The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
May 31, 2023, 10:48:01 pm
Quote from: Marty 85 on May 29, 2023, 02:10:08 am
Eloquently and tactfullly explained but moron would be the man who sends them out onto the pitch.

Not imo.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 1, 2023, 11:18:40 am
Quote from: Chris~ on May 31, 2023, 03:46:22 pm
Feel like this table could be used whenever anyone asks why did Klopp keep playing Gakpo/Henderson/Elliott


https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1663859138802098182?t=V9_DiYptAuU3s_PAjwu4vQ&s=19

Super interesting - couple of things...
Its hard to imagine 2 more different "9s" than Nunez and Gakpo.. buying one then the other 4 months apart was some demented shamoblic shit ...
Second Harvey Elliot is going to be a top player as an 8 - for some reason a lot of LFC fans can't see it and I presume its some combination of his size and... ummm.. I don't know what else really. He's still 19!
Oh and someone should be paying Brighton 80 million for Mitoma this summer - what a find he is

As a side note obviously this doesn't show ball winning and so this particular stat is a bit of an 'honest endeavour / effort' measure - but it does show you players you can build a pressing system with
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 11:31:28 am
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 11:38:13 am
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 12:09:49 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June  2, 2023, 11:38:13 am
Alvarez is a special talent.

Not at all related to the thread but, yeah, he should find a new club so he can play much more. 
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 12:32:07 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on June  2, 2023, 12:09:49 pm
Not at all related to the thread but, yeah, he should find a new club so he can play much more.

Would he, whisper it, make City better as a team than Haaland does?
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 12:43:37 pm
Elliott got lots of game time this season and he'd have learnt a lot. It will be interesting to see how we use him next season if we do end up signing three midfielders. You wonder where he's placed amongst Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Fabinho, Bajcetic, ?Mac Allister, ?Thuram, ?Kone.

This may be a lazy comparison, but Mac Allister feels a bit like what Klopp wants from Elliott.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 06:57:31 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June  2, 2023, 11:38:13 am
Alvarez is a special talent.
Somehow got him for £14 million.


Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 06:59:13 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  2, 2023, 06:57:31 pm
Somehow got him for £14 million.




somehow!
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 07:49:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on June  2, 2023, 11:31:28 am
Meanwhile This shows what Darwin is good at!

https://twitter.com/statsbomb/status/1664557991624863744?s=21&t=45yvYuz4Oh2BdadDHXOzdA
Wont shock me at all if Darwin leads the teams in goals next season.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 08:37:56 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on June  2, 2023, 07:49:25 pm
Wont shock me at all if Darwin leads the teams in goals next season.

Well hell probably play against post office managers for a dozen games, so he needs to be doing some damage. He wont play enough against good sides though.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 08:47:58 pm
Good sides?

Thats where he does his damage, with space to run into.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 10:47:14 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2023, 08:37:56 pm
Well hell probably play against post office managers for a dozen games, so he needs to be doing some damage. He wont play enough against good sides though.
He can score vs everybody. He been great at getting in the positions to score but not finish.
It his pressing and passing that are biggest other things that need work. He finish better he done this before
Re: The Klopp Template
June 2, 2023, 11:42:43 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  2, 2023, 06:57:31 pm
Somehow got him for £14 million.



His all round game is also much better then Haaland. I wonder how many goals he would have scored if he was a starter for City instead of Haaland.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 3, 2023, 06:46:40 am


I don't understand the stats above , our issue is not pressing but winning challenges. Too many times this season where we had two or three players vs one player yet he managed to get past our players easily or simply created a chance by making a good pass. Keeping the ball too been an issue for us and had to rely on long passes.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 3, 2023, 11:49:43 am
Carra on Trent's role:

https://youtu.be/qD5aMjCoqd0
Re: The Klopp Template
June 3, 2023, 07:56:37 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June  3, 2023, 06:46:40 am

I don't understand the stats above , our issue is not pressing but winning challenges. Too many times this season where we had two or three players vs one player yet he managed to get past our players easily or simply created a chance by making a good pass. Keeping the ball too been an issue for us and had to rely on long passes.

Dan Kennett (think thats his name) has been posting dual numbers on Twitter. Henderson and Fabinho just havent been competing in duals this season. Awful numbers.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 4, 2023, 02:18:57 am
Quote from: Knight on June  3, 2023, 07:56:37 pm
Dan Kennett (think thats his name) has been posting dual numbers on Twitter. Henderson and Fabinho just havent been competing in duals this season. Awful numbers.

Twice as bad, really.
Re: The Klopp Template
June 4, 2023, 10:06:41 am
Quote from: newterp on June  4, 2023, 02:18:57 am
Twice as bad, really.

