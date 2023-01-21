« previous next »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Then Your asking more one of the Full backs to give high level of final 3rd production and your taking off another MF or a Winger. there a reason Klopp not doing it

We won everything playing 4-3-3.

Why are we trying to be overly clever ?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm
We won everything playing 4-3-3.

Why are we trying to be overly clever ?
I think some will argue that managers and teams need to evolve. But this seems like a strange case. Last season our defence was exposed due to a high line, a leggy midfield, a lack of coordination in the press. Our right side was exposed. So we started with this system that brought the best out of Trent going forward and gave our midfielders less space to cover. It seems logical that we could have addressed our issues in midfield and our press then gone back to playing the way we did, but we havent, and I think Trents performance in that position has led to us keeping it. Im not sure about it all. The problems are still there, were just better going forward.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:04:00 pm
The shape for the Gnabry goal was a bit mad. Robertson is in central midfield and we are 3 Bayern attackers vs 2 Liverpool defenders.
You mean the Sane Goal?
That was Jones missing up reading the ball on a good pass from the CB then Robertson going ball hunting over playing the space to delay and defend.
https://streamin.me/v/bc8e632d

Gnabry goal was a more of ball over the top with no ball pressure so cant hold the high line and somebody needs to track the runner. It a good ball through.
Bayern one of the most press resistant team and super good at dribbling.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm
We won everything playing 4-3-3.

Why are we trying to be overly clever ?
Because it was very obv even with that was missing a creative midfield type and was really relying on Ball progression and creativity from Full backs instead of the MF.
OX and Keita being able to stay healthy would have helped this. being able to play though the MF and through the ball is much more consistently reliable then crossing. Also it easier to fine more creative MFers then Full backs that can create more along. Trent can be the deep lying playmaker.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
I think some will argue that managers and teams need to evolve. But this seems like a strange case. Last season our defence was exposed due to a high line, a leggy midfield, a lack of coordination in the press. Our right side was exposed. So we started with this system that brought the best out of Trent going forward and gave our midfielders less space to cover. It seems logical that we could have addressed our issues in midfield and our press then gone back to playing the way we did, but we havent, and I think Trents performance in that position has led to us keeping it. Im not sure about it all. The problems are still there, were just better going forward.

But if we are good going forward then it makes sense to be defensively sound as our forwards will win us games.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:28:34 pm
Id have liked to have seen Trent as a 6 in the old 4-3-3 with either Gomez or Bradley as RB with none of this inverting stuff, but it hasnt happened. Seems like a bit of a wasted opportunity. Did not see any value in playing him as a 6 with Bradley inverting like we did in the first couple of games.

Id be shocked if we continue this system long-term. I dont know how any degree of practice or coaching will prevent the vulnerabilities in transition. A DM moving into a RB position when the ball turns over is always going to be messy.

No sane manager is going to put a creative force as outstanding as Trent at 6 on his own. That would be madness. Your 6 is your 4th most defensive player. We spent years structuring the whole team around making Trent, our RB, as attack minded as possible. To then go and stick Trent at 6 would be bizarre.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
No sane manager is going to put a creative force as outstanding as Trent at 6 on his own. That would be madness. Your 6 is your 4th most defensive player. We spent years structuring the whole team around making Trent, our RB, as attack minded as possible. To then go and stick Trent at 6 would be bizarre.

Then play him as the 8.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:22:15 pm
But if we are good going forward then it makes sense to be defensively sound as our forwards will win us games.
Fixing the press will do that. It kinda more the issue Mac Allister and Dom are not in sync with that yet because it takes time.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm
Fixing the press will do that. It kinda more the issue Mac Allister and Dom are not in sync with that yet because it takes time.

But why do we need to play so risky?

City tried this with Cancelo and it was a mess.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:22:15 pm
But if we are good going forward then it makes sense to be defensively sound as our forwards will win us games.

We are good going forward because we push players really high up the pitch and take risks. You seem to want the benefits from taking risks but also want us to be defensively sound by not pushing players high up the pitch.

The way to be good going forward and defensively sound is by getting extra bodies into midfield. That is the whole point of playing an inverted full-back. It means you can build from the back more proficiently, you are more press resistant, you are more resilient to counterattacks and you can press more efficiently when you lose the ball.

