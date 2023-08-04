« previous next »
August 4, 2023, 10:13:01 am
Quote from: Asam on August 4, 2023, 10:00:38 am
The concern with Robertson is the penny hasnt dropped yet, hes not an attacking left back anymore, his role is to defend primarily and he keeps going AWOL and charging down the flank when he needs to be tucked in

That will be instructions from the Coaches.
August 4, 2023, 10:16:45 am
Quote from: Asam on August 4, 2023, 10:00:38 am
The concern with Robertson is the penny hasn’t dropped yet, he’s not an attacking left back anymore, his role is to defend primarily and he keeps going AWOL and charging down the flank when he needs to be tucked in

I doubt he is doing it of his own back. It will be instructions from the coaches. It could be that the manager has decided that we need to score more goals, be better flat track bullies and rely on the physicality of Van Dijk, Konate and a number 6 (interesting that ability to get around the pitch is a massive plus for Andre and Lavia) as well as Alisson to give us the edge.

We have some tough games to start so it will be interesting how we do it.
August 4, 2023, 10:30:06 am
Quote from: Al 666 on August 4, 2023, 07:34:47 am
No we can't setup to be compact and hard to beat. To do that you have a keeper who aerially dominates his penalty area. Fullbacks who sit alongside the centre backs and whose main job is to prevent crosses coming in. You form a low block, flood the midfield and play one upfront.

I think you are confusing Klopp with Mourinho. Above all you would need to change half the squad to become compact and hard to beat.

Klopps way of being compact and hard to beat is best exemplified by 19/20. We played an ultra highline with real pace at centre back dominated the midfield and controlled the tempo of games.

So here is a wild idea. Why not bring in a centre back with real pace, bring in a six to solidify the midfield and use Trent as an inverted full back to dominate the midfield and control the tempo.

We should be buying the players we need but we haven't so we have to adapt.

I'm not saying setup like a Mourinho team but you can take fewer risks and give nothing away.. Man City and Napoli at home last season for example.  It can't be wild/kamikaze football if we don't have the players for it defensively
August 4, 2023, 02:59:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August 4, 2023, 10:30:06 am
We should be buying the players we need but we haven't so we have to adapt.

I'm not saying setup like a Mourinho team but you can take fewer risks and give nothing away.. Man City and Napoli at home last season for example.  It can't be wild/kamikaze football if we don't have the players for it defensively

Man City and Napoli are two teams who are happy to have the ball so we could play a little deeper and look to counter. How do you take fewer risks against a team that comes and plays a low block, will allow us 70-80% of the ball and will happily settle for a 0-0 draw?
August 4, 2023, 03:04:20 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on August 4, 2023, 02:59:38 pm
Man City and Napoli are two teams who are happy to have the ball so we could play a little deeper and look to counter. How do you take fewer risks against a team that comes and plays a low block, will allow us 70-80% of the ball and will happily settle for a 0-0 draw?

You adapt.  City press high and play an open formation when they want a goal and then when they want to sit in and defend, it's 4 centre backs with 4 midfielders ahead of them and they only leave De Bruyne as a 10 and Haaland up top for their counters.

No reason why we can't defend deeper when we need to and press higher when the situation demands it.  Other teams are capable of it.
August 4, 2023, 03:19:05 pm
Its important to note that City completely changed their set up when they played Arsenal because they sensed a weakness. Back four, two up top. It completely ran over Arsenal.
August 4, 2023, 03:20:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on August 4, 2023, 03:19:05 pm
Its important to note that City completely changed their set up when they played Arsenal because they sensed a weakness. Back four, two up top. It completely ran over Arsenal.

I don't see any argument for not having a flexible approach.  Maybe not to the degree of nuttiness that Guardiola reaches but we already play two different formations during games, one in and one out of possession, why can't we just drop deeper and play tighter if we're 2-0 in a match and play on the counter?
August 4, 2023, 03:37:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on August 4, 2023, 03:20:59 pm
I don't see any argument for not having a flexible approach.  Maybe not to the degree of nuttiness that Guardiola reaches but we already play two different formations during games, one in and one out of possession, why can't we just drop deeper and play tighter if we're 2-0 in a match and play on the counter?

