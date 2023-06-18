« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
June 18, 2023, 06:57:41 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 18, 2023, 05:54:06 pm
Al, I am talking about the age of our new signings, not the price. Now, can you please go back to the FSG thread, since this discussion is obviously not for you ...

No, you are doing what you always do talking about imaginary transfers. Amazed you have missed off Bellingham and Mbappe considering you told us they were done deals.  :D

Are the attempts to sign young players because Klopp intends to stay after his contract ends or just the reality of the situation?  his budget probably isn't big enough to recruit the quality he requires at a more established age.

Under Klopp the majority of our signings have been slightly older around 23-25 and quite a bit further along in their development. With a lot of additions required and a small budget, it makes sense to target younger players before they have had a breakout season, who are usually cheaper.

For me, the Klopp template ideally requires both athleticism and experience because it is a very complex system, especially for midfield players.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 18, 2023, 09:22:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on June 18, 2023, 06:57:41 pm
No, you are doing what you always do talking about imaginary transfers. Amazed you have missed off Bellingham and Mbappe considering you told us they were done deals.  :D

Are the attempts to sign young players because Klopp intends to stay after his contract ends or just the reality of the situation?  his budget probably isn't big enough to recruit the quality he requires at a more established age.

Under Klopp the majority of our signings have been slightly older around 23-25 and quite a bit further along in their development. With a lot of additions required and a small budget, it makes sense to target younger players before they have had a breakout season, who are usually cheaper.

For me, the Klopp template ideally requires both athleticism and experience because it is a very complex system, especially for midfield players.

Al, stay away from football talk. It is not for you ...
Re: The Klopp Template
June 30, 2023, 08:35:07 pm
So our transfer dealings so far strongly suggest we're going to retain the system we finished the season with. Szoboszlai is much more of an attacker than a typical Klopp 8 in the old system and would be perfect for that 8/10 role on the right, or indeed on the left. MacAllister is more flexible you'd have thought but will also be good in tight spaces in that 8/10 role.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 30, 2023, 09:06:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on June 30, 2023, 08:35:07 pm
So our transfer dealings so far strongly suggest we're going to retain the system we finished the season with. Szoboszlai is much more of an attacker than a typical Klopp 8 in the old system and would be perfect for that 8/10 role on the right, or indeed on the left. MacAllister is more flexible you'd have thought but will also be good in tight spaces in that 8/10 role.
Yea and Nunez/Jota will Excel as a the 9 with MF who can create well there. Expect the following as the first team set up the most. Jones/Mac Allister/Thiago could play 2 of them together too.
Basically in
Alisson
Konate-Virgil-Robertson
Trent-Fabinho
Salah-Elliott/Szobszalai(one of them)-Jones/Mac Allister/Thiago(One of them)- Diaz
Nunez

Then with Trent out of the Lineup with Salah if that somehow happens
Alisson
Gomez-Konate-VIrgil
Fabinho-Jones/Mac Allister/Thiago(one of them)
Salah- Elliott/Szobszalai(one of them)-Gakpo/Diaz/Mac Allister/Jones here-Roberson
Nunez per say
Virgil can still sweep then

2nd full replacement team could be(Cup type team wo Salah and Trent)
Kelleher
Matip-Gomez-Tsimikas
Bajcetic-Jones/Mac Allister/Thiago
Bradley- Elliott-Szobszalai( Or Clark)- Doak
Jota
type idea in build up

I think Gakpo going either play more in the half spaces or wider, then sitting off the shoulder of the cbs more. Nunez and Jota generally dont do build up stuff so they fill the striker role. Salah could play central to at times. I know he started as 9 last season but team need way more help in Build up play and that wont be the case with this mf

AFCON time lineup
Alisson
Konate-Virgil-Robertson
Trent-Fabinho
Elliott(or Diaz or Gakpo or Szobszalai)-Szobszalai(Or Elliott)- Mac Allister(Or Jones or Thiago)-Diaz(Or Gakpo if Diaz on the right)
Nunez

Kinda leaving Henderson out because probably getting Milner role more, He should really only be playing 6 role and possibly inverting as a RB.
This should allow Nunez to fully take over the Salah role as being the striker and not needing him to do as much in Build up. Salah will be more of a creative player might score a little less.
Also dont really have another CB who fits as the sweep role currently, Colwill would fit that(He played in a back 3 build up set up on the outsider where then he moves to sweeper role so the lineup where Virgil left in build might it Colwill better.