You seem to be completely ignoring the fact that we haven't got a 6, enough mobile centrebacks and are trying to bed two 8's and get the midfield pressing as a unit.

Instead you are just blaming us playing an IFB.   
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
No sane manager is going to put a creative force as outstanding as Trent at 6 on his own. That would be madness. Your 6 is your 4th most defensive player. We spent years structuring the whole team around making Trent, our RB, as attack minded as possible. To then go and stick Trent at 6 would be bizarre.
Well its a tricky situation then because weve signed two brilliant midfielders to play as 8s and I cant see Trent being moved back into RB again. Meanwhile a glaring hole in the number 6 position.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:05 pm
Then play him as the 8.
Then your getting him on the ball less and you need to take off one of Elliott, Dom, Jones or Mac Allister from playing in between the lines. That would incredible stupid to take off player who can plus over .25 if not .30 npxg plus xa per 90 to put trent there who probably put up the same and put some CB there who going provide almost zero from there and Trent putting up .32 Xa last seeason from RB which is 99th Percentile. .7 with like 32nd percentile. Also moving Trent forward to play in between the lines takes from his ability in build up to set up for everybod else. Sounds like you think Gerrard instead of Lahm/Kimmich/Cafu type of  RB
It ok with City because De Brunye get .69 npxg from the MF role.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:05 pm
Then play him as the 8.

Trent's strengths are getting on the ball outside of the opposition shape and using his long passing and crossing ability. Why would you want to play him as a conventional 8 when it would be so easy to mark him out of the game.

If we play with a defensive right back who doesn't push, on a single pivot in front of the back four and another 8 how the hell do we get the ball to Trent.

People just assume that Trent could perform like KDB. The elephant in the room though is that KDB works as an 8 because City play with a defender usually an IFB pushing into midfield, exactly what we are doing.
The issue isnt Trent as it is everything else around him. Robertson is good going forward but quite frankly we cant have him vacate his space, its pretty suicidal.

Also whilst Trent is needed in the build up, he roams all over the place as well.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:38:05 pm
Then your getting him on the ball less and you need to take off one of Elliott, Dom, Jones or Mac Allister from playing in between the lines. That would incredible stupid to take off player who can plus over .25 if not .30 npxg plus xa per 90 to put trent there who probably put up the same and put some CB there who going provide almost zero from there and Trent putting up .32 Xa last seeason from RB which is 99th Percentile. .7 with like 32nd percentile. Also moving Trent forward to play in between the lines takes from his ability in build up to set up for everybod else. Sounds like you think Gerrard instead of Lahm/Kimmich/Cafu type of  RB
It ok with City because De Brunye get .69 npxg from the MF role.

Trent doesnt play just like a deep midfielder, he roams as well.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm
Trent's strengths are getting on the ball outside of the opposition shape and using his long passing and crossing ability. Why would you want to play him as a conventional 8 when it would be so easy to mark him out of the game.

If we play with a defensive right back who doesn't push, on a single pivot in front of the back four and another 8 how the hell do we get the ball to Trent.

People just assume that Trent could perform like KDB. The elephant in the room though is that KDB works as an 8 because City play with a defender usually an IFB pushing into midfield, exactly what we are doing.

Hasn't this changed. Stones pushes into midfield who then drops to CB out of possession. Akanji moves over and becomes RB out of possession. Easier to just drop back vertically from midfield than have to drop back and across. But the key thing is City have 3 defenders back at all times. We should be doing that too. Combined with a 6 who knows what they're doing (City have a master at it), we'd be fine. We seem to be pursuing a 19 year old kid to do the job which is a bit of a concern obviously. But hopefully a 6 who can run and  LB who sits back as a 3rd CB and we're fine.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm
We are good going forward because we push players really high up the pitch and take risks. You seem to want the benefits from taking risks but also want us to be defensively sound by not pushing players high up the pitch.

The way to be good going forward and defensively sound is by getting extra bodies into midfield. That is the whole point of playing an inverted full-back. It means you can build from the back more proficiently, you are more press resistant, you are more resilient to counterattacks and you can press more efficiently when you lose the ball.

