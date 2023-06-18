Red that formatting is hard to track with.
Id imagine we have this as options currently
DM: Bajcetic, Fab, Thiago, Henderson,
RCM 8/10: DS, Elliot, Jones
LCM: Mac, Jones, Thiago
right Forward: Salah, DS
Left forward: Diaz, Jota, Gapko, Núñez
False 9: Gapko
True 9: Nunez
I dont see where Thiago fits at this stage to be honest. Maybe without Trent in the team we could go back to more of a double pivot and more traditional fullbacks. Would help Thiago but would be quite different to what wed be playing with Trent inverted. I suspect itd be better to have Henderson as Trents backup in the inverted RB spot but I dont know if he has the tactical and positional intelligence for it.
Lets do this go the first page and I list each role and the players for it. I expect 3(So Stopper, sweeper, Defensive FB)-2(Destroyer, Deep lying play maker)-2(Two Playermaker types)-3(2 wingers for Width and a Striker) in possession set up
stopper CB(covering CB):Konate, Gomez, Matip, Van Den berg
Sweeper CB(Libero) Virgil, Gomez, New CB?
Defensive Full Back: Robertson, Tsimkas, Gomez, Van Den Berg
Destroyer- Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, If really need Thiago, Mac Allister
Deep Lying Playmaker- Trent, Back up options are Thiago, Mac Allister, Jones
Right side 10(more of true playmaker role)- Szoboszlai, Elliott as the main two. Can play All of Thiago, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, can play here,. Clark as youth player here. Will say Henderson played this end of last season he play get some time here at times too.
Left Side 10(a Little more asking to be b2b/controller)- Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago. Clark may fit here too not 100%.
Right sided Winger- Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Bradley, Doak and Gordon as youth team guys who do it
Left Sided Winger - Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Tsimkas, Doak as youth player here too.
Striker- Nunez, Jota, Salah, Gakpo
Will not need the Striker doing as much in the build up with having two #10 type, and 2 wingers along with Trent being able to feed in ball behind the defense. Gakpo doesnt fit that as much. He fits as a 9 if using Salah as a wide striker then so he drop deeper.
Idk where Chambers fits either 100%, with his height guessing more of defensive FB then winger type(havnt watched the youth team much or even know what he did on loan much). I know Bradley played wingback in league 1. I expect 4 of the defenders to basically always play so when defending it still 4 at the back.
If using Robertson or Tsimkas as Wingback per say, and Mac Allister is deeper, Diaz, Gakpo are going be playing in the left half space over providing width. Same thing if Elliott starts at RW and Bradley at RB per say.
Does this Help? I could probably just make graphic too help if that more helpful of just the spaces that occupied etc. Looks like Klopp going have a lot of flexibly with quality depth to adjust roles etc wo having the system stuff.
Basically goes from 2-3-5 build up with a wider striker, to 3-2-2-3 build up moving Salah from Wide Striker to Wider Playmaker with a Central 9 to maximize his skill set as he ages into his 30s along easier to plug and play guys into roles having a central Striker too. And still press as or drop back defensively in 433 or 4231 base set up of the defense.