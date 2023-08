Can somebody tactically more astute explain something to me?



Watching the shield game yesterday and City seemed to play a back 4 similar to us at our best. Both fullbacks pushed high and wide offering width and a runner outside.



Arsenal seemed to play this new box system with the fullback stepping into midfield.



Either way both systems committed their fullbacks to really attack so can somebody explain what they are doing different to us because they both looked defensively solid and despite the space left in the fullback areas nobody was really able to get in even with balls dropped into the channels.



Why then do we look to be on a constant tight rope always ending up with 3v2 situations and our CBís getting legged all over the pitch.



Man for man I would say our back 5 was actually the best of all 3 teams.



I didn't watch either but I'd say generally they set themselves up, or allow themselves time to set up, better protection for when they lose the ball. We're quite direct compared to them, certainly compared to City and so don't it doesn't allow us the time to do that sometimes. Also think you could say that over the course of last season they were both just better at pressing teams so they didn't have those situations as much. Too often last year our press was bad and we allowed chances/were behind early. Klopp was clearly not happy with it last year and it's what he mentioned as being the issue for our poor start against Leicester in the recent friendly. There'll be loads of little things that add up which as fans were not going to really see or understand as well.We also had some broken down players in the middle which made it harder, as I'm sure someone will mention that, but we could protect them more once we as a team were better at pressing/counter pressing towards the end of the season.