You seem to be completely ignoring the fact that we haven't got a 6, enough mobile centrebacks and are trying to bed two 8's and get the midfield pressing as a unit.

Instead you are just blaming us playing an IFB.   

I am asking why we are trying to play a system when we dont have the personnel to do so.

We won everything playing 4-3-3 being defensively sound and also amazing in attack.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
I think some will argue that managers and teams need to evolve. But this seems like a strange case. Last season our defence was exposed due to a high line, a leggy midfield, a lack of coordination in the press. Our right side was exposed. So we started with this system that brought the best out of Trent going forward and gave our midfielders less space to cover. It seems logical that we could have addressed our issues in midfield and our press then gone back to playing the way we did, but we havent, and I think Trents performance in that position has led to us keeping it. Im not sure about it all. The problems are still there, were just better going forward.

It comes back to trying to find a way around the fact that physically the midfield was utterly fucked last season and the defence isn't cut out for a highline anymore. The system change doesn't really address the latter though (and we need proper DM's). The only real benefit to the system change has been Trent (offensively).
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm
I am asking why we are trying to play a system when we dont have the personnel to do so.

We won everything playing 4-3-3 being defensively sound and also amazing in attack.



We haven't got the personnel to play any system. The answer is to sign players.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:44:52 pm
Hasn't this changed. Stones pushes into midfield who then drops to CB out of possession. Akanji moves over and becomes RB out of possession. Easier to just drop back vertically from midfield than have to drop back and across. But the key thing is City have 3 defenders back at all times. We should be doing that too. Combined with a 6 who knows what they're doing (City have a master at it), we'd be fine. We seem to be pursuing a 19 year old kid to do the job which is a bit of a concern obviously. But hopefully a 6 who can run and  LB who sits back as a 3rd CB and we're fine.
Only with Stones because he can. He used Lewis and even Silva as full backs going in to midfield after Cancelo had been moved on. I don't think he's desperate to have it be a central player stepping up and will just go with the player best suited.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
We haven't got the personnel to play any system. The answer is to sign players.

Yes we have.

We can easily play 4-3-3 due to having fit attackers and mobile midfielders. Whack a 6 in then and its perfect.

Trent can still be devastating from FB and allowed freedom.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:55:48 pm
Yes we have.

We can easily play 4-3-3 due to having fit attackers and mobile midfielders. Whack a 6 in then and its perfect.

Trent can still be devastating from FB and allowed freedom.

We haven't got a six for a start. Then if Trent is given freedom at right back then you still have the problem of Matip getting isolated.

So we still need a six and a mobile centre back if Ibou doesn't play.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
No sane manager is going to put a creative force as outstanding as Trent at 6 on his own. That would be madness. Your 6 is your 4th most defensive player. We spent years structuring the whole team around making Trent, our RB, as attack minded as possible. To then go and stick Trent at 6 would be bizarre.

Agree, it's waste of his strength to play him deeper . He is very lethal in the final third, the best crosser in the world with KDB. I think what we have been trying to do the last two seasons is pushing the right side midfielder forward to create space for TAA to attack from deep like a wide attacking midfielder and I am guessing this the plan we will stick with instead of what we saw the second part of last season, it's just didn't work out because of how bad Fabinho and Hendo are so we needed him more centrally.

One thing to consider is how much football TAA played and he is still 24 years old so playing him like a normal right back is very demanding and will make him decline quicker maybe that's what is behind what happened the last two seasons, taking advantage of his attacking threat without the demands of a normal fullback role.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
We haven't got the personnel to play any system. The answer is to sign players.

Why are we starting the season - and going through a pre-season - with a system that really doesn't suit the players we have though? We have an unbalanced squad (through poor planning) so you can at least set up to be solid and compact, knowing that the team's strength is there's goals in the team.

Yeah, we can still address this if we get some defenders/midfielders in this month but a) those players will then need time to bed in and b) we hate having to buy football players and do all we can every summer not to, therefore we won't be signing the volume of players we need.

We're at risk of another season being wrote off if we don't wake ourselves up (at least in terms of challenging for honours, we're still capable of pushing for top 4).

We seem to be sleepwalking into another season for some reason rather than being on top of things and ready to go. Even if the Fabinho/Henderson deals were a bit of a gift, it's no use if we don't go out and replace them properly.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:06:00 pm
We haven't got a six for a start. Then if Trent is given freedom at right back then you still have the problem of Matip getting isolated.