We did do that in some games, City at home being an example, we effectively did what they did to Arsenal in that we went 4-4-2. It will be interesting to see how we get on in the first four games and we have 3 tough matches in there.
August 4, 2023, 04:01:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on August 4, 2023, 02:59:38 pm
Man City and Napoli are two teams who are happy to have the ball so we could play a little deeper and look to counter. How do you take fewer risks against a team that comes and plays a low block, will allow us 70-80% of the ball and will happily settle for a 0-0 draw?

Well you don't have to play the same way every game, that's half the point. You can be more expansive against other teams and less against others.

You make sure you have the quality to break defensive teams down. You also make sure you don't give any stupid goals away so you're not 1-0 down after the first time they get in your half which happened again and again last season and the back end of the season before.

It's a lot easier to win a game from 0-0 than 1-0 down. Make sure you score the first goal and the game becomes a lot easier IF you're difficult to score against. If we start drawing loads of games 0-0 then we can say that's not working, but giving stacks of stupid goals away made last season a write off in terms of top 4.
August 4, 2023, 05:28:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on August 4, 2023, 10:13:01 am
That will be instructions from the Coaches.
Im pretty confident his instructions are not bomb forward every time.
Yesterday at 08:18:23 am
Can somebody tactically more astute explain something to me?

Watching the shield game yesterday and City seemed to play a back 4 similar to us at our best. Both fullbacks pushed high and wide offering width and a runner outside.

Arsenal seemed to play this new box system with the fullback stepping into midfield.

Either way both systems committed their fullbacks to really attack so can somebody explain what they are doing different to us because they both looked defensively solid and despite the space left in the fullback areas nobody was really able to get in even with balls dropped into the channels.

Why then do we look to be on a constant tight rope always ending up with 3v2 situations and our CBs getting legged all over the pitch.

Man for man I would say our back 5 was actually the best of all 3 teams.
Yesterday at 08:30:04 am
Quote from: Koplord on Yesterday at 08:18:23 am
Can somebody tactically more astute explain something to me?

Watching the shield game yesterday and City seemed to play a back 4 similar to us at our best. Both fullbacks pushed high and wide offering width and a runner outside.

Arsenal seemed to play this new box system with the fullback stepping into midfield.

Either way both systems committed their fullbacks to really attack so can somebody explain what they are doing different to us because they both looked defensively solid and despite the space left in the fullback areas nobody was really able to get in even with balls dropped into the channels.

Why then do we look to be on a constant tight rope always ending up with 3v2 situations and our CBs getting legged all over the pitch.

Man for man I would say our back 5 was actually the best of all 3 teams.
I didn't watch either but I'd say generally they set themselves up, or allow themselves time to set up, better protection for when they lose the ball. We're quite direct compared to them, certainly compared to City and so don't it doesn't allow us the time to do that sometimes. Also think you could say that over the course of last season they were both just better at pressing teams so they didn't have those situations as much. Too often last year our press was bad and we allowed chances/were behind early. Klopp was clearly not happy with it last year and it's what he mentioned as being the issue for our poor start against Leicester in the recent friendly. There'll be loads of little things that add up which as fans were not going to really see or understand as well.

We also had some broken down players in the middle which made it harder, as I'm sure someone will mention that, but we could protect them more once we as a team were better at pressing/counter pressing towards the end of the season.
Yesterday at 08:31:33 am
They both defend 442.  We still defend 433 and high up the pitch so there's more gaps.
Yesterday at 08:36:21 am
Turn over, we give the ball away far too many times upfield without us being set behind. This means quick direct balls cut through or over us.

The key to this system is keeping the ball well.

Probably why I see Robbo as the odd man out, he concedes possession cheaply all the time, especially when hes yo field and out of position.

And yes, our press, especially counter press when we lose it was abysmal, once that improves the system looks more solid.
Yesterday at 08:39:46 am
People are living in a world from 2+ years ago with the idea that man for man our back 5 is better than City and Arsenal. We dont have a 6, VVD is now human, Robertson has dropped off, Matip isnt the same player and Konate cant be relied on to stay fit. Allison almost makes up for all that but even he cant do everything.
Yesterday at 09:38:49 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:39:46 am
People are living in a world from 2+ years ago with the idea that man for man our back 5 is better than City and Arsenal. We dont have a 6, VVD is now human, Robertson has dropped off, Matip isnt the same player and Konate cant be relied on to stay fit. Allison almost makes up for all that but even he cant do everything.