Double jeopardy even
Re: The Klopp Template
June 4, 2023, 11:56:09 am
Quote from: Knight on June  3, 2023, 07:56:37 pm
Dan Kennett (think thats his name) has been posting dual numbers on Twitter. Henderson and Fabinho just havent been competing in duals this season. Awful numbers.

If Fabinho isnt a ball winner hes redundant as a footballer at this level - sadly
Re: The Klopp Template
June 4, 2023, 12:07:29 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  4, 2023, 11:56:09 am
If Fabinho isnt a ball winner hes redundant as a footballer at this level - sadly

I think the only caveat might be that if we get legs around Fabinho and get him closer to the opposition players by being more compact then his ball-winning ability may improve. For me, he did improve later in the season when using Trent as an IFB gave us an extra body in midfield whilst Jones added some legs.

The likelihood though is that we should look to move him on but can't really afford to do that because of a lack of planning. It would be a huge gamble to basically go with a whole new midfield given how system-specific our midfield is. The season could be gone before the midfield beds in. Especially seen as it would mean trying to acclimatise both the attack and midfield to Klopps methods. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:12:28 am
Quote from: Al 666 on June  4, 2023, 12:07:29 pm
I think the only caveat might be that if we get legs around Fabinho and get him closer to the opposition players by being more compact then his ball-winning ability may improve. For me, he did improve later in the season when using Trent as an IFB gave us an extra body in midfield whilst Jones added some legs.

The likelihood though is that we should look to move him on but can't really afford to do that because of a lack of planning. It would be a huge gamble to basically go with a whole new midfield given how system-specific our midfield is. The season could be gone before the midfield beds in. Especially seen as it would mean trying to acclimatise both the attack and midfield to Klopps methods.

I think the gamble was last season trying to play a whole season without a new midfield. NOT playing a new midfield next season (2/3s of 1 at least, with ONE of Thiago or Jones regularly starting) would be suicide.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 06:36:22 am
Do we think that we are persisting with Trent in deep-lying playmaker double pivot role? Does anyone think with the current slew of rumoured signings, that we aren't going for a traditional 6 a la Fab and moving toward what I'd like to think is a system of 4 8s - or 4 players that are all a bit 10/8/6 - a la Mac Alister?

What of the front line? I have a feeling that Klopp signed Nunez to play him like Sadio played the end of his last season. Not so much as a wide forward but more as a spearhead for the attack. If this is the case, how do you think the midfield best adjusts to this? Where does Gakpo and Salah fit in amongst this?

I'll be honest, I've always felt that Klopp has been moving towards a bit of 4-2-3-1 with Trent forming one of the 2. Or even a 5-3-2 or some variant thereof.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 07:29:49 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 06:36:22 am
Do we think that we are persisting with Trent in deep-lying playmaker double pivot role? Does anyone think with the current slew of rumoured signings, that we aren't going for a traditional 6 a la Fab and moving toward what I'd like to think is a system of 4 8s - or 4 players that are all a bit 10/8/6 - a la Mac Alister?

What of the front line? I have a feeling that Klopp signed Nunez to play him like Sadio played the end of his last season. Not so much as a wide forward but more as a spearhead for the attack. If this is the case, how do you think the midfield best adjusts to this? Where does Gakpo and Salah fit in amongst this?

I'll be honest, I've always felt that Klopp has been moving towards a bit of 4-2-3-1 with Trent forming one of the 2. Or even a 5-3-2 or some variant thereof.
Kone 6 is a type. I think Nunez probably long term thinks can be  Lewandowski type 9 with the pace(his output at Benfica and number suggest he can be this but also needs to improve passing). Jones/Mac Allister more controlling type even if more advanced Elliott/One of Thuram/Veiga More Creative type on the right but all 4 could play in any combo.
Diaz is more Saido. Salah on the right. Gakpo looks like a firmino type 9 but idk how that fits with Nunez at times, Maybe he get tried out wide a little too(from the scouting reporting his crossing was good in the dutch league)  Looks like building to be a 3-2-2-3 Buildup and defending more like 4-3-3 out of possession.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:08:12 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 06:36:22 am
Do we think that we are persisting with Trent in deep-lying playmaker double pivot role? Does anyone think with the current slew of rumoured signings, that we aren't going for a traditional 6 a la Fab and moving toward what I'd like to think is a system of 4 8s - or 4 players that are all a bit 10/8/6 - a la Mac Alister?

What of the front line? I have a feeling that Klopp signed Nunez to play him like Sadio played the end of his last season. Not so much as a wide forward but more as a spearhead for the attack. If this is the case, how do you think the midfield best adjusts to this? Where does Gakpo and Salah fit in amongst this?

