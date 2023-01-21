Good post Redmark. One observation..



We are so focused on attack and have a plan to get in shape when we turn the ball over but transitions are fast and we so often are all over the place running back to goal and the attacking side break with numbers. I agree, this system needs more discipline and caution. There is a lot of fluid positions, some need to be more rigid or restricted. Trent as you say because he has that long ball should only play in. 3 or 4 zones not pop up in the half space on the left side of the pitch for example.



Do we need more caution - or quicker players?Fundamentally over recent years, the approach hasn't changed: we win possession, sometimes build slowly, sometimes transition quickly (if anything, slowly more often than in Klopp's early years). Sometimes we will lose the ball; either high up the pitch in an 'advanced' attacking phase, or early during our transition to attack. (If we lose the ball during a patient possession phase, it shouldn't be too dangerous, as we're not bombing up the pitch).Trent and Robertson were always bombing up the flanks - with even less caution than Trent going into midfield and Robertson bombing a little less now. Why did we only really start to become vulnerable to the counter in the last 2 years, give or take? Have opponents worked us out? I don't think so - that wouldn't take years.Fundamentally I think, we declined: in physical athletic ability, if not overall quality. The loss of Wijnaldum, the sluggishness of Keita, the physical deterioration of Henderson and Fabinho - and Matip and Van Dijk and maybe Robertson.I think the change we've seen since the tail end of last season IS to introduce more caution - Trent's forays are now via a 'second 6' role. If we lose the ball early in transition, he's better placed to react. Whether he does or not is down to his discipline and concentration. If Robertson is delaying his bombing down the left a little, he's in a better position to react.Young blood in midfield should help. We need a bit more athleticism from a 6 (though if Thiago ends up playing there often, his speed is decent, but not usually for 90 minutes).Question marks persist though, I think: Trent's discipline and the athleticism of Matip, Van Dijk and maybe Robertson. Konate's fitness and whether Gomez can avoid those brain-fart games will be important. But a level of caution adequate to compensate for those might be a step too far, too radical a change in the way we play, against Klopp's character and approach.