Trent, Konate, Van Dijk and Robbo are better than Arsenal and close to City.

It's depth which is the problem.
Yesterday at 10:01:06 am
I'm more worried about this new system against poor teams than good teams. Poor teams will almost always have a pacy winger or two, and will be happy to make low percentage punts into the massive space at our RB. Good teams will often prioritze possession more.

It's kind of interesting that we have such problems dealing with teams that play like ourselves.
Yesterday at 10:01:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:38:49 am
Trent, Konate, Van Dijk and Robbo are better than Arsenal and close to City.

It's depth which is the problem.

Problem is, that wasn't even close to being true last year. Even if it was true mind we may well only have Konate for half a season. Ability to stay fit is an important element of this. The age profiles of Van Dijk and Robertson are also a little concerning and Roberton has so many miles in the legs.
Yesterday at 10:03:21 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:01:30 am
Problem is, that wasn't even close to being true last year. Even if it was true mind we may well only have Konate for half a season. Ability to stay fit is an important element of this. The age profiles of Van Dijk and Robertson are also a little concerning and Roberton has so many miles in the legs.

The defence wasn't the root cause of our problems last year, they played a part but it was the front three stopping pressing and our midfield losing all sense of energy on and off the ball.
Yesterday at 06:37:03 pm
City and Arsenal's forwards and midfield are connected which allows them to press and control the oppositions build up phase that's why they are not getting caught square and getting done over the top with the long ball from deep. We have rebuilt our forward line and are in the process of doing the same in midfield. Our defenders are also coming of below par seasons and there confidence individualy and collectively has took a hit.

It doesnt matter if were playing 4-3-3 or the new box system we still play with a high line and if our forwards and midfield dont play connected and press correctly we will continue to look vulnerable. Its going to take some time and maybe a few defeats early doors but this is a high risk high reward system. We do this correctly we can get back to being dominant again but this will take time.

I am just hoping our forwards carry this pre-season form and hit the ground running because i think our firepower is something were going to have to rely on to get us wins in the first couple of months.
Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm
I wonder whether the system would work better with Trent inverting from LB and Gomez playing as RCB, Konate LCB and Van Dijk central. If we arent going to sign players thats probably a more balanced attacked albeit without any left footed width on the left side.
Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Quote from: arfy05 on Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm
I wonder whether the system would work better with Trent inverting from LB and Gomez playing as RCB, Konate LCB and Van Dijk central. If we arent going to sign players thats probably a more balanced attacked albeit without any left footed width on the left side.
Finding a left footed Gomez type would solve this.
Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:01:06 am
I'm more worried about this new system against poor teams than good teams. Poor teams will almost always have a pacy winger or two, and will be happy to make low percentage punts into the massive space at our RB. Good teams will often prioritze possession more.

It's kind of interesting that we have such problems dealing with teams that play like ourselves.
The good teams have better passers, the poorer teams are probably going be able to a couple times but normally just a way to give the ball back.
Good teams can play through the press better etc.
Darmstadt had 1 chance with the ball over the top(and scored). the 2nd best chance was a bad Szoboszlai clearance off a set piece.
Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
Dont really understand how you can critique ManC v Arsenal v LFC without acknowledging both ManC and Arsenal are basically playing with 4 CBs and 1 if not 2 defensive midfielders whereas we are playing with 2 CBs and no defensive midfielders.

Honestly think our tactics are suicidal at this point but not because of shape but because of personnel.
Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
Dont really understand how you can critique ManC v Arsenal v LFC without acknowledging both ManC and Arsenal are basically playing with 4 CBs and 1 if not 2 defensive midfielders whereas we are playing with 2 CBs and no defensive midfielders.

