The problem with the inverted full back is the CB gets dragged wide, this makes it imperative for the DM 6 to drop into the CB space. That requires the LM/RM to sprint back to cover the center. Klopps team in transition was a press machine. It started to decline when players could not cover large spaces fast enough.

Problem 1:

Opposing teams could ping the ball wide and target trent. In addition the left wing opened up opportunities for them to hold the ball and cut it back in space. Previously hendo and fabinho covered this zone of cut back from left wing by their athleticism but last year failed. Towards the end of the season Salah was more defensive that ever in his career. Hopefully Szobo will be an upgrade on ageing hendo.



Problem 2:

Fabinho was being faced with the devilish choices. Go and cover the wide spaces or protect the center. With Thiago and Hendo he was getting exposed on both flanks. With curtis and Robbo staying back he was atleast faced with one of the flanks being attacked. Also, if CB goes wide, he has to drop into that position naturally. That left the central critical space vacant. Klopp shouted so many times last season on that aspect I feel. Our team with firmino could protect that space for many years. Gakpo/Nunez/Jota cannot do it well enough. I wish POP or Babu to lay out these with great diagrams (sadly they are silent now) but pretty much what I feel was happening.



Problem 3

Ageing VVD. VVD earlier was quicker and cover more ground. So many times he covered up the deficiencies of other players who left space with his athleticism and speed. Now he cannot get there due to space and so defends more traditional and that causes players to play in the spaces around him. Where are the vulnerable areas? Robbo and VVD are still good enough as a last line and communication is good there. On the other side the Fabinho Konate is vulnerable and where we concede most chances. If trent plays in 4-3-3 then we have the hendo issue. Hendo has been the most culpable of leaving players for others to sort of manage as he is physically much diminished. Thiago in the defensive phase did cover and tackle in front of vvd and robbo. Hence that was defensively strong.



Problem 4

Indecision. From open play and set pieces we saw a lot of defensive lapses of players running out to close a gap or of them looking at each other not sure which one was supposed to make the defensive move or jump. It a little crazy but this is a direct result of the above factors. It takes hundreds of hours to drill the defensive system perfect and we had it but then players declined. Indecisive actions are a direct result from those spaces left open, some players knowing they cannot close down in time and then leaving their team mate in a situation of do or die.



Given the buys - Mac and Szobo will be good fits. Both close spaces like crazy. Expect diaz as first choice as he closes the spaces better. Gakpo will need to track back even more I feel to close. Trent with szobo should now manage right side much better defensively. Konate will have support now. Fabinho will look better as he will need to cover less wide but more in depth. So if you Fabinho with space in front of him during attack, he will probably not gallop forward. Trent will do so more often.