
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 01:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:46:03 pm
Teams have been doing this for years haven' they? 

My big worry with the new system is that we don't tend to have enough control in possession.  We play way too many long balls to be able to be secure defensively when we lose possession.  I'll readily admit that I haven't watched any preseason games so just going off what I saw last year.  The hope is that while the new system is being implemented we have better control of matches which would hopefully help with our issues defensively.   

The difference in the past was that if the ball came over the top those that were too far forward travelled directly back, in straight lines. Now they run diagonally across the pitch, or run into the defensive area in the middle to cover the CB that has been dragged out. Henderson used to do that all the time. The difference now is that TAA hasn't the same power and endurance as Henderson used to have and there is no one coming back on the wing to help out. So now you see TAA not running back at times (as he is out of puff) and having to defend ina  triangle instead of straight lines. I personally think it's a mess and only really works with a 3 man backline. But mostly it doesn't solve the problem i spoke about, namely TAA has to play two roles (literally no other team mate can do what he does) because the midfield holding players aren't good enough. It's not like you are getting pay off elsewhere, it's just TAA covering because others can't do their primary role to the necessary level.

I watched MacAllister in pre-season (make of that what you will) he was excellent, but not a 6. He did ok at 6, but the best part of his game was driving in from the edge of the midfield area, not sitting deep and dominating space. His reading and distribution was excellent, his positioning first class, but he hadn't the pace, power or presence to dominate. 
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 01:50:52 pm »
So many posters complaining about inverting Trent whilst ignoring the fact that its the only thing which got us winning games last season. How can people be so negative about a system that actually worked. No guarantees it will keep working or that with new personnel we couldnt go back to more of a 433 but this is a system that got Trent playing at an otherworldly level and saw us actually win a few games. Sure there are improvements to be made - I think we need to be much more conservative with our LB, but post after post wants us to go back to a 433 which saw us play at genuine mid table levels last season. Might be worth reversing judgement, at the very least.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:50:52 pm
So many posters complaining about inverting Trent whilst ignoring the fact that its the only thing which got us winning games last season. How can people be so negative about a system that actually worked. No guarantees it will keep working or that with new personnel we couldnt go back to more of a 433 but this is a system that got Trent playing at an otherworldly level and saw us actually win a few games. Sure there are improvements to be made - I think we need to be much more conservative with our LB, but post after post wants us to go back to a 433 which saw us play at genuine mid table levels last season. Might be worth reversing judgement, at the very least.

My favourite bit is posters stating that an inverted full-back will never work. Have they missed how many trophies the likes of City have won using an inverted full-back. Or how Zinchenko has done playing as an inverted full-back at Arsenal.

As you say we had exactly the same issues last season playing a 4-3-3. The issue isn't Trent's position but the fact that we need a dynamic 6 and another mobile centre back.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,916
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 02:04:39 pm »
For me inverting a defender is fine, that's not the issue.  The problem is defending.  I mentioned this earlier but no other team seems to defend with 3 up front anymore these days, they all tend to sit deeper than us and play with two banks of four.

When we defend we play with a higher line than anyone else and we're more spread out because of the 3 up front.  Don't see why we can't tweak that and drop back into more of a 442 when we don't have the ball.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 02:09:47 pm »
I do wonder could we try Gomez at lcb/lb
He would stay back more & be in a 3. Could be a way for him to gain some confidence with 2 CB's alongside him
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,087
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:33:19 am
Good post Redmark. One observation..

We are so focused on attack and have a plan to get in shape when we turn the ball over but transitions are fast and we so often are all over the place running back to goal and  the attacking side break with numbers. I agree, this system needs more discipline and caution. There is a lot of fluid positions, some need to be more rigid or restricted. Trent as you say because he has that long ball should only play in. 3 or 4 zones not pop up in the half space on the left side of the pitch for example.           
Do we need more caution - or quicker players?

Fundamentally over recent years, the approach hasn't changed: we win possession, sometimes build slowly, sometimes transition quickly (if anything, slowly more often than in Klopp's early years). Sometimes we will lose the ball; either high up the pitch in an 'advanced' attacking phase, or early during our transition to attack. (If we lose the ball during a patient possession phase, it shouldn't be too dangerous, as we're not bombing up the pitch).

Trent and Robertson were always bombing up the flanks - with even less caution than Trent going into midfield and Robertson bombing a little less now. Why did we only really start to become vulnerable to the counter in the last 2 years, give or take? Have opponents worked us out? I don't think so - that wouldn't take years.

Fundamentally I think, we declined: in physical athletic ability, if not overall quality. The loss of Wijnaldum, the sluggishness of Keita, the physical deterioration of Henderson and Fabinho - and Matip and Van Dijk and maybe Robertson.

I think the change we've seen since the tail end of last season IS to introduce more caution - Trent's forays are now via a 'second 6' role. If we lose the ball early in transition, he's better placed to react. Whether he does or not is down to his discipline and concentration. If Robertson is delaying his bombing down the left a little, he's in a better position to react.