Honestly think our tactics are suicidal at this point but not because of shape but because of personnel.
I feel like our system without a physical monster of a 6 who can cover some ground looks incredibly vulnerable. I was really hoping for Thuram but obviously not going to happen now. I don't like the similarity of the goals we've shipped in preseason, obviously it's training but it's reminiscent of last season. Not sure what the plan is, either - there's no obvious 6 in the side at all, or anyone to mould into one, not one that can do anything like what Fab did at his best defensively.
Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm
I feel like our system without a physical monster of a 6 who can cover some ground looks incredibly vulnerable. I was really hoping for Thuram but obviously not going to happen now. I don't like the similarity of the goals we've shipped in preseason, obviously it's training but it's reminiscent of last season. Not sure what the plan is, either - there's no obvious 6 in the side at all, or anyone to mould into one, not one that can do anything like what Fab did at his best defensively.

The midfield market has clearly not been what we expected. To that end I dont understand the lack of focus on the LCB. Theres options to be had but we seemingly refuse to do so.
Today at 03:17:22 am
If wed signed Gvardiol and a 2018 Fabinho Id say this team would be able to go for every trophy. It has parts just not the final pieces to make it click. When we signed Fabinho, Ali in summer 18 it just added solidity to a great attack, arguably we have better depth and scale in attack now without the pivot of defensive solidity.

Arsenal and City play 4-4-2 out of possession and 3-4 of the backline are centre backs who are more solid in 1-1s, the inverted player also helps fill put the middle and prevent counters. We used to master that with Gini and Hendo covering the FBs but over time have evolved away from this and now seem to be back where we weee in 2018 pre-VVD
Today at 06:19:38 am
Telling comment from Klopp about finding a formation/system for Sunday.

We haven't got the players at the minute defensively. Going forward we're looking great.
Today at 07:19:52 am
I would have liked to have seen a Konate - Van Dijk - Gomez back three, I think that is our strongest group for this new formation. Two speedsters guided and managed by Van Dijk who is no slouch.
Today at 07:49:40 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:19:38 am
Telling comment from Klopp about finding a formation/system for Sunday.

We haven't got the players at the minute defensively. Going forward we're looking great.
I caught just over an hour of the game last night and thought we looked a little blunt up front from open play. The build up play looked really nice on the eye and we worked the ball to the edge of the area very well with little one-twos but it created very few chances inside the box.

Im not sure having four attacking players in the team really suited us and left more questions than answers.

Mac Allister looks an absolute class player and probably MOTM but for me hes wasted in the #6 position and needs to play that AM role where hes closer to goal.
Today at 08:50:35 am
I have to admit that I am not seeing how our new shape is supposed to work. We had 6 attacking players on the pitch yesterday and our formation was lopsided and unbalanced. Our players were practically running into each other, losing the ball and creating opportunities for the opposition to counter attack us. For all our neat play in the middle of the pitch, we barely created any chances from open play.

At one point, you had Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, MacAllister all on the left hand side of the pitch with Robertson doing overlapping runs. Trent and Szoboszlai somewhere in the middle and literally no one on the right hand side of the pitch. Naturally, Salah dropped deeper and wider to offer an alternative but it meant moving our biggest threat farther away from goal.

So we attack with 8 players, 5 on the left hand side, 2 in the middle and 1 on the right. What's the plan? Where is the space being created?

Defensively, we used to get into shape then start our pressing game based on a specific trigger or action by the opposition. Now we seem to press any time we lose the ball, but you cant press all over the pitch for 95min. Once a team beats our press, and it will happen irrespective of how well we press, then we are extremely vulnerable because we have so few players at the back.

A new DM wont solve the issue because the balance is wrong. Take their goal. Even if you had the best no 6 in the world, it doesnt avoid that goal from happening. For any opposition its such an easy goal to replicate. Stretch the pitch vertically, get a runner from wide going behind our defence and just lump a ball over the top for him to run into.
Today at 09:16:07 am
Pre-season has provided absolutely no reassurance that we've worked on our defensive structure. We're still creating the same problems for ourselves that we did most of last season.

Felt a real powerful defensive midfielder should have been our biggest priority this summer and yet here we are a week away from the season starting with no recognised player to play that role.

Teams are going to find it incredibly easy again to create chances against us with the kamikaze approach of chucking everyone forward besides our two central defenders. A defensive midfielder and a more defensive minded left center back would massively help right now, but until then, we're in a world of trouble the next few weeks if we continue with this approach.
