Feel like this table could be used whenever anyone asks why did Klopp keep playing Gakpo/Henderson/Elliott





Super interesting - couple of things...Its hard to imagine 2 more different "9s" than Nunez and Gakpo.. buying one then the other 4 months apart was some demented shamoblic shit ...Second Harvey Elliot is going to be a top player as an 8 - for some reason a lot of LFC fans can't see it and I presume its some combination of his size and... ummm.. I don't know what else really. He's still 19!Oh and someone should be paying Brighton 80 million for Mitoma this summer - what a find he isAs a side note obviously this doesn't show ball winning and so this particular stat is a bit of an 'honest endeavour / effort' measure - but it does show you players you can build a pressing system with