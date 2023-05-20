« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10320 on: May 20, 2023, 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 20, 2023, 05:55:14 pm
At our best we have a minimum of two consistent goal scorers in our front three. First it was Salah and Mane with Firmino supporting but the last few seasons we had Salah, Mane and Jota, three goal scorers.

Today we had Gakpo and Diaz who are both 1 in 4 players. I think you can get away with one of them playing but not both at the same time too often.
Goals are vital when it comes to beating the worst teams. You can't have enough players that can bag a goal against a tight defence. Makes a BIG difference.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10321 on: May 20, 2023, 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 20, 2023, 06:30:42 pm
Its doable but we would need to see an increase in their productivity. Also lets be honest there is absolutely no way we can have two number 10s and they not chip in with more goals. Curtis is which is good but Henderson looks lost.
I think you can get play them together occasionally but against a well organised Villa team it was always going to be a struggle. Jota starting over either of the Diaz or Gakpo would have been preferable.

Agree absolutely it Henderson in this role, I wonder if he can be the back up to Trent in the inverted full back position in the future.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10322 on: May 20, 2023, 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 20, 2023, 05:44:08 pm
The Sevilla cup will have Sevilla in the final.
Unless they win it this year and are in the CL next.

They would have to win it, they are 10th in La Liga. They will win the final, but finish 3rd in their group and fall into the Europa. Count on it.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10323 on: May 20, 2023, 06:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 20, 2023, 06:38:57 pm
I think you can get play them together occasionally but against a well organised Villa team it was always going to be a struggle. Jota starting over either of the Diaz or Gakpo would have been preferable.

Agree absolutely it Henderson in this role, I wonder if he can be the back up to Trent in the inverted full back position in the future.
I would rather Henderson just be backup for Fabinho Plz dont have during build up play
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10324 on: May 20, 2023, 06:55:26 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 20, 2023, 06:51:54 pm
I would rather Henderson just be backup for Fabinho Plz dont have during build up play

He really is lost when he gets the ball, it goes backward or he floats it.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10325 on: May 20, 2023, 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on May 20, 2023, 06:55:26 pm
He really is lost when he gets the ball, it goes backward or he floats it.
He's never been the best technically and he's getting on physically(his defensive stats have waned). Would have him in the Milner role next season
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10326 on: May 20, 2023, 07:32:45 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on May 20, 2023, 06:55:26 pm
He really is lost when he gets the ball, it goes backward or he floats it.
His physically ability at this point is not making up his weaknesses as much hope he in the milner role much more next season.
Do we know how many appearances he has to make for the 2025 option?
Klopp values him in the locker room and a leader too but on the pitch he looks he going be replaced soon
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10327 on: May 20, 2023, 07:37:07 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on May 20, 2023, 06:51:24 pm
They would have to win it, they are 10th in La Liga. They will win the final, but finish 3rd in their group and fall into the Europa. Count on it.

hahaha.
Sevilla to win the Sevilla cup even when not in it at the start.


Unless....
Unai Emery gets Aston Villa into it.
Then all bets are off.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10328 on: May 20, 2023, 11:24:21 pm »
so if we sign Mac allistar, Where will he fit in the new template? Is it a sign of a change in formation and going 4231?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10329 on: May 21, 2023, 12:13:11 am »
Quote from: LiamG on May 20, 2023, 11:24:21 pm
so if we sign Mac allistar, Where will he fit in the new template? Is it a sign of a change in formation and going 4231?

I presume in this new template he would be used in the role currently occupied by Jones.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10330 on: May 21, 2023, 12:26:40 am »
Quote from: LiamG on May 20, 2023, 11:24:21 pm
so if we sign Mac allistar, Where will he fit in the new template? Is it a sign of a change in formation and going 4231?

Difficult to predict now as we don't even know what is the plan with Gakpo and Nunez and Trent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10331 on: May 21, 2023, 08:09:56 am »
Gakpo has done well and he did help us a lot in the second half by dropping deep but we had four midfielders effectively on the pitch and I am not sure having five with him dropping deep is ideal when at home. Really blunts our attacking threat.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10332 on: May 21, 2023, 08:25:50 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 20, 2023, 05:55:14 pm
At our best we have a minimum of two consistent goal scorers in our front three. First it was Salah and Mane with Firmino supporting but the last few seasons we had Salah, Mane and Jota, three goal scorers.