I'll be honest, I've always felt that Klopp has been moving towards a bit of 4-2-3-1 with Trent forming one of the 2. Or even a 5-3-2 or some variant thereof.

Great question. If we invert Trent we then need to ensure there's enough bodies behind the ball and covering the right hand side of our defence when we lose possession and the opposition break. Konate solves this when he's fit but I worry about what happens when he's injured. If we could find a CB flexible enough to play left back AND the right hand side of defence that would be amazing. He could cover for Konate AND come in for Roberton when we want our LB to effectively play as a 3rd centre back (like Arsenal and City do). I think Robertson can do this to some extent but you neuter Robertson's best attributes and accentuate some of his weaknesses when you ask him to do a 3rd CB type role from LB.

Assuming Trent is inverted in possession and the LB plays more conservatively (whether Robbo or a new CB type player) we, at least potentially, mitigate against the catastrophe that was Fabinho at points last season. I'd still much, much rather replace him this summer but with Trent near him and 3 CBs behind him I suspect he has a lot more bodies around him than we had when our 8s were going all over the shop, Trent had a free role and Robertson was playing as a winger.

Moving further forward, if Trent is inverted and we have 3 more conservative defenders our 8s are, in theory, freed up. If we can find the players that can start helping in the build up more, both in terms of receiving progressive passes and being progressors/ creators themselves, I'd hope that the need for a Gapko type in possession would be lessened and a 'tip of the spear' player like Nunez would be more viable. At the moment Henderson offers so little in the buildup phase that it's no wonder we need a Gapko type in possession. That doesn't solve the off the ball issues with Nunez but perhaps he can get himself to a good enough counter pressing level for that to be ok.

If we can do all that (which will mean bringing in 8s that can help in the build-up phase, preferably a new 6 and a defender who can BOTH cover Konate and cover Robertson) I'd like to see us continue with inverting Trent. Getting him more central makes him more dangerous because the opposition can't use a touchline to defend against him. He's such an elite player that finding ways of making him was dangerous as possible in posession feels sensible to me. We don't want him to become our 6 because that will neuter his attacking freedom and it's still not clear to me that he'd be a good 8 in the De Bruyne mould, although his aptitude under pressure in possession since he's been inverted has made me wonder if I've underestimated him. Of course if we did move him to 8 we'd need to buy a new right back. New 8s would also, potentially, enable Nunez to get in the team more often, which will help because Salah is going to become less and less of a 'tip of the spear' player as he ages.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:20:23 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 06:36:22 am
Do we think that we are persisting with Trent in deep-lying playmaker double pivot role?

Yes, think we are all in on the new system. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:14:06 pm
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 06:36:22 am
Do we think that we are persisting with Trent in deep-lying playmaker double pivot role? Does anyone think with the current slew of rumoured signings, that we aren't going for a traditional 6 a la Fab and moving toward what I'd like to think is a system of 4 8s - or 4 players that are all a bit 10/8/6 - a la Mac Alister?

What of the front line? I have a feeling that Klopp signed Nunez to play him like Sadio played the end of his last season. Not so much as a wide forward but more as a spearhead for the attack. If this is the case, how do you think the midfield best adjusts to this? Where does Gakpo and Salah fit in amongst this?

I'll be honest, I've always felt that Klopp has been moving towards a bit of 4-2-3-1 with Trent forming one of the 2. Or even a 5-3-2 or some variant thereof.

 Similar to a 3-2-3-2 in attack I think. Then drop back into a conventional 4-3-1-2 if we are defending

It just means that we have Trent on the ball much more when in possession, and if we lose possession he's not having to track back very far to get back into our usual shape. I think it also stops us from having both Hendo and Trent occupy that wide right space which is wasteful. I think pushing Curtis and Hendo and other pressing machines up the pitch is more valuable because thats where we can really strike teams in transition play. When Curtis and Hendo are on the ball in deeper positions, we don't have this ability and rely on our forwards to be able to turn the ball over for quick transitions but they aren't nearly as good as our midfielders at that to be honest.

I think our personnel will be really important as well. I think we need a midfield warrior that will go and aggressively break down attacks and win the ball back for us, that adds much greater mobility than Fabinho at does. Maybe that's why the links to the likes of Caicedo, Kone or Thuram.

I think our links to Macallister show that we want a bit more quality in possession particularly in that left midfield role, but also continue the theme of being able press high up the pitch on that left hand side, turn the ball over quickly and then release Diaz, Nunez or even Jota from that LF position. I think if we get him, he'll be that starting LCM and Curtis will be the understudy for that position.

The only question mark for me is what will happen to Thiago, and whether we can strengthen at CB at the same time as bringing in 2 quality midfielders.

