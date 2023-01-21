We haven't got the personnel to play any system. The answer is to sign players.



Why are we starting the season - and going through a pre-season - with a system that really doesn't suit the players we have though? We have an unbalanced squad (through poor planning) so you can at least set up to be solid and compact, knowing that the team's strength is there's goals in the team.Yeah, we can still address this if we get some defenders/midfielders in this month but a) those players will then need time to bed in and b) we hate having to buy football players and do all we can every summer not to, therefore we won't be signing the volume of players we need.We're at risk of another season being wrote off if we don't wake ourselves up (at least in terms of challenging for honours, we're still capable of pushing for top 4).We seem to be sleepwalking into another season for some reason rather than being on top of things and ready to go. Even if the Fabinho/Henderson deals were a bit of a gift, it's no use if we don't go out and replace them properly.