Today we had Gakpo and Diaz who are both 1 in 4 players. I think you can get away with one of them playing but not both at the same time too often.

We've got a really good lineup of forwards, enough to get us top 4 no doubt. I'm just not sure we've got title challenging forwards anymore. Perhaps with the new system and more offensively minded 8s our forwards need to score less in the future. Plus Diaz will, hopefully, be back to his old level next season, Gapko will have had a preseason and Nunez will be better able to do the out of possession stuff. So maybe once they've improved they will be a title challenging lineup.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10333 on: May 21, 2023, 08:34:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on May 21, 2023, 08:25:50 am
We've got a really good lineup of forwards, enough to get us top 4 no doubt. I'm just not sure we've got title challenging forwards anymore. Perhaps with the new system and more offensively minded 8s our forwards need to score less in the future. Plus Diaz will, hopefully, be back to his old level next season, Gapko will have had a preseason and Nunez will be better able to do the out of possession stuff. So maybe once they've improved they will be a title challenging lineup.
Nunez number suggest he can do that(aka he should be a 20 plus goals in the league type scorer). Diaz should be better too. Expect a little more from the Midfield too with this setup, Also Jota and Gapko are not bad either.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10334 on: May 21, 2023, 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 21, 2023, 08:34:00 am
Nunez number suggest he can do that(aka he should be a 20 plus goals in the league type scorer). Diaz should be better too. Expect a little more from the Midfield too with this setup, Also Jota and Gapko are not bad either.
We have the players but we need to get the blend correct. Yesterday we had two players in Diaz and Gakpo who both want the ball to feet and look to progress with it through dribbling. But that leaves us short of an outlet whos looking to run in behind and penetrate the back line.

Last season Diaz was playing up front with Jota, Mane or Salah, three players who look to run into space and get into the box.

I think Jota starting instead of either Diaz or Gakpo yesterday would have been much more threatening. Seems strange he found some form and has since been dropped to the bench.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10335 on: May 21, 2023, 08:51:38 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 20, 2023, 06:38:57 pm

Agree absolutely it Henderson in this role, I wonder if he can be the back up to Trent in the inverted full back position in the future.

Absolutely not good enough on the ball or creative enough for that position imo, he should be a back up for the 6 next season.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10336 on: May 21, 2023, 08:52:25 am »
The biggest concern I have for this new system is the lack of pragmatism and adaptation shown, especially yesterday.

Villa set up to nullify us, overloaded the middle and we had no idea what to do, we spent most of the game aimlessly punting the ball long.

There was acres of space out wide, we need to improve our in game intelligence and state to adapt what is in front of us instead of banging our head against a brick wall.

Hopefully this is improved over the summer as Trent should have gone back to his older positions and created overlaps, hed had got much more space and time. Especially considering it was Digne and then Ashley bird shit Young out there.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10337 on: May 21, 2023, 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on May 21, 2023, 08:25:50 am
We've got a really good lineup of forwards, enough to get us top 4 no doubt. I'm just not sure we've got title challenging forwards anymore. Perhaps with the new system and more offensively minded 8s our forwards need to score less in the future. Plus Diaz will, hopefully, be back to his old level next season, Gapko will have had a preseason and Nunez will be better able to do the out of possession stuff. So maybe once they've improved they will be a title challenging lineup.

Fitting a front 3 together is less obvious these days. Playing Diaz and Gakpo possibly doesnt give us enough edge in that respect (Diaz would have to show more goal threat to come up to the level of Mané. Jota and Gakpo and then Diaz and Nunez are better pairings, if Nunez shows some all around improvement.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10338 on: May 21, 2023, 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Dree on May 21, 2023, 10:01:20 am
Fitting a front 3 together is less obvious these days. Playing Diaz and Gakpo possibly doesnt give us enough edge in that respect (Diaz would have to show more goal threat to come up to the level of Mané. Jota and Gakpo and then Diaz and Nunez are better pairings, if Nunez shows some all around improvement.

So Jota or Nunez and Gapko or Diaz always play? Jota and Nunez are probably more likely to score goals than Diaz and Gapko. Diaz and Gapko are better at keeping the ball.

