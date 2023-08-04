I have to admit that I am not seeing how our new shape is supposed to work. We had 6 attacking players on the pitch yesterday and our formation was lopsided and unbalanced. Our players were practically running into each other, losing the ball and creating opportunities for the opposition to counter attack us. For all our neat play in the middle of the pitch, we barely created any chances from open play.



At one point, you had Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, MacAllister all on the left hand side of the pitch with Robertson doing overlapping runs. Trent and Szoboszlai somewhere in the middle and literally no one on the right hand side of the pitch. Naturally, Salah dropped deeper and wider to offer an alternative but it meant moving our biggest threat farther away from goal.



So we attack with 8 players, 5 on the left hand side, 2 in the middle and 1 on the right. What's the plan? Where is the space being created?



Defensively, we used to get into shape then start our pressing game based on a specific trigger or action by the opposition. Now we seem to press any time we lose the ball, but you cant press all over the pitch for 95min. Once a team beats our press, and it will happen irrespective of how well we press, then we are extremely vulnerable because we have so few players at the back.



A new DM wont solve the issue because the balance is wrong. Take their goal. Even if you had the best no 6 in the world, it doesnt avoid that goal from happening. For any opposition its such an easy goal to replicate. Stretch the pitch vertically, get a runner from wide going behind our defence and just lump a ball over the top for him to run into.