Role wise in MF Destroyer roles Fabinho and Bajcetic. box to box with some creativity(and ability to play Deep lying playmaker) Mac Allister, Jones and Thiago. Playmakers Szobszalai and Elliott with 18 year old Bobby Clark as another young player who could get some minutes. Henderson to Milner role I guess.

Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 10:36:54 am
With Ramsey going on loan Trents role doesnt have solid cover. Think it will be Henderson who plays there if Trents out? Has the right tools for it. Or does the system get scrapped without Trent?.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 11:20:36 am
Red that formatting is hard to track with.
Id imagine we have this as options currently
DM: Bajcetic, Fab, Thiago, Henderson,
RCM 8/10: DS, Elliot, Jones
LCM: Mac, Jones, Thiago
right Forward: Salah, DS
Left forward: Diaz, Jota, Gapko, Núñez
False 9: Gapko
True 9: Nunez

I dont see where Thiago fits at this stage to be honest. Maybe without Trent in the team we could go back to more of a double pivot and more traditional fullbacks. Would help Thiago but would be quite different to what wed be playing with Trent inverted. I suspect itd be better to have Henderson as Trents backup in the inverted RB spot but I dont know if he has the tactical and positional intelligence for it.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 11:24:51 am
Quote from: Knight on July  1, 2023, 11:20:36 am
Red that formatting is hard to track with.
Id imagine we have this as options currently
DM: Bajcetic, Fab, Thiago, Henderson,
RCM 8/10: DS, Elliot, Jones
LCM: Mac, Jones, Thiago
right Forward: Salah, DS
Left forward: Diaz, Jota, Gapko, Núñez
False 9: Gapko
True 9: Nunez

I dont see where Thiago fits at this stage to be honest. Maybe without Trent in the team we could go back to more of a double pivot and more traditional fullbacks. Would help Thiago but would be quite different to what wed be playing with Trent inverted. I suspect itd be better to have Henderson as Trents backup in the inverted RB spot but I dont know if he has the tactical and positional intelligence for it.

LCM the positions hes always been playing, he plays pretty high up at times anyways, a lot of the times at the start of last season he was one of the players leading the press.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 11:26:58 am
Quote from: Knight on July  1, 2023, 11:20:36 am
Red that formatting is hard to track with.
Id imagine we have this as options currently
DM: Bajcetic, Fab, Thiago, Henderson,
RCM 8/10: DS, Elliot, Jones
LCM: Mac, Jones, Thiago
right Forward: Salah, DS
Left forward: Diaz, Jota, Gapko, Núñez
False 9: Gapko
True 9: Nunez

I dont see where Thiago fits at this stage to be honest. Maybe without Trent in the team we could go back to more of a double pivot and more traditional fullbacks. Would help Thiago but would be quite different to what wed be playing with Trent inverted. I suspect itd be better to have Henderson as Trents backup in the inverted RB spot but I dont know if he has the tactical and positional intelligence for it.
I mean he's been playing a whole load of roles where he's been asked to cover players and pressing triggers. I really wouldn't worry about a player who's played this many games not having tactical/positional intelligence.

The worry would be you would likely have Henderson and Fabinho on the pitch together if he is back up to Trent. We'd be better trying Bajcetic there really. Also don't think it's that big a deal to have different options/set ups depending on who is available. Any back up to Trent isn't going to have his on ball ability so you wouldn't really want them having the same responsibility
Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 11:27:12 am
Quote from: Coolie High on July  1, 2023, 11:24:51 am
LCM the positions hes always been playing, he plays pretty high up at times anyways, a lot of the times at the start of last season he was one of the players leading the press.