So we still need a six and a mobile centre back if Ibou doesn't play.

So essentially we have no plan due to poor planning / players fucking us over.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:42:18 pm
Trent doesnt play just like a deep midfielder, he roams as well.
Yes but he picks his moments and does it within the structure. He doesnt need in between the lines to or overlapping to break down a team either. He can do it from in the box and between the lines too.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm
Why are we starting the season - and going through a pre-season - with a system that really doesn't suit the players we have though? We have an unbalanced squad (through poor planning) so you can at least set up to be solid and compact, knowing that the team's strength is there's goals in the team.

Yeah, we can still address this if we get some defenders/midfielders in this month but a) those players will then need time to bed in and b) we hate having to buy football players and do all we can every summer not to, therefore we won't be signing the volume of players we need.

We're at risk of another season being wrote off if we don't wake ourselves up (at least in terms of challenging for honours, we're still capable of pushing for top 4).

We seem to be sleepwalking into another season for some reason rather than being on top of things and ready to go. Even if the Fabinho/Henderson deals were a bit of a gift, it's no use if we don't go out and replace them properly.
Because the only way to get better is have up and down with in it. Ripping up the long terms long setup for short terms success is not something that going be done.
This feels like the change of system started last year at the start but didnt feels most of the pieces where set for it, so wait till the offseason fully. However needed the results so just put in earlier
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm
Yes but he picks his moments and does it within the structure. He doesnt need in between the lines to or overlapping to break down a team either. He can do it from in the box and between the lines too.

Problem is whether we can play this system whilst still picking his moments. Seems like we are trying to ask players to pick their moments to go forward and its resulting in us being easy to counter against.

I think we are going to have to compromise somewhere. For me either Trent becomes an 8, or he becomes right back all the time with no midfield roaming or Robertson is replaced/told to not contribute to the attack and let Diaz/Jota give the width.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
So essentially we have no plan due to poor planning / players fucking us over.

The former. Getting upwards of £50m for two players in rapid decline was a gift.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Problem is whether we can play this system whilst still picking his moments. Seems like we are trying to ask players to pick their moments to go forward and its resulting in us being easy to counter against.

I think we are going to have to compromise somewhere. For me either Trent becomes an 8, or he becomes right back all the time with no midfield roaming or Robertson is replaced/told to not contribute to the attack and let Diaz/Jota give the width.
Trent picking his moment seems be around what thiago did etc.
Robertson looks more the problem for me.
Also the press is still work in progress
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
So essentially we have no plan due to poor planning / players fucking us over.

How do you address what Al said though? Food for thought at least?
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
No sane manager is going to put a creative force as outstanding as Trent at 6 on his own. That would be madness. Your 6 is your 4th most defensive player. We spent years structuring the whole team around making Trent, our RB, as attack minded as possible. To then go and stick Trent at 6 would be bizarre.
One of the the best managers in the World & the most successful manager in CL history took one of the best young number 10's and played him as a 6. After playing as a six for over a decade and becoming a football legend, I doubt people would say him changing from a 10 to a 6 was bizarre or madness.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:19:21 am
One of the the best managers in the World & the most successful manager in CL history took one of the best young number 10's and played him as a 6. After playing as a six for over a decade and becoming a football legend, I doubt people would say him changing from a 10 to a 6 was bizarre or madness.
I didnt Know Carlo Mazzone was one of the most of the successful CL managers all of all time.
He perfected it at Ac Milan but he was moved there at Brescia as there guy playing #10 Named Roberto Baggio.

But Yes having of your most Creative player deeper helps to connect the team and also having a passing threat from everywhere.
When Trent Inverted I was like oh this How Brescia fans felt seeing Pirlo at 6 for the first time.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:19:21 am
One of the the best managers in the World & the most successful manager in CL history took one of the best young number 10's and played him as a 6. After playing as a six for over a decade and becoming a football legend, I doubt people would say him changing from a 10 to a 6 was bizarre or madness.

But was that guy a progressive destroyer, or a creative holder or a
Or passer shuttler type player? Depends on what the 6 role called for