*Edit much later* sorry meant to say, makes sense to divide the players up in that way given the strengths. Problem is Im not sure you want Gapko out wide and you probably want Nunez and Jota central too.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10339 on: May 21, 2023, 01:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Dree on May 21, 2023, 10:01:20 am
Fitting a front 3 together is less obvious these days. Playing Diaz and Gakpo possibly doesnt give us enough edge in that respect (Diaz would have to show more goal threat to come up to the level of Mané. Jota and Gakpo and then Diaz and Nunez are better pairings, if Nunez shows some all around improvement.
We need Darwin to start scoring regularly which is why we paid so much for him anyway. That's the biggest question mark because no matter how people spin it with XG stats, we signed him for his goals. Jota should be starting mire regularly as things stand.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10340 on: May 21, 2023, 08:57:20 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on May 21, 2023, 12:13:11 am
I presume in this new template he would be used in the role currently occupied by Jones.

why wouldnt we use him in the Henderson role and keep Jones doing what hes doing?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10341 on: May 21, 2023, 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on May 21, 2023, 08:57:20 pm
why wouldnt we use him in the Henderson role and keep Jones doing what hes doing?

We would. It would make zero sense to replace Jones with MacAllister instead of Henderson with MacAllister.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10342 on: May 21, 2023, 11:59:59 pm »
There was a scene in the 1969 film The Italian Job where when they lost all the fast cars the question was asked now we dont have the fast cars in a emergency what are we going to do. I almost feel like that as we have lost Divok and now Bobby for our late goals. What are we going to do now!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10343 on: Yesterday at 04:23:55 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on May 20, 2023, 05:34:00 pm
One trophy confirmed next season, unless we play Sevilla in the final.
Oh ffs.  Ridiculously arrogant comment.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10344 on: Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm »
I like what Klopp is trying to do, but I dont think the system will work next season - the better teams will pick us off when transitioning in that right hand space behind Trent. We have to get our press right all the time, they just need to get their pass to exploit the space right once.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10345 on: Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm »
I dont think this system will get us anywhere imo. All it takes is a sort of decent ball in the space behind trent and we are conceding a massive chance.

I am sure there is a plan, but I do not get it.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10346 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
There is still plenty for the attack to prove.Salah is great, the rest the jury's out a bit.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10347 on: Today at 12:46:24 am »
We could almost experiment with Gakpo in the Hendo position a bit more. I think he has all the attributes for it minus maybe crossing but I think having him there almost makes us less predictable. When the ball is recycled to Hendo sometimes you can almost feel those defenders drop back into space waiting for the cross, with Gakpo I feel he could do some of those 10-y things whilst offering a lot of the physicality that Hendo currently possesses. What we would lose with this is of course the drive that Gakpo would provide us in the false 9.

Also, don't know if he can the dirty Hendo stuff in the middle and defensive third. Ultimately it might be good for Liverpool but probably not great for Gakpo.

Two biggest issues for me with this new set up is 1) the Hendo position and 2) the left forward position and what we expect from that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10348 on: Today at 04:28:42 am »
I mean they may not all be word class on their own but all 5 forwards have the ability to score 10+ goals each in all comps.  Not many teams can say that.  City had 4 players who scored over 10 goals in all comps.  One of them just happened to be Haaland though who banged in shitloads. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10349 on: Today at 08:08:43 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm
I dont think this system will get us anywhere imo. All it takes is a sort of decent ball in the space behind trent and we are conceding a massive chance.

I am sure there is a plan, but I do not get it.
Yeah this was unheard of in the previous system.........
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10350 on: Today at 08:17:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm
There is still plenty for the attack to prove.Salah is great, the rest the jury's out a bit.
I think they're all ok in their own right but we need to make sure we get the balance right in games. I said after the Villa game that Gakpo and Diaz are both 1 in 4 type players who want the ball played to feet rather than making penetrating runs. Compare that to when we had Salah and Mane or even Salah, Mane and Jota and you can see it leaves us one short of a genuine goal threat up front.

Playing one of Gakpo and Diaz with two from Jota, Salah or Nunez shouldnt be an issue as the goal threat will still be there. 