But in possession he was almost a double pivot with Fabinho. A deep lying creator. That is not what the new LCM role is.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 11:28:36 am
Quote from: Chris~ on July  1, 2023, 11:26:58 am
I mean he's been playing a whole load of roles where he's been asked to cover players and pressing triggers. I really wouldn't worry about a player who's played this many games not having tactical/positional intelligence.

The worry would be you would likely have Henderson and Fabinho on the pitch together if he is back up to Trent. We'd be better trying Bajcetic there really. Also don't think it's that big a deal to have different options/set ups depending on who is available. Any back up to Trent isn't going to have his on ball ability so you wouldn't really want them having the same responsibility

I worry because he isnt very positionally disciplined as a 6 and lets runners off the back of him all the time. He used to have his amazing engine to get him out of trouble when that happened. But not anymore.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 1, 2023, 11:01:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on July  1, 2023, 11:20:36 am
Red that formatting is hard to track with.
Id imagine we have this as options currently
DM: Bajcetic, Fab, Thiago, Henderson,
RCM 8/10: DS, Elliot, Jones
LCM: Mac, Jones, Thiago
right Forward: Salah, DS
Left forward: Diaz, Jota, Gapko, Núñez
False 9: Gapko
True 9: Nunez

I dont see where Thiago fits at this stage to be honest. Maybe without Trent in the team we could go back to more of a double pivot and more traditional fullbacks. Would help Thiago but would be quite different to what wed be playing with Trent inverted. I suspect itd be better to have Henderson as Trents backup in the inverted RB spot but I dont know if he has the tactical and positional intelligence for it.
Lets do this go the first page and I list each role and the players for it. I expect 3(So Stopper, sweeper, Defensive FB)-2(Destroyer, Deep lying play maker)-2(Two Playermaker types)-3(2 wingers for Width and a Striker) in possession set up
stopper CB(covering CB):Konate, Gomez, Matip, Van Den berg
Sweeper CB(Libero) Virgil, Gomez, New CB?
Defensive Full Back: Robertson, Tsimkas, Gomez, Van Den Berg
Destroyer- Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, If really need Thiago, Mac Allister
Deep Lying Playmaker- Trent, Back up options are Thiago, Mac Allister, Jones
Right side 10(more of true playmaker role)- Szoboszlai, Elliott as the main two. Can play All of Thiago, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, can play here,. Clark as youth player here. Will say Henderson played this end of last season he play get some time here at times too.
Left Side 10(a Little more asking to be b2b/controller)- Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago. Clark may fit here too not 100%.
Right sided Winger- Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Bradley, Doak and Gordon as youth team guys who do it
Left Sided Winger -  Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Tsimkas, Doak as youth player here too.
Striker- Nunez, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Will not need the Striker doing as much in the build up with having two #10 type, and 2 wingers along with Trent being able to feed in ball behind the defense. Gakpo doesnt fit that as much. He fits as a 9 if using Salah as a wide striker then so he drop deeper.
Idk where Chambers fits either 100%, with his height guessing more of defensive FB then winger type(havnt watched the youth team much or even know what he did on loan much). I know Bradley played wingback in league 1. I expect 4 of the defenders to basically always play so when defending it still 4 at the back.
If using Robertson or Tsimkas as Wingback per say, and Mac Allister is deeper, Diaz, Gakpo are going be playing in the left half space over providing width. Same thing if Elliott starts at RW and Bradley at RB per say.

Does this Help? I could probably just make graphic too help if that more helpful of just the spaces that occupied etc. Looks like Klopp going have a lot of flexibly with quality depth to adjust roles etc wo having the system stuff.

