If Fabinho isnít a ball winner heís redundant as a footballer at this level - sadly



I think the only caveat might be that if we get legs around Fabinho and get him closer to the opposition players by being more compact then his ball-winning ability may improve. For me, he did improve later in the season when using Trent as an IFB gave us an extra body in midfield whilst Jones added some legs.The likelihood though is that we should look to move him on but can't really afford to do that because of a lack of planning. It would be a huge gamble to basically go with a whole new midfield given how system-specific our midfield is. The season could be gone before the midfield beds in. Especially seen as it would mean trying to acclimatise both the attack and midfield to Klopps methods.