Young blood in midfield should help. We need a bit more athleticism from a 6 (though if Thiago ends up playing there often, his speed is decent, but not usually for 90 minutes).

Question marks persist though, I think: Trent's discipline and the athleticism of Matip, Van Dijk and maybe Robertson. Konate's fitness and whether Gomez can avoid those brain-fart games will be important. But a level of caution adequate to compensate for those might be a step too far, too radical a change in the way we play, against Klopp's character and approach.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
I dont get why just didnt move Alexander-Arnold to midfield as an 8 in a rather free role and looked for a more traditional right back. Someone whod still provide width but not roam as much as TAA is/was allowed to from that position (doubt there is one who even can play like him anyway).

With a quality new 6 and the excellent Mac Allister that seems to like a great blend of creativity, movement and stability in midfield, yet with better cover for when the 8s roam forward. There would be less space to cover for our CBs (as the right back is more often in position) and Robertson could play closer to his normal game (He seems to need replacing soon regardless, but definately needs to be in our back 3). But maybe that is too simple, Im not exactly a tactical genius.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 03:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 02:36:16 pm
I dont get why just didnt move Alexander-Arnold to midfield as an 8 in a rather free role and looked for a more traditional right back. Someone whod still provide width but not roam as much as TAA is/was allowed to from that position (doubt there is one who even can play like him anyway).

With a quality new 6 and the excellent Mac Allister that seems to like a great blend of creativity, movement and stability in midfield, yet with better cover for when the 8s roam forward. There would be less space to cover for our CBs (as the right back is more often in position) and Robertson could play closer to his normal game (He seems to need replacing soon regardless, but definately needs to be in our back 3). But maybe that is too simple, Im not exactly a tactical genius.

You may not be a tactical genius, and I'm probably not either, but I agree with everything you just said.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,478
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10593 on: Today at 03:40:05 pm »
Cant forget that Trent as right back was pretty grim watching, we gave up just as many easy chances with a normal back four. There was a period I thought hed actively given up trying to defend.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10594 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:03:30 pm
You may not be a tactical genius, and I'm probably not either, but I agree with everything you just said.

One of the issues with this is Trents previous RB role and his current inverted role are, on the ball, quite different to playing as a relatively attacking 8.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10595 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:04:39 pm
For me inverting a defender is fine, that's not the issue.  The problem is defending.  I mentioned this earlier but no other team seems to defend with 3 up front anymore these days, they all tend to sit deeper than us and play with two banks of four.

When we defend we play with a higher line than anyone else and we're more spread out because of the 3 up front.  Don't see why we can't tweak that and drop back into more of a 442 when we don't have the ball.

Do we defend with a 3 upfront though?

For me it is more of a 4-1-4-1 with the central Striker making the initial press and the wide attackers deeper looking to block off the wider passing lanes, the two 8's looking to block off the centre of the pitch and the 6 deeper looking to back up the 8's. For me the two wide attackers are much closer to the 8's than the 9.

It also largely depends on how the opposition build up. If they use a 3-2-2-3 to play out then we tend to play more of a 4-4-2 with one of the wide attackers pressing and one dropping.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10596 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 02:36:16 pm
I dont get why just didnt move Alexander-Arnold to midfield as an 8 in a rather free role and looked for a more traditional right back. Someone whod still provide width but not roam as much as TAA is/was allowed to from that position (doubt there is one who even can play like him anyway).

With a quality new 6 and the excellent Mac Allister that seems to like a great blend of creativity, movement and stability in midfield, yet with better cover for when the 8s roam forward. There would be less space to cover for our CBs (as the right back is more often in position) and Robertson could play closer to his normal game (He seems to need replacing soon regardless, but definately needs to be in our back 3). But maybe that is too simple, Im not exactly a tactical genius.

Firstly Trent simply isn't an 8. He wants to find space outside of the opposition shape. That is the whole point of him pushing up as a fullback, dropping deep, and coming inside. We want to give him the freedom to find pockets of space and use his passing ability. Playing as an inverted fullback gives him the opportunity to do that. As an 8 he has far less positional freedom and is much easier to mark.

Secondly, if we play Trent as an 8 then how do we get the ball to him. The key thing about an inverted fullback is that it makes build-up play so much easier, you have more passing triangles and it is almost impossible to close down both double pivots.

Thirdly we have just spent £95m on two 8's and would then need to bring in a fullback.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,001
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10597 on: Today at 05:21:20 pm »
Would it be a terrible idea to consider reverting to a 4-2-3-1 if we struggle to make the new system work with what we have?

Trent seems like a good fit as one of two 6's, we'd then have Jones, MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Trent and possibly Lavia for those three midfield positions which is good depth, it'd leave that RCB under less pressure, but likely at the cost of making pressing more difficult (unless we alter our shape without the ball). It'd mean we'd have to rely on Bradley/Gomez at right back a lot, with Trent potentially returning there in certain games, but it feels like a fit for our current squad composition. It's also the system Klopp seemed to prefer before coming here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Up
« previous next »
 