Basically goes from 2-3-5 build up with a wider striker, to 3-2-2-3 build up moving Salah from Wide Striker to Wider Playmaker with a Central 9 to maximize his skill set as he ages into his 30s along easier to plug and play guys into roles having a central Striker too. And still press as or drop back defensively in 433 or 4231 base set up of the defense.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 2, 2023, 06:58:41 am
Yeah very helpful. One thing, do you not think though that Trent being the deep lying playmaker as an inverted RB and Thiago being it as a LCM in our old 433 is really quite different? It's helpful to think in terms of roles not just position, this was phaseofplay's consistent point if I recall correctly, so Salah has been our goalscorer/ 9 as his 'role' even though he's played from the right forward 'position'. But position matters too in that how we structurally setup changes when Trent is doing the inverted thing verses when he's doing the non inverted thing. 
Re: The Klopp Template
July 2, 2023, 08:47:02 am
Quote from: Knight on July  2, 2023, 06:58:41 am
Yeah very helpful. One thing, do you not think though that Trent being the deep lying playmaker as an inverted RB and Thiago being it as a LCM in our old 433 is really quite different? It's helpful to think in terms of roles not just position, this was phaseofplay's consistent point if I recall correctly, so Salah has been our goalscorer/ 9 as his 'role' even though he's played from the right forward 'position'. But position matters too in that how we structurally setup changes when Trent is doing the inverted thing verses when he's doing the non inverted thing.
It the same role type archetype in terms of what is wanted basically Trent becomes Klopp Gundogan/Gini type(with Elite Playmaking from deep, elite Crossing and still create, score around the box when he goes forward). He has more freedom to go forward then those 2.

You have think of the 433 attacking wise more as  a 4231(LCM in 433 was controller/runner/Protect against counter) right side as the playmaker type(get ahead the of ball more(think Ox before injury how it worked over Henderson more or Keita Fa Semi Final role).
Both winger would go into the half space and the Full back provided the Width(trying be smart when both go forward). Now he just asking both the Wingers to provide the width, FB to help protect the counter more with Trent.
Biggest difference is basically either the deep lying playmaker or the Defensive FB can go forward way less likely to be both, so 4 are going be behind the ball if not 5 at times. Gini was great at making sure it was always 4(expect when he knew he had to get ahead of the ball see Barca 2nd leg or late in games), Thiago not as much.
One of the FBs when Trent is out is going play more as  Wingback is my guess(could be totally wrong we will see) but still have the box MF. Unless Gomez can play Inverted.

If Elliott  or Szoboszlai RW and Bradley RB, Elliott or Szoboszlai  going play  in the Half spaces and Bradley going basically be a touchline winger in Build up. Works other way with Tsimakas Was Winger type, Gakpo or Diaz in the half Spaces instead.

More Central Penetration from Zone 14 area is too be expected, less relying on elite Crossing(that still going be there in ways just less).

Seems Klopp and Pep Lijnders have been planning for this too. Diaz signing to replace Mane, makes way more sense now. Yea he was good scoring at Porto but he more a player who a winger then an Inside forward. He can do both though. Nunez made sense when he signed to me as I thought he central 9 type, however this set up with him as Central 9, he doesnt need to do as much Build up play(his current weakness(outside of finishing)). Also Makes sense for Salah going into his 30, Salah an Elite Creator also, that will age better then goal scoring.

Pretty sure Pep had Trent as his Captain and as a #6 when he coached him the youth team. He too small to be a Klopp 6 so that was never happening as a full #6 so now he a #6 in buildup and RB defending an excellent use of his skill set.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 2, 2023, 03:14:37 pm
The problem with the inverted full back is the CB gets dragged wide, this makes it imperative for the DM 6 to drop into the CB space. That requires the LM/RM to sprint back to cover the center. Klopps team in transition was a press machine. It started to decline when players could not cover large spaces fast enough.
Problem 1:
Opposing teams could ping the ball wide and target trent. In addition the left wing opened up opportunities for them to hold the ball and cut it back in space. Previously hendo and fabinho covered this zone of cut back from left wing by their athleticism but last year failed. Towards the end of the season Salah was more defensive that ever in his career. Hopefully Szobo will be an upgrade on ageing hendo.

Problem 2:
Fabinho was being faced with the devilish choices. Go and cover the wide spaces or protect the center. With Thiago and Hendo he was getting exposed on both flanks. With curtis and Robbo staying back he was atleast faced with one of the flanks being attacked. Also, if CB goes wide, he has to drop into that position naturally. That left the central critical space vacant. Klopp shouted so many times last season on that aspect I feel. Our team with firmino could protect that space for many years. Gakpo/Nunez/Jota cannot do it well enough. I wish POP or Babu to lay out these with great diagrams (sadly they are silent now) but pretty much what I feel was happening.

Problem 3
Ageing VVD. VVD earlier was quicker and cover more ground. So many times he covered up the deficiencies of other players who left space with his athleticism and speed. Now he cannot get there due to space and so defends more traditional and that causes players to play in the spaces around him. Where are the vulnerable areas? Robbo and VVD are still good enough as a last line and communication is good there. On the other side the Fabinho Konate is vulnerable and where we concede most chances. If trent plays in 4-3-3 then we have the hendo issue. Hendo has been the most culpable of leaving players for others to sort of manage as he is physically much diminished. Thiago in the defensive phase did cover and tackle in front of vvd and robbo. Hence that was defensively strong.

Problem 4
Indecision. From open play and set pieces we saw a lot of defensive lapses of players running out to close a gap or of them looking at each other not sure which one was supposed to make the defensive move or jump. It a little crazy but this is a direct result of the above factors. It takes hundreds of hours to drill the defensive system perfect and we had it but then players declined. Indecisive actions are a direct result from those spaces left open, some players knowing they cannot close down in time and then leaving their team mate in a situation of do or die.

Given the buys - Mac and Szobo will be good fits. Both close spaces like crazy. Expect diaz as first choice as he closes the spaces better. Gakpo will need to track back even more I feel to close. Trent with szobo should now manage right side much better defensively. Konate will have support now. Fabinho will look better as he will need to cover less wide but more in depth. So if you Fabinho with space in front of him during attack, he will probably not gallop forward. Trent will do so more often.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 2, 2023, 07:42:28 pm
Certainly coming together now

Left no.8 - Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago
Right no.8 - Szoboszlai, Henderson, Elliot
no.6 - ??, Fabinho, Bajcetic

You'd expect we'd only get Thuram if someone left.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 2, 2023, 08:55:46 pm
Quote from: Draex on July  2, 2023, 07:42:28 pm
Certainly coming together now

Left no.8 - Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago
Right no.8 - Szoboszlai, Henderson, Elliot
no.6 - ??, Fabinho, Bajcetic

You'd expect we'd only get Thuram if someone left.

What if we play a 3-diamond-3 rather then a 3-box-3?
Re: The Klopp Template
July 3, 2023, 02:30:49 am
For the WM I think the big difference between us and ManC/Arsenal is we don't really have wingers aside from Diaz so the 8/10's are shuttling out wide while the nominal wingers pinch in. I don't really understand people's base line being a Diaz-Gakpo-Salah front line though. Unless Mac Allister or Szobo are banging them in then there's not enough goals on the field.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 3, 2023, 06:47:43 am
Ali/Kelleher

Konate/Gomez
Van Dijk/????
?????/Robbo

Trent/Bajcetic/Henderson
Fab/????/Bajcetic

Szobo/Elliot/Henderson
Mac10/Jones/Gakpo

Salah/Elliot/Szobo/Doak
Gakpo/Nunez/Jota
Diaz/Jota/Nunez

How it's looking to me right now. Starters in bold (starters being a loose term in modern football of course). Would imagine Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago are moved on, possibly Kelleher if we think we can get a cheap back up and need the funds.

The only real question mark in this shape from a starting point of view is Fabinho imo. I think they'll want a better fit as the LCB than Robbo. Someone who can play as the central player to rest Van Dijk would be cool too.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 27, 2023, 04:32:32 pm
Klopp's 2nd side well and truly underway now.

Gomez is the only player still here from when Klopp arrived I think.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 27, 2023, 04:34:18 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 27, 2023, 04:32:32 pm
Klopp's 2nd side well and truly underway now.

Gomez is the only player still here from when Klopp arrived I think.

Same as before with just a little extra snide please.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 03:52:52 pm
Interesting how 3-4-3 seems to be the next widespread tactical innovation.

https://theathletic.com/4735182/2023/08/01/best-tactics-2023-24/

Maybe we're ahead